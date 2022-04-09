The following sentences were have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Luis Enrique Garay, 24, of Boardman, pleaded guilty to a 2020 charge of two counts of attempt to commit a Class A felony: sodomy in the first degree; sentenced to 6-years, 3-months incarceration with the Oregon Department of Corrections, with credit for time served, and must complete a sex offender treatment program and register as a sex offender.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Daniel Nicholas Sorensen, 28, and Victoria Ann Lankford, 28, both of Kennewick.
Cieran Macalla Berlie, 26, and Ellie Gwyn Van Doozer, 23, both of Pendleton.
Ashley Michelle Town, 31, and Joshua Patrick Holbert, 29, both of La Grande.
Heidi Elizabeth Ely, 30, and Shelby Tyler Rothrock, 31, both of Milton-Freewater.
Katherine Elizabeth Jones, 24, and Mathew James McDermand, 26, both of Hermiston.
Joseph Avery Totten, 30, and Brenna Kaylene Wart, 25, both of Pendleton.
Rowan Mae Muniz, 18, and Brennan Locke Carroll, 22, both of Kennewick.
Kendra Lemay Scott, 47, and Douglas Lee Byerley, 51, both of Hermiston.
