Sentences
PENDLETON — The following felony sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Daniel Jesse Longhorn, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to seven counts of Identity Theft: sentences discharged; pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Devan Ray Phillips, 34, Portland, pleaded guilty to Assaulting Public Safety Officer: sentenced to 24 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer and Resisting Arrest: sentences discharged.
•Vanessa Chavez, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and 100 hours community service.
MISDEMEANOR
•Rosario Resendiz Rios, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Clinton Daniel Getschman, 56, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police Officer and Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-Property Damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine, $2,900 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension for each count, and $179.70 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Jay Grant Williams, 29, Prairie City, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 45 days jail.
•Isaac Daniel Dotson, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $250 fine and $750 fine-suspended.
•Thomas Eugene Satterwhite, 37, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony and Resisting Arrest: sentences to discharge.
•Dante Lamar Marshall, 33, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Entry Into Motor Vehicle and Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail for each count.
•Michael Paul Lubeck, 37, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended and 18 months probation, plus court costs and fees.
•Eric Russell Siddons, 39, La Crosse, Wis., pleaded guilty to Theft II and Giving False Information to Police on Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 90 days jail for each count.
•Angela Dawn Malbeck, 40, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police on Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Capital One Bank vs. Taylor T. Vanhouten of Pendleton: seeks $4,488.36.
•American Express National Bank vs. Veronica J. Culley: seeks $12,205.22.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Shawn Thomas White: seeks $3,230.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brock M. Declue of Pendleton: seeks $784.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher J. Gibson of Adams: seeks $2,156.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Moses Cardona Loera Sr. and Edith Trujillo of Stanfield: seeks $531.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. Echo and Kenneth Miller of Pendleton: seeks $598.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shammalea and Wayne Ozment of Pendleton: seeks $2,106.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Deanna M. and Jeremy Phelan of Hermiston: seeks $1,432.63.
•TD Bank USA vs. Matthew Malinoff-Ford of Hermiston: seeks $2,496.99.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Bianca Romero: seeks $764.65.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Catalina Z. Rivera: seeks $1,563.64.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jessica A. Wallis: seeks $2,334.52.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Robert W. Fennimore: seeks $3,713.30.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Roberto Enriquez: seeks $790.69.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. James Craig Uptain of Weston: seeks $9,253.27.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Alyssa Torres of Hermiston: seeks $2,232.50.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Rigoberto Ponce: seeks $5,029.94.
•U.S. Bank N.A. dba Elan Financial Services vs. Raul Mendiola III: seeks $4,775.45.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Perla L. Perez: seeks $3,758.58.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Cheira Mendoza of Umatilla: seeks $974.63.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michelle K. Pradia of Pendleton: seeks $1,079.74.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Alfredo Lopez Prieto of Umatilla: seeks $1,400.10.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Timothy J. McElrath of Milton-Freewater: seeks $592.61.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Michael McGee of Pendleton: seeks $2,575.23.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Tyson Aaron Cross and Jennifer Cross of Athena: judgment for $9,862.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Deana Jo Bray of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,811.46.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jose Jesus Calvillo-Solis of Pendleton: judgment for $824.91.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Cynthia D. (Cyndi) and Cody L. Hahn of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $478.34.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Stacie Richmond Owens and Joshua Owens of Athena: judgment for $1,170.40.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Dakota James Weathers of Tillamook: judgment for $839.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michelle A. Bidlake of Athena: judgment for $927.50.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Jerry Reeves of Hermiston: judgment for $1,783.37.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jozef Jones of Umatilla: judgment for $4,567.12.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Amanda P. Villarreal (Olivo) of Hermiston: judgment for $534.67.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Thadeus J. Tiffany of Pendleton: judgment for $3,462.30.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Josie Lee Johnson of Hermiston: judgment for $408.68.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Michelle L. Andrews of Pendleton: judgment for $344.59.
•Discover Bank vs. Jacob J. Christopher of Athena: judgment for $2,450.51.
•Umpqua Bank vs. Jonathan Preciado of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,157.79.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Quinette I. Mecham of Umatilla: judgment for $5,294.71.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Donna J. Brown of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,419.98.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Pedro Valdez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,393.12.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Alan E. Roblero of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,644.48.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Megan A. and Emmitt R. Quintal of Weston: judgment for $1,107.08.
•United Finance Co. vs. Manuel Grave Lorenzo of Boardman: judgment for $3,900.
•Springleaf Financial Services Inc. vs. Jedidiah Bond of Pendleton: judgment for $2,878.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessica Piel of Hermiston: judgment for $675.14.
•Western Mercantile Agency Inc. vs. Sabrina L. McCulllough of Hermiston: judgment for $426.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amber C. Seed of Hermiston: judgment for $3,194.87.
•Discover Bank vs. Cesar Plascencia of Hermiston: judgment for $3,954.15.
•Toyota Motor Credit Corporation vs. Kyle W. and Bonnie J. Fraunfelder of Hermiston: judgment for $8,322.77.
•Discover Bank vs. Carlos Quintero of Hermiston: judgment for $6,045.15.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Elsa Delapaz of Hermiston: judgment for $3,287.96.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Nohely Monroy of Hermiston: judgment for $2,277.45.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Janet McFarlane of Pendleton: judgment for $1,017.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Yaneli Idali Jaime of Hermiston: judgment for $513.14.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Blair Sarmiento of Milton-Freewater and Salvador Sarmiento-Reyes of Hinesville, Ga.; Damon Michael Ashbeck of Hermiston and Dianna Ashbeck of Gustine, Calif.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
John Thomas Campbell Jr., 72, and Jacquelyn Ann Gaetze, 65, both of Pendleton.
Robert James Rudolph, 28, and Samantha Gene Smith, 23, both of Tucson, Ariz.
Duane Dennis Scott, 48, and Shannon Nicole Nichols, 41, both of Hermiston.
Benjamin Thomas Henry, 40, and Amanda Marie Erhardt, 36, both of Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.