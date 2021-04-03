Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Shawn Alvin Long, 54, Athena, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I and Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
•Noe Facio Verdugo, 47, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault III-DUII: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $3,000 fine-suspended and 5 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to DUII (misdemeanor): sentenced to 45 days jail, $1,255 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension.
•Clifford Duane Gross, 58, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 38 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to DUII (misdemeanor): sentenced to 364 days jail and 3 years driver’s license suspension.
•Winona Nadine Bearchum, 45, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision, $355 fine, $1,645 fine-suspended and lifetime suspension of driver’s license.
•Tana Nicole Halligan, 26, Ontario, was convicted of Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to $200 fine (sentence discharged); pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Cory Elliott Bunn, 32, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Luring A Minor: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and 80 hours community service; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class B Felony: sentenced to 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
•Russell Clarence Proctor, 45, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $200 fine, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Theft II (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Hector Salinas, 31, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $260 restitution and 1 year driver’s license suspension.
•Victor Alfonso Espain, 31, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to two counts of Driving While Suspended/Revoked (misdemeanors): sentenced to 15 days jail and $2,000 fine for each count.
•Stephon Rueben Centre, 30, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge.
•Kristian Michael Nelson-Trout, 19, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 120 hours community service, $500 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined (2nd count discharged); pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft II (misdemeanors): sentences to discharge.
•Sabino Lopez Gomez, 41, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension.
MISDEMEANOR
•Racil Mapalo Kyle, 49, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Kimberly Dawn Parker, 37, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 3 years probation, $100 fine and $142 restitution.
•Ricky Shane Foster, 35, Athena, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to $100 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension (sentence discharged).
•Daniel Lemus Macias, 30, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Kevin Ricardo Melendez, 27, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 14 days jail and $462.76 restitution; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine.
•Reynaldo Zepeda Perez, 43, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Sydney Marie Toombs, 21, Echo, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 30 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•John Steen Brace, 43, Des Moines, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentence to discharge.
•Jennifer Michelle Underwood, 39, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
•Marco Madrigal, 22, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Silvia Edith Bracamontes, 26, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 120 days jail and restitution to be determined.
•Christine Marie Andrews, 32, College Place, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $1,000 fine,, $1,500 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Rutilio Alfonso Alvarenga Hernandez, 44, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Forged Instrument II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended (2nd count discharged); pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 80 hours community service, $1,255 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension.
•Miguel Angel Penaloza Torrecilla, 30, Weston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,600 fine and $1,400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Ramsey Antonio Tachella, 37, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to Violation of Wildlife Law with Culpable Mental State: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,000 compensatory fine and 3 years hunting license suspension.
•Michelle Marie Martindale, 55, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentence to discharge.
•Matthew James Halley, 31, Portland, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection with Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 30 days jail.
•Jacob D. Wilson, 30, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: : sentenced to 30 days Oregon DOC, $100 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentence to discharge.
•Victor Guadalupe Estrada Nuno, 22, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II, Criminal Trespass I, Theft III and Possession of Methamphetamine: sentences to discharge.
•Bradly Ray Wilson, 21, Weston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Entry Into Motor Vehicle: sentence to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Synchrony Bank vs. Isaac Murguia of Umatilla: seeks $5,022.94.
•Discover Bank vs. Holly E. Mosteller of Pendleton: seeks $4,981.72.
•Discover Bank vs. Vicky L. James of Hermiston: seeks $5,625.02.
•Discover Bank vs. Anyla Kast of Pendleton: seeks $7,385.63.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Alexis Almonte of Hermiston: seeks $2,047.53.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Julio Cardenas of Umatilla: seeks $835.39.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Brooklyn T. Quaempts of Pendleton: seeks $1,813.88.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Joseph P. Ziglinski: seeks $5,006.58.
•Oliphant Financial LLC vs. Edward Hatanpaa of Pendleton: seeks $36,412.75.
•Accelerated Inventory Management LLC vs. Royce Hack of Pendleton: seeks $3,795.95.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Cecil A. Shippentower of Milton-Freewater: seeks $8,660.45.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Eugene Belshaw of Hermiston: seek s$4,075.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Alexander Eslinger of Pendleton: seeks $2,856.91.
•Capital One Bank vs. Jason S. Hall of Helix: seeks $3,873.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel Araiza of Hermiston: seeks $543.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeanne I. and Rafael Bedolla of Pendleton: seeks $745.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amelia R. Boyd of Hermiston: seeks $1,669.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tod Brandt of Stanfield: seeks $1,889.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rosa E. Castaneda of Hermiston: seeks $1,478.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nicole Fetter of Hermiston: seeks $3,162.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rebecca and Stacy Lowrance of Echo: seeks $3,235.79.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel Robinson of Umatilla: seeks $858.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Quirino J. Torres of Hermiston: seeks $6,534.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gary Trevino of Umatilla: seeks $1,777.30.
•Joshua B. McDonald of Umatilla vs. Dreams to Reality and James Cavan of Hermiston: seeks $10,000.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Robert Leo Morris III of Pendleton: seeks $1,170.13.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Delwyn Donald Prince of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,508.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeffrey and Amber Terry of Hermiston: seeks $1,177.11.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Jeffrey D. Sackett of Adams: seeks $1,004.57.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Karress S. Zieris-Martin of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,361.99.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Hannah E. Miller (Rogers) and Christopher Rogers of Athena: seeks $380.97.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Cory J. Brumley of Milton-Freewater: seeks $584.79.
•Credits Inc. vs. Adan Torres Rafael of Irrigon: seeks $931.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Colby L. Murray of Hermiston: seeks $579.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jerry A. Leicht of Hermiston: seeks $1,032.95.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Martin Araiza of Hermiston: seeks $2,375.27.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Juan Macias of Hermiston: seeks $2,129.40.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Rodney G. Reynolds of Umatilla: seeks $3,003.62.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Bruce Bearchum of Pendleton: seeks $1,875.88.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Ryan Glenn Ofarrell: seeks $7,533.22.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Charles A. Munro Jr. of Stanfield: seeks $1,097.57.
•Financial Assistance inc. vs. Rosanna Diaz: seeks $17,587.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Raymond and Jessica Aguilar of Hermiston: seeks $5,949.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Katie E. Barthel of Umatilla: seeks $6,008.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Connor Chamberlain of Hermiston: seeks $2,523.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Leobardo B. and Erika Contreras of Boardman: seeks $5,599.24.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Enrique Llerenas of Hermiston: seeks $222.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Emmanuel Morfin Garcia of Hermiston: seeks $799.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Guadalupe Lezama and Jesus Estrella Torres of Boardman: seeks $1,087.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juan and Guadalupe Martinez of Boardman: seeks $2,768.74.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marc Matthew McWilliams of Boardman: seeks $2,242.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Andres A. and Kimberly Ramirez of Boardman: seeks $615.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Pedro Tejeda and Elidia M. Lopez of Umatilla: seeks $584.77.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brenda Garibay (nka Uselman) of Pendleton: seeks $746.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jerad and Katherine R. Uzzell of Hermiston: seeks $2,085.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Martha Vazquez Gomez of Boardman: seeks $7,801.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jenay D. and Paul Villavicencio of Pilot Rock: seeks $483.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Aaron Wilson of Irrigon: seeks $1,418.09.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Wendy L. (Kralman) and Tony Raymond of Umatilla: seeks $818.13.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Matthew M. Matta of Pendleton: judgment for $3,562.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carmen Ramos of Echo: judgment for $1,730.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Adam Rutter of Hermiston: judgment for $2,296.57.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joanna Luna of Hermiston: judgment for $1,105.35.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Kim Engblom of Pendleton: judgment for $1,468.06.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Samantha Lowrance of Echo: judgment for $1,038.75.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Jesse L. Bonifer of Athena: judgment for $37,082.79.
•Credits Inc. vs. Domingo Javier Tojin Us of Hermiston: judgment for $840.86.
•Credits Inc. vs. Crissa Parker of Irrigon: judgment for $1,033.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie Gibson of Stanfield: judgment for $1,383.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kristi M. Worden of Heppner: judgment for $3,700.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Roy G. and Christina Weems of Hermiston: judgment for $1,158.06.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Janet Almonte and Jose Calderon of Hermiston: judgment for $345.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Clementina Villegas of Hermiston: judgment for $470.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amanda M. and Joshua Estes of Umatilla: judgment for $732.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shawn C. Fitzgerald of Umatilla: judgment for $2,410.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lezlee H. Curtis of Hermiston: judgment for $615.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alejandro Zazueta Villegas of Hermiston: judgment for $1,623.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alberto Ruiz Gomez and Loni Silvani Gomez of Hermiston: judgment for $5,172.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Florencio Arrellano Alatorre of Hermiston: judgment for $047.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ryan and Amanda Tremblay of Hermiston: judgment for $694.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria E. and Fransisco Tejeda of Hermiston: judgment for $5,232.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Vania B. Flores of Hermiston: judgment for $783.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph E. Reyes of Pendleton: judgment for $736.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Saida Y. Benicio Rodriguez of Hermiston: judgment for $5,048.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nick Landreth of Boardman and Nick Landreth dba Nicks Cell Phone, Computer and Electronics Repair: judgment for $1,013.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Samuel E. Morrow of Hermiston: judgment for $632.30.
•Bonneville Billing and Collections INc. vs. Randolph B. Moore of Hermiston: judgment for $241.43.
•Discover Bank vs. Brian K. Barrett of Umatilla: judgment for $14,373.37.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. J. Jesus Alaniz of Echo: judgment for $1,600.23.
•United Finance Co. vs. Maria Gurrola Covarrubias of Irrigon: judgment for $1,644.52.
•Darin R. Greaton of Stanfield vs. Titan Freight Systems Inc. of Portland: judgment for court costs and fees.
•Robert W. Collins Jr. and Donna F. Collins of Pendleton vs. Loren Lindell dba Loren Lindell Construction of Pendleton: judgment for $5,823.
•Credits Inc. vs. Blake and Stacey Chewning of Umatilla: judgment for $492.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher J. Mallory of Hermiston: judgment for $1,051.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juan Jose Pacheco of Umatilla: judgment for $1,158.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyler Muldoon of Hermiston: judgment for $4,530.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Oscar Castaneda of Pendleton: judgment for $737.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carlos A. Ramirez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,502.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joshua McKamey of Hermiston: judgment for $3,959.37.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Mayra Zepeda of Hermiston and Reynaldo Perez-Zepeda of Boardman; Kayla Michelle Olson and Owen Jeremy Lewis of Milton-Freewater; Flinn Marie Gharst of Milton-Freewater and Dan Weston Gharst of Weston; James Todd Mack of Echo and Celeste Michelle Pike of North Bend.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Garth Daniel Welsh, 47, of College Place, Wash., and Melinda Ruth Davis, 38, of Walla Walla, Wash.
Herminio Exael Solorio Patino, 37, of Hermiston, and Sandra Bedolla-Leon, 25, of Umatilla.
Armando Parra Hernandez, 38, and Mayra Maleni Palencia Hernandez, 29, both of Umatilla.
Elizabeth Martin, 42, and Laura Thornton, 40, both of Pendleton.
Kai Edmund Leslie, 22, and Steven Paul Douglas Surber, 22, both of Hermiston.
Juan Pablo Amezcua, 29, and Maribel Navarro Mendoza, 29, both of Hermiston.
David Andrew Hutchinson, 30, and Crystal Lavonne Gonzalez, 26, both of Milton-Freewater.
Dillon Ronald Dean Crewse, 21, of Lakewood, Wash., and Afton Nicole Veitenheimer, 21, of Milton-Freewater.
