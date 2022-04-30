The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
William Aaron Smith, 43, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to a 2021 charge of unlawful use of a weapon; sentenced to two years, six months in the Oregon Department of Corrections, with credit for time served, and two years, four months of post-prison supervision.
Erik Estrada, 43, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to a 2022 charge of felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced to two years, one month in the Oregon Department of Corrections, with credit for time served, and two years post-prison supervision.
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Morrow County Circuit Court:
Luis Enrique Garay, 24, of Boardman, pleaded guilty to 2020 charges of attempted first-degree sodomy, strangulation and fourth-degree assault; sentenced to six years, three months incarceration with the Oregon Department of Corrections with credit for time served and must complete a sex offender treatment program and register as a sex offender.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Decker Truck Line, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, vs. Jacob Anderson, of Hermiston; seeks $6,994.07.
Kalvin Ransom, of Portland, vs. Terri Calvert, of Umatilla; seeks $3,700.
Debora Kay Peterson vs. Randal Burton, both of Pendleton; seeks $4,300.
Israel and Maritsa Alvarez, of Hermiston, vs. Scott Jackson, of Bend; seeks $27,975.00.
Marriages
Marriages have been issued in Umatilla County for:
Hailey Avarie Degner, 17, and Ryan Edward Smith, 28, both of Pendleton.
Alexa Raylee Vasquez, 23, of Pasco, and Brett Miles Blue Davidson, 22, of Kennewick.
Roxana Guadalupe Gonzalez Mata, 36, and Allan Lloyd Aldrich, 31, both of Hermiston.
Robin Anne McCartney, 46, and Chad F. Salsbury, 45, both of St. Joseph, Missouri.
James Robert Henry, 57, and Karin Marie Allen, 59, both of Umatilla.
