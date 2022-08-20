The following sentences were have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Joseph Robert Saucier, 46, of Walla Walla, was convicted of 2021 charges of three counts of identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card; sentenced to 13 months of incarceration, one year probation and $26 in restitution.
Dissolutions
Dissolutions have been granted in Umatilla County for:
Misty Gorbett and Lamar Jones, both of Pendleton.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Mckenzey Lurene Taylor, 20, and Kameron Jacob Bruhn, 24, both of Yakima, Washington.
Geraldine Ethelyn Gammond, 89, and Elmer Phillip Jeffers, 101, both of Pilot Rock.
Daniel Robert Cissna, 60, of Irrigon, and Maria Lilia Garcia Rodriguez, 53, of New West Minster, B.C., Canada.
Maddison Kathryn Waite, 23, of Pasco, and Isaac Charles Carter, 26, of Kennewick.
Cori Mitchelle Briscoe, 26, and Blake Martin Potter, 30, both of Hermiston.
Betsy Marie Jones, 39, and Daniel Lavon Sandoval, 39, both of Hermiston.
Austin James Penick, 24, and Emma Elizabeth Martin, 21, both of Pendleton.
Brandon James Thompson, 26, and Hailey Elizabeth Hartley, 32, both of Pendleton.
Bruce Dean Hernandez, 34, and Kelsey Lee Pearl Wolf, 32, both of Pendleton.
