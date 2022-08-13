The following sentences were have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Hunter Allen Gollyhorn, 22, of Scappoose, was convicted of a 2022 charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants; sentenced to 15 days of incarceration, two years of probation, one year suspended driver’s license and $2,000 in fines and fees.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Susia Yvette Munoz-Casillas vs. Juan Fernando Casillas, both of Milton-Freewater, seeks $7,102.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Bill Rex Vandusen, 47, and Stefani Kaye Whitcomb, 54, both of Milton-Freewater.
Marcus Kaiser Dunn, 22, and Hana Marie Belle Lee Chaney, 23, both of Milton-Freewater.
Bradley Allen Duncan, 31, and Stormy Joe Botefuhr, 43, both of Hermiston.
Sarah Nicole Childress, 33, and Peter Owen McCann, 37, both of Kennewick, Washington.
Brittney Renee McCullough, 30, and Ismael Magallanes, 36, both of Pasco, Washington.
Gary Joe Mendez, 38, and Elizabeth Razo, 35, both of Sunnyside, Washington.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.