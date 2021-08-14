Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Diego Adrian Hernandez Garcia, 37, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to resisting arrest (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Marvin Richard Strong Jr., 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to strangulation: sentenced to 2 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
•Carlos Antonio Ramirez, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary: sentenced to 38 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections, 22 months post-prison supervision, $250 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to first-degree theft: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections, 1 year post-prison supervision, $250 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to felon in possession of restricted weapon (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to and felon in possession of firearm (felony) and first-degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
•Rachel Marie Cruz, 27, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $300 fine and $2,700 fine-suspended, plus attorney fees; pleaded guilty to identity theft and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card: sentences to discharge.
•Michelle Diane Grende, 41, North Powder, pleaded guilty to supplying contraband: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 10 hours community service and $250 fine.
•Tyler William Halstead, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse: sentenced to Diversion Program.
•Cesar Xavier Galvan, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of forged instrument: sentenced to 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation and $200 fine.
•Raymond Haze Garcia, 24, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded guilty to third-degree assault: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections, 2 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined.
•Pamela Lynn Sibbett, 65, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and possession of heroin: sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Darrell Lee Falconer, 21, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine, $2,400 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Kylie Ann West, 40, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to four counts of driving while suspended/revoked: sentenced to 15 days jail for each count.
•Heather Dawn Evans, 41, address restricted, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Samantha Daun Irwin, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree theft: sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine for each count.
•Isaac Thomas Van Tassel, 20, La Grande, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended, $11,521 restitution and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief: sentence not listed.
•Tyann Ryen Farley, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to initiating false report: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 25 hours community service and $100 fine, plus attorney fees.
•Shayrene Lenora Johnson, 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and $2,917.20 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•John Paul Wondra, 52, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to interfering with making a report: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Discover Bank vs. Nathaniel Lieuallen of Weston: seeks $2,299.76.
•Discover Bank vs. Hanna Tellez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,546.34.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Sheri Brown of Umatilla: seeks $2,656.82.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Michael J. Lieuallen of Pendleton: seeks $2,260.12.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Adam Aguilar of Umatilla: seeks $1,249.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mary Christie of Stanfield: seeks $977.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Luciano R. Ramirez Alvarez of Stanfield: seeks $6,173.37.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Alex R. Flores: seeks $1,098.93.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lee Baker: seeks $3,123.62.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Stephanie Newsom: seeks $816.94.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Loretta Armstrong of Umatilla: seeks $811.16.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Connie Landon: seeks $3,552.87.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Amber Westfall of Hermiston: seeks $1,979.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juan Almonte and Opalina Nunez of Hermiston: seeks $980.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian A. and Paula L. Hamilton of Pendleton: seeks $544.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Timothy W. Mullanix of Pendleton: seeks $564.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Krystileigh Sombart of Umatilla: seeks $2,857.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Scott L. Sullivan of Irrigon: seeks $9,841.98.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Mariana Fanning of Stanfield: seeks $5,972.06.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Robert G. Bassett of Hermiston: seeks $401.38.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Umpqua Bank vs. Jazmin Silva of Hermiston: judgment for $861.96.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Karl Rhinhart of Helix: judgment for $1,556.44.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Timothy Collett of Umatilla: judgment for $1,245.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Megan M. Stevens of Pendleton: judgment for $541.47.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kenneth Alexander of Walla Walla: judgment for $1,671.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cassandra Cason of Hermiston: judgment for $886.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amie L. and John Jamieson of Pendleton: judgment for $4,193.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Esmeralda Morales of Boardman: judgment for $2,092.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Loren Pursifull of Stanfield: judgment for $2,228.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeffrey Randolph of Umatilla: judgment for $1,674.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sarah L. Renner of Umatilla: judgment for $2,816.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Pandora D. Richardson of Echo: judgment for $754.
•Credits Inc. vs. Francine Smith (Goad) of Pendleton: judgment for $1,040.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Natalie Espain of Hermiston: judgment for $1,734.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cheira Mendoza of Hermiston: judgment for $694.04.
•United Finance Co. vs. Abraham Vega of Umatilla: judgment for $724.93.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Jacqueline R. Monyak (Capps) of Athena: judgment for $1,103.35.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Tanya and Jorge Colon of Hermiston: judgment for $3,977.34.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Darrell D. Lewis of Umatilla: judgment for $301.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Doug Walker of Hermiston: judgment for $4,007.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria D. Torres Felix of Irrigon: judgment for $409.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Sharon Isobel Boothe and John Leroy Boothe of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Alfred Warren Scott, 64, and Dorthy Elaine Leypoldt, 56, both of Echo.
Amanda Lousie Reeder, 38, of Spokane and David Allen Harris, 29, of Weston.
Scott Benjamin Lukas, 39, and Katherine Elizabeth Dunlevy, 31, both of Hermiston.
Aaron Alexander Hull, 30, and Stephanie Leanne Emmons, 26, both of Pendleton.
Adela Picazo Magana, 29, and Eduardo Perez Ruis, 34, both of Hermiston.
Ofelia Perez Ruis, 45, and Carlos Dominguez Enciso, 48, both of Hermiston.
Deavid Earl Ozment, 74, and Merna Maie Ruiz, 73, both of Pendleton.
Diana Marie Lomas, 25, and Cristobal Juarez Ramirez, 25, both of Boardman.
Xandria Cherie Scott, 22, and Alex Thomas Skifstad-Bruner, 21, both of Walla Walla.
Maurilio Coria Jimenez, 63, and Filomena Mendoza Medoza, 59, both of Edmonds, Washington.
Kahle Lorraine Ess, 30, and Casey Robert Dietz, 30, both of Port Angeles, Washington.
Bayley Jean Reynolds, 21, and Zachariah Thomas Kellogg, 22, both of Pendleton.
Sara Kate Divine, 32, and August Price Radke, 37, both of La Grande.
Joshua Allen Levie, 50, and Morgan Rose Palmer, 38, both of Nampa, Idaho.
Colleen Cecilia Wildbill, 33, and Richard Lee Harper, Jr., 32, both of Pendleton.
Blanca Elizabeth Martinez Boites, 30, and Hugo Zuniga Ramirez, 31, both of Hermiston.
Jenna Lee English, 40, and Kelly Ryan Blankenship, 41, both of Helix.
