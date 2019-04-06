Sentences
PENDLETON — The following felony sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Lonnie Alen Pifher, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $2,300 fine-suspended for each count, $1,244 restitution and further restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Dustin Gene Sanders, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Oxycodone: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 6 months driver’s license suspension for each count.
•Brennan George Shultz, 25, St. Helens, pleaded guilty to Identity Theft: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,300 fine-suspended.
•Samantha Linn South, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $750 fine-suspended.
•Eddie Lee Russell III, 54, Salem (OSCI), pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 30 days jail and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Anquilino Lorenzo Calmo, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver to Injured Persons: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine, $800 fine-suspended, $200 restitution and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to $100 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension.
•James Alexander Marlett II, 30, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine and $100 restitution, with additional restitution to be determined.
•Rebecca Raquel Ramirez, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 6 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 6 months Oregon DOC and 1 year post-prison supervision.
•Jose Francis Garcia, 38, Sunnyside, Wash., was convicted of Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 24 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; was convicted of Unlawful Entry Into Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief II and Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 180 days jail and $100 fine for each count; was convicted of Theft II: sentenced to $100 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Cindy Lee Fisher, 32, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $250 fine, $1,750 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection With Citation/Warrant: sentence to discharge.
•David Leon Colbray, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined for each count.
•Adrianna Lucila Saldana, 19, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to two counts of Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 50 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,250 fine-suspended for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Ronald Wilson Hiebert, 52, Burbank, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,255 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension.
•Jerardo Pedro Sital Jr., 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentenced to 15 days jail.
•April Mae Bautista, 42, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Casey Jean Hinkley, 46, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Obstructing Governmental or Judicial Administration: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Garrett Linn Mitts, 32, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended.
•Larry Shane Fitzpatrick, 48, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Alfredo Campos Fuentes, 36, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and 3 months driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Deana Jean Gentry, 34, Weston, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $1,500 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Shawn D. Benadom of Stanfield: seeks $1,584.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nadine E. and Ward Borden of Hermiston: seeks $7,233.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ronald E. Deardurff of Boardman: seeks $1,152.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Haley Foley of Hermiston: seeks $1,056.40.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victoria Hernandez of Hermiston: seeks $1,158.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Louis V. and Sherrie Koenig of Hermiston: seeks $1,246.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maranda Thongdy of Stanfield: seeks $1,240.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian J. and Jennifer Tracy of Hermiston: seeks $627.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria G. Lucas Valencia of Hermiston: seeks $1,002.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brandon Williams of Hermiston: seeks $2,268.04.
•Cascade Collections Inc. vs. Vernon Charles Squiemphen of Pendleton: seeks $10,000.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Bonnie M. and Marc Matlack of Umatilla: seeks $535.96.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Christine Helen Hill and Robert Hill of Weston: seeks $2,344.74.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Rocky and Ashley Newberry of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,253.13.
•Fred L. Irons of Stanfield vs. Cleo Faye Zyph of Pendleton: seeks $2,700.04.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Kenneth F. McGregor of Umatilla: seeks $591.73.
•John Brough vs. Hudson Bay District Improvement Co. Inc.: seeks $169,671.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Andres Ambriz of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,461.63.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jovita Rodelo of Hermiston: seeks $1,322.66.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Corey R. McLeod: seeks $8,760.93.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Eloy Perez-Herrera: seeks $6,259.30.
•Capital One Bank vs. Candelario G. Rodriguez of Echo: seeks $2,776.83.
•First Community Credit Union vs. Valerie Beas Carrillo: seeks $29,006.66.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Anthony J. Faretta: seeks $2,083.88.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Tyann Farley of Pendleton: judgment for $1,828.84.
•Cach LLC vs. Norman A. Dumont of Pendleton: judgment for $6,443.40.
•Valley Credit Service Inc. vs. Jamie Marie Depue (Baer) of Hermiston: judgment for $212.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Delanira Martinez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,891.64.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jason Beyers of Umatilla: judgment for $4,358.41.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Thelma Eagleheart of Pendleton: judgment for $3,633.71.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Tonya Bosworth of Pendleton: judgment for $1,077.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dale and Christine Studer of Stanfield: judgment for $1,917.05.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brittney A. Breneman of Pendleton: judgment for $2,017.86.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brittany L. Seufert of Irrigon: judgment for $5,875.09.
•Credits Inc. vs. Olga Maria Walker of Adams: judgment for $3,163.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Steven Castillo Jr. of Umatilla: judgment for $6,922.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Vicki and Steven Littrell of Hermiston: judgment for $2,024.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Angelia Aguilar of Pilot Rock: judgment for $614.28.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Amanda Rae Tillery and Michael Keith Tillery of Athena; Megan R. Reser of Middleton, Idaho, and James R. Reser of Hermiston; Jacob Aaron Bruce Haight and Stephanie Rose Rae Haight of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Gilbert Gene Hamilton, 71, and Diana Sue Hamilton, 74, both of Pendleton.
Robert Ernest Nelson, 30, of Pullman, Wash., and Michelle Lynn Waite, 33, of Pasco, Wash.
Jacob Darrel Furstenberg, 27, of Umatilla, and Kori Cheyenne Park, 28, of Hermiston.
Josiah Leroy Pena-Colbray, 27, and Sierra Elaine Pine, 28, both of Hermiston.
Jeremy James Nitz, 20, of Pendleton, and Leslie Yvette Ibarra, 19, of Hermiston.
Tyree Justin Sanchez, 26, and Hailee Jo Hollingsworth, 24, both of Hermiston.
Arturo Rodriguez Diaz, 44, and Liliana Calderon Castro, 42, both of Hermiston.
Jacob Timothy Best, 25, and Sara Leigh Elwood, 32, both of Hermiston.
