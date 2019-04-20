Sentences
PENDLETON — The following felony sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Melvin Anthony Murray, 51, Portland, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 1 year post-prison supervision and $19,474.07 restitution.
•Justin James Sanders, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Charles Adam Buettner, 32, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 90 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision, $200 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension.
•Nicolas Lucas Rhorer, 33, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Prohibited Firearms or Silencer: sentenced to 30 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to $200 fine.
•Sebastian Michael Keimig, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $200 fine, $2,800 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Senaida Garcia, 35, Walla Walla, pleaded no contest to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and 80 hours community service.
•Jared Demarr Hansen, 35, La Grande, was convicted of two counts of Invasion of Personal Privacy I: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $700 fine and $4,300 fine-suspended for each count.
•James Charles Mason, 67, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Failure to Report as Sex Offender: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Kelly Kaye Adams, 45, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 1 year post-prison supervision, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended.
MISDEMEANOR
•Leland Gerard Parrill, 26, Salem, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,255 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Jennifer Renee Workman, 32, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 60 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Joshua Edward Teel, 30, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 100 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Juan Carlos Pena, 36, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Entry Into Motor Vehicle: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $300 fine and $1,200 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jarrod Allen Bankston, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Forged Instrument II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 120 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,650 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentenced to $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Rebecca Anne Estes, 43, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $1,400 fine-suspended.
•Tylor John Gifford, 25, John Day, pleaded no contest to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $700 fine, $500 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Roman James Barth, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Harassment; sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, 100 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,250 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Interfering With Making Report: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, 100 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,650 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Timothy Allen Okaly, 42, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•John Wesley Herald, 58, Pilot Rock, pleaded no contest to Menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $250 fine and $750 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Travis Gene Pearcy, 39, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
•Christopher D. Brunson, 39, Blackfoot, Idaho, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Travis Arlen Landon, 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to three counts of Unlawful Entry Into Motor Vehicle: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $1,000 fine-suspended for each count, and $509 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Discover Bank vs. Mildred L. Shaner: seeks $23,325.57.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Katherine Harris of Hermiston: seeks $5,155.79.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sergio Carrillo of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,549.03.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lonny R. Dyer of Milton-Freewater: seeks $10,138.40.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Vernon C. and Brenda M. Wildt: seeks $4,732.68.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Rebecca L. Bennett of Hermiston: seeks $944.70.
•Phyllis Joan Owens of Milton-Freewater vs. Karla Lane and Lazy K Ranch of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,429.25.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Marcos Diaz of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,948.96.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Ramiro and Isabel Hernandez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $336.83.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Nathan G. Temple of Pendleton: seeks $232.28.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Alejandra Garcia (Herrera) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $177.31.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Maria G. Paniagua and Miguel Cisneros-Lara of Milton-Freewater: seeks $557.95.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Francisco Marquez and Evelyn Robles Razo of Milton-Freewater: seeks $344.61.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Gabriela Gonzalez-Argueta of Milton-Freewater: seeks $335.04.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Alberto Herrera-Torres of Milton-Freewater: seeks $683.48.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Isaac J. Dally of Milton-Freewater: seeks $696.05.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Heather and Gabriel Alarcon of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,632.25.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Rachel Hulett of Pendleton: seeks $1,048.93.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jeffrey S. Randolph of Hermiston: seeks $1,540.05.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Rosana Villalpando-Gomez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,156.21.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Michael J. Martinez: seeks $1,258.99.
•American Express National Bank vs. Lyle S. Maslen: seeks $11,209.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jodi K. McNeil Carter of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,992.78.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kelly M. Robinson of Milton-Freewater: seeks $6,814.03.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kevin Moore of Pendleton: seeks $862.95.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lori Goucher of Hermiston: seeks $1,310.12.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rachel Esparza of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,721.20.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rachel Hoptowit: seeks $2,289.69.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Nadia Canche of Umatilla: seeks $183.61.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Terry D. and Kristen Iverson of Hermiston: seeks $191.53.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Saritta Bedolla of Pendleton: seeks $1,509.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ana Arechiga of Boardman: seeks $417.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Paul Bailey of Stanfield: seeks $1,564.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joanna Eby and James Emry of Stanfield: seeks $621.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Samuel D. and Tiffany Gutierrez of Hermiston: seeks $1,117.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tomasa and Miguel Gutierrez Velasquez of Boardman: seeks $2,675.86.
•Credits Inc. vs. Vincent Harrison and Ivette Arellano Harrison of Irrigon: seeks $1,114.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Melody and Steve Humphrey of Umatilla/Irrigon: seeks $584.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Leonorilda and Mario Iniguez of Hermiston: seeks $2,479.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Chad M. Lambert of Hermiston: seeks $1,989.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sasha and Sean Lloyd of White City: seeks $652.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joselyn G. Miers (Mattson) of Hermiston: seeks $4,916.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Perla Perez of Pendleton: seeks $2,358.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alicia Ponce of Boardman: seeks $713.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Wendy and Anthony Raymond of Umatilla: seeks $6,254.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lazaro F. Rodriguez of Umatilla/Irrigon: seeks $972.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stacy D. Skerjanec of Hermiston: seeks $524.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mitcheal H. Thompson and Destiny Holz of Umatilla: seeks $1,281.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Margarita Villegas of Boardman: seeks $469.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joshua and Sadra Walker of Hermiston: seeks $490.83.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Destiny Holz of Umatilla: seeks $2,293.81.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Angel Sanchez-Garcia of Hermiston: seeks $2,340.66.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Gracie Alvarez of Hermiston: seeks $855.93.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Bartolo Gutierrez Sr. (Gutierrez Munoz Sr.) of Hermiston: seeks $7,792.67.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jennifer Konrad: seeks $1,056.16.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Omar Montero and Ashley Simpson-Montero of Pendleton: seeks $1,534.55.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Chad Hamby of Milton-Freewater: seeks $550.43.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Kayla L. Schneider of Walla Walla: judgment for $655.68.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Ryan Earl and Cheree Delph of Weston: judgment for $1,437.45.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Rosalie Anne and James Joseph Donley of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $5,273.35.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Tina Trana of Hermiston: judgment for $658.68.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Javier Ramirez of Weston: judgment for $499.28.
•United Finance Co. vs. Benjamin De La Cruz of Umatilla: judgment for $2,268.54.
•United Finance Co. vs. Lorena Corona of Pendleton: judgment for $3,696.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maribel Carrasco Estrada of Hermiston: judgment for $7,545.36.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Carie Horn of Hermiston: judgment for $1,743.25.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brian A. Davis of Hermiston: judgment for $822.49.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kelley l. Hoskins of Hermiston: judgment for $1,717.44.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Carie Horn of Hermiston: judgment for $3,860.24 and $1,538.13 in separate suits.
•Capital One Bank vs. Penny S. Estes of Weston: judgment for $12,836.56.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Juliene Bork of Pendleton: judgment for $940.21.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Norma Carter of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $788.56.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Elizabeth Weems of Hermiston: judgment for $368.84.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Sonia Briand of Walla Walla: judgment for $400.25.
•Gillespie Roofing Inc. of Walla Walla vs. Howard Stephens of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $8,861.15.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Brenda Drenon of Boardman: judgment for $6,336.60.
•Bitterroot QC Inc. of Dillon, Mont., vs. Surplus Recycling Inc. of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $6,850.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shannon Farrington of Hermiston: judgment for $5,564.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Charles Babcock of Hermiston: judgment for $531.65.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Ashley Ann Sorrell and Jessica Angelica Adams of Pilot Rock; Nicole Lynn Brown of Hermiston and Cassidy Ryan Brown of Moscow, Idaho; Mark Henri Papineau and Tammy Jean Papineau of Boardman.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Ashley Nicole Longoria, 23, and Julia Wilcox Gross, 24, both of Hermiston.
Joseph Aaron Reeves, 41, and Jennifer Lynn Gilcher, 44, both of Hermiston.
Luiz Jerardo Saldaña, 22, and Ashley Ruby Herrera, 24, both of Milton-Freewater.
Kurt Wayne Perkins, 46, and Ida Jennifer Wickstrom, 34, both of Hermiston.
Joshua Clinton Erwin, 28, and Traci Dora Veitenheimer, 36, both of Pendleton.
Pablo Sanguino Cancino, 30, and Mariela A. Coria Garcia, 31, both of Hermiston.
