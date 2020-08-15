Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Cecillia Nicole Mitchell, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended.
•Sergio Monroy Ruiz, 38, Ontario (SRCI), pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine: sentences to discharge.
•Verle Dean Burnett, 51, Heppner, pleaded no contest to Forgery I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Jillian Marguarite Moore, 35, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $2,800 fine-suspended.
•Jessica Mary Anna Collins, 31, Adams, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 1 year probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $200 fine and restitution to be determined.
MISDEMEANOR
•Joshua Thomas Bergie Moore, 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $150 fine and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Adam Alexander Green, 22, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 30 days jail, $200 fine and $80 restitution; pleaded guilty to a second count of Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified felony and Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine for each count.
•Joshua Michael Bejarano, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended.
•Donald Duane Lewis, 54, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Reckless Burning: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service, $200 fine, $1,300 fine-suspended and $2,296.25 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Gloria Jean Huber, 51, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Oxycodone: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Dolly Ann Hood, 61, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Austin Duane Dunham, 24, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentence to discharge.
•Melissa Rae White, 45, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentenced to 2 years probation and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to two counts of Resisting Arrest: sentences discharged.
•Chalen James Ottmar, 25, Hermiston, pleaded no contest to Theft II: sentence to discharge.
•Kendra Ann Kordosky, 23, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 65 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,600 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Ethan Matthew Scuri, 20, Boise, Idaho, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•John Douglas Johnston, 42, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief III: sentenced to $500 compensatory fine.
•Hayley Jo Carter, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $200 fine and $1,550 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Wade Tucker Jennings, 43, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 45 days jail, $250 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Imana Xavia Peterson, 27, Kent, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,000 fie-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Shawn Michael Mininger, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,650 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Terry Joseph Daugherty, 35, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Alonzo Sebastian Tomas, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentence discharged.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•William J. Kuhn dba Kuhn Law Offices vs. Dean Cherry of Hermiston: seeks $8,689.60.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Dallis Arnold of Pendleton: seeks $255.78.
•Gregory and Lori Exum of Athena vs. Steven Hardin and Hardin Rehab Homes of Walla Walla, Wash.: seeks $5,848.46, $10,000 and $3,250 in separate suits.
•Credits Inc. vs. Teresa Williams of Hermiston: seeks $993.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jacque and Dale Wilson of Lexington: seeks $6,945.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ruth Rodriguez of Hermiston: seeks $2,195.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maira Flores Casas and Sergio Avila Torres of Hermiston: seeks $814.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shari Roberts of Hermiston: seeks $816.20.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Angel Simpson of Pendleton: seeks $721.18.
•Credits Inc. vs. Anthony E. and Yvonne M. Carnes of Pendleton: seeks $767.30.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Sean G. and Jaclyn M. Fuqua of Pendleton: seeks $1,675.13.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Miranda L. Bond of Pendleton: seeks $355.33.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Ray E. Dunsenberry of Adams: seeks $879.43.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Samuel Ryan Ham of Weston: seeks $1,866.95.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Sean R. and Dorothy L. Powell of Stanfield: seeks $2,732.41.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Mindy Haro of Umatilla: seeks $1,265.93.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jessica Torres of Hermiston: seeks $2,608.10.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Louis V. Koenig of Hermiston: seeks $2,407.79.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Lindsay A. Lloyd of Hermiston: seeks $4,749.98.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Jaime Gutierrez of Umatilla: seeks $4,946.61.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Janet M. Pena of Hermiston: seeks $2,219.92.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Carrie D. Larson of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,485.70.
•Valley Credit Service Inc. vs. Ashley E. Howard of Athena: seeks $1,410.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Genesis Colgrove of Hermiston: seeks $780.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Teresa and David Baker of Echo: seeks $694.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Javier J. and Carolyn Ramirez of Weston: seeks $419.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Omar Garay of Boardman: seeks $770.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mariela Suarez Echevarria and Gesaud Suarez Mendez of Umatilla: seeks $5,642.96.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Robert Brissett of Hermiston: judgment for $2,636.53.
•United Finance Co. vs. Clifford Willcox of Pendleton: judgment for $3,184.81.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Vicki Post of Pendleton: judgment for $348.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bethany N. Benage of Hermiston: judgment for $478.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kaari E. Larson and Steven Brooks of Hermiston: judgment for $2,629.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Francine Smith (Goad) of Pendleton: judgment for $1,722.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cheri K. Rosenberg Hadden of Pendleton; judgment for $856.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jon M. Mitchell Jr. and Dallis Mitchell of Pendleton: judgment for $1,885.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Venises T. Estrada Duron of Hermiston: judgment for $1,054.15.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Blake C. Hahn and Mellissa Thompson Wilson of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $544.46.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Suzanne and Gerardo V. Buentello of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $581.85.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Tyson A. and Jennifer L. Cross of Athena: judgment for $426.82.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Ramon Garcia perales and Amandina Garcia of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,576.13.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Stacy Murrel Smith and Landrie Smith of Athena: judgment for $3,299.07.
•United Finance Co. vs. Christina Jones of Pendleton: judgment for $2,813.62.
•United Finance Co. vs. Cody Gibson of Pendleton: judgment for $4,931.47.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Cora Solano-Hinshaw and William Swan Hinshaw of Milton-Freewater; Sarah June Schaffner and Jason Jordi Schaffner of Pendleton; Manny Junior Garcia of Meridian, Miss., and Dana Elena Cardenas Garcia of Umatilla.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Abel Calderon Chavez Jr., 22, and Maria D. Renteria Camacho, 22, both of Hermiston.
Trevor Timothy Wellard, 24, and Makayla Jean Corsa, 29, both of Stanfield.
David Paul Gresham, 50, and Maryalice Claire Peters, 46, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Kaiden Jean Roba, 23, and Bradley Alan Kenison, 25, both of Pendleton.
Benjamin Joss Lonergan, 23, and Molly Rose Champion, 23, both of Pendleton.
Tyler Todd-Appleton Wilson, 29, and Teaona Nicole Prince, 28, both of Pilot Rock.
Shay Louise Smith, 22, and Brodey James Patrick Sullivan, 25, both of Pendleton.
