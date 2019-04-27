Sentences
PENDLETON — The following felony sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Tamara Kay Hurse, 46, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 30 days jail, 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Theft II and two counts of Assault IV: sentences to discharge.
•Leslie Jean Mobley, 48, Seaside, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine-suspended and 6 months driver’s license suspension.
•Poppy Rose Grover, 41, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus attorney fees; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Leann Kay Free, 56, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,750 fine-suspended.
•Steven Dick Arbogast, 49, Richland, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 10 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 160 hours community service, $1,755 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to two counts of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine for each count.
•Jeremy L. Hunter, 28, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Max Anagin Wilson, 20, Milton-Freewater, pleaded no contest to Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to 18 months probation and $500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Alice Marline Terkelson, 33, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Randall J. Tate, 56, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 10 days jail.
•Isaac Watchel Winter, 46, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII and Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,005 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Cameron Joseph Shawl, 42, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Michael Ray Scott Garcia, 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Report as Sex Offender: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 5 days jail, 175 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; Pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Kacey Nicole Goodman, 35, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Capital One Bank vs. Kathryn Payne of Helix: seeks $6,688.53.
•Capital One Bank vs. Jamie Smith of Weston: seeks $3,055.69.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Brianna K. Abbott of Hermiston: seeks $628.03.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Gary K. Lee of Pendleton: seeks $738.31.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. William Lewis Mesteth of Hermiston: seeks $4,971.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria V. and Jose Andrade of Hermiston: seeks $2,795.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Casey and Korina Deter of Lakeview: seeks $899.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Travis A. and Talese Dollarhide of Hermiston: seeks $714.74.
•Credits Inc. vs. Margarita Gutierrez of Hermiston: seeks $8,425.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Luis and Sara Ann Hernandez of Hermiston: seeks $2,118.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sara R. and Andy J. Kinney of Ukiah: seeks $1,164.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph Rivera and Karina Torres of Hermiston: seeks $1,342.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. John and Jami C. Niord of Hermiston: seeks $1,160.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lauren and Dennel Thornton of Pendleton: seeks $739.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph A. and Nicole Tovar of Hermiston: seeks $778.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Karina and William L. Venoy of Hermiston: seeks $1,484.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher and Shantel Werhan of Athena: seeks $539.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nakesha M. Willingham of Pendleton: seeks $612.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Patrick and Joanita Williamson of Pendleton: seeks $827.92.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Tara Machado of Hermiston: seeks $4,442.88.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Casey L. Allgood of Pendleton: seeks $1,297.57.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Doyle G. Woods of Pendleton: seeks $367.90.
•Capital One Bank vs. Emerald L. Eshleman of Stanfield: seeks $1,481.16.
•Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Kay Lohnes of Pendleton: seeks $3,355.56.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Heather Lancaster of Hermiston: seeks $426.41.
•TD Bank USA vs. Haylie Wynn of Pendleton: seeks $2,735.79.
•Citibank N.A. vs. James Simpson of Pendleton: seeks $2,667.73.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Ronald W. Wart of Hermiston: seeks $7,214.55.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Minerva Flores of Hermiston: seeks $1,534.55.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jeffrey T. Stallings of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,642.14.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Bruce Doty of Hermiston: seeks $1,795.73.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jasmin Ramirez of Hermiston: seeks $5,231.69.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Austin J. McCulough of Hermiston: seeks $1,787.18.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Virginia Waggoner of Athena: seeks $1,258.39.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michelle Weber of Hermiston: seeks $4,711.90.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Scott W. Brown of Madras: seeks $544.49.
•Jeffrey Dean Mills of Pendleton vs. Taylor Towing & Recovery, John Taylor and Devin Taylor of Pendleton: seeks $10,000.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lisa M. Ruiz: judgment for $1,549.40.
•Discover Bank vs. Debra Carnes of Pendleton: judgment for $4,685.
•Unifund CCR LLC vs. William L. Engblom of Pendleton: judgment for $4,708.53.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Teresa Digregori of Pendleton: judgment for $491.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Luis R. Gutierrez of Irrigon: judgment for $1,147.83.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Valerie R. Califf of Hermiston: judgment for $301.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jamie Bautista of Umatilla: judgment for $2,134.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rhonda Cole of Umatilla: judgment for $1,321.53.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Shannon Dee Hovelsrud of Albany: judgement for $23,00.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Youbany Razon and Dora Molina of Umatilla: judgment for $526.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria G. and Francisco Arreola of Umatilla: judgment for $8,058.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dalyla Campos Ramos of Irrigon: judgment for $1,225.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lynnea A. Kennedy of Umatilla: judgment for $983.72.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Daniel Rhorer of Hermiston: judgment for $252.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ronald E. Deardurff of Boardman: judgment for $1,152.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cheri Rosenberg of Pendleton: judgment for $1,429.40.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maranda Thongdy of Stanfield: judgment for $1,294.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Edith Trujillo and Moses Cardona Loera Jr. of Stanfield: judgment for $531.65.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Crystal Hodgson of Pendleton and Micheal Hodgson; Payton Taylor Jordan Daniels of Pendleton and Matthew Howard Daniels of Chesapeake, Va.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Daniel Pelayo Gilbon, 27, and Corina Chavez, 33, both of Boardman.
Javier Martinez Jr., 26, and Rosalinda Mendoza Sanchez, 23, both of Boardman.
Luis Armando Plana, 31, and Rita Mae Cooper, 39, both of Pendleton.
Lloyd Ervin Austin IV, 40, of Umatilla, and Amy Ruth Greenhalgh, 30, Mermaid Beach, Queensland, Australia.
Joshua Allen Hart, 40, of Umatilla, and Michelle Leigh Smith, 40, of Salem.
Daniel Craig Hlavinka Jr., 31, of Umatilla, and Stevie Patten, 31, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, United Kingdom.
Mark Woloydymr DiMaggio, 27, and Justine Cheyenne Arreola, 22, both of Pendleton.
