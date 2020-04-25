Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Vernon C. Adams, 45, Pendleton (EOCI), pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine Within 1,000 Feet of a School: sentenced to 18 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision.
MISDEMEANOR
•Scott Michael Thurman, 26, Ontario (SRCI), pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentences to discharge.
•Joshua Jose Fenn Alcoser, 28, Wilsonville (CCCF), pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 90 days jail, $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•CNH Industrial Capital America LLC vs. Riven J. and Ruth M. Fenton: seeks $61,090.
•Old West Federal Credit Union vs. ReddyCO3 LLC of Pendleton, Kami R. Reddy, City of Pendleton, State of Oregon and Umatilla County: seeks $647,918.39.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. John H. Miller of Milton-Freewater: seeks $263.61.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Michael Smith of Pendleton: seeks $1,905.91.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Peggy (Lee) Parisien of Umatilla: seeks $6,828.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kristen K. Thompson of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,095.92.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Benjamin Wetherell of Hermiston: judgment for $1,452.50.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Robert F. and Monica A. Benefit of Pendleton: judgment for $405.77.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Lori Long of Pendleton: judgment for $1,709.45.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dean Murphy of Pendleton: judgment for $2,152.75.
•Accounts Receivable INc. vs. Jennifer L. Gilcher of Hermiston: judgment for $1,614.74.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Hallie McKenzie Eckley and Jared Thomas Eckley of Hermiston; Leticia Castillo Castillo and Bulmaro Castillo Epifanio of Milton-Freewater; Elliot Lee Eoff of Umatilla and Tina L. Eoff of La Grande;
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Kacey Allan Ward, 47, of Pendleton, and Sterrin Beaujon Holcomb, 46, of Halfway.
Wesley Virgil Marlatt Jr., 55, and Sarah Anne Kendrick, 57, both of Irrigon.
Curtis Ryan Blankenship, 39, and Monica Lyn Hofbauer, 44, both of Stanfield.
Robin Dean Kasiska, 57, of Hermiston, and Amy Beth Gore, 48, of Umatilla.
