Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Brandy Ann Anderson, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to Giving False Liability Insurance Information to Police: sentence to discharge.
•Wade Tucker Jennings, 43, Pendleton, Pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $1,300 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief I: sentence to discharge.
•Carson Dain Rawe, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 60 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and restitution to be determined for each count; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class B Felony: sentenced to 30 months Oregon DOC, 30 months post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined; sentenced to a second count of Attempt to Commit Class B Felony: sentenced to 31 months Oregon DOC, 29 months post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined..
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Debra Carnes of Pendleton: seeks $3,441.27.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joan Aye of Weston: seeks $1,319.41.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jessica Arnold of Pendleton: seeks $1,000.02.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Eric Peterman of Hermiston: seeks $1,051.67.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rosa Castaneda of Hermiston: seeks $1,631.17.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christopher Foreman of Hermiston: seeks $2,075.77.
•Citibank vs. Juan D. Viveros: seeks $2,585.82.
•Good Shepherd Health Care System of Hermiston and Proselect Insurance Company vs. Pro-Cut Concrete Cutting and Breaking Inc. and Pro-Cut Concrete Cutting Inc.: seeks $1,784,271.19.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Alena Marie Davis of Pendleton: judgment for $646.26.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dawn Skinner of Pendleton: judgment for $1,208.75.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Shandi Paris of Hermiston: judgment for $209.94.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Kenneth Kautz of Hermiston: judgment for $1,761.44.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Matthew Perry Roberts of Pilot Rock and Dawn Elaine Roberts of Troutlake, Wash.; Sheena L. Sager of Hermiston and Eric I. Sanchez of Umatilla; Margaret Mary Ashbeck Arthur of Echo and William Austin Arthur of Cottage Grove; Gloria Jean Huber and Patricia Ann Gaede of Pendleton; Christopher Jay Gibbons of Umatilla and Brenda Ann Gibbons of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Ashley Marie Bergmann, 24, and Justin Cody Mitchell, 25, both of Spokane, Wash.
Brian Nylic Lewis, 77, and Janet Marie Taylor, 66, both of Hermiston.
Nickolas James Meeks, 29, and Olivia Dawn Banda, 26, both of Hermiston.
Phillip Alfred Dunn, 47, and Marlene Renee Prather, 46, both of Hermiston.
Braden Austin Harwood, 26, of Milton-Freewater, and Heather Elizabeth James, 24, of Pendleton.
Zachary Alan McAllister, 22, of Hermiston, and Sarah Naomi Hubbard, 23, of Pendleton.
Josephine Swayne Evans, 18, and Kelby Michael Kautz, 21, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Dustin Duane Ashley, 41, and Amanda Lee Lofting, 30, both of Pendleton.
