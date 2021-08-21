Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Zachary Michael Wilcott, 44, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to fleeing/attempt to elude police: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 20 hours community service and $200 fine, plus attorney fees; pleaded guilty to first-degree failure to appear (felony) and recklessly endangering another person (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge; pleaded guilty to menacing (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine.
•Eugene Robert Larsen Jr., 46, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to unlawful factoring of a payment card transaction: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $100 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units and 30 maximum jail units.
•Kristopher David Wood, 38, Kent, Washington, pleaded no contest to unlawful use of a weapon: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units and 90 maximum jail units; pleaded no contest to two counts of menacing (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 2 years probation (second count discharged).
•Charles Melvin Pevy, 44, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mischief: sentenced to 3 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units and $7,877.78 restitution; pleaded guilty to first-degree theft: sentenced to 3 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units and $1,055 restitution; pleaded guilty to fleeing/attempt to elude police: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to two counts each of second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft, and one count each of reckless driving and attempt to commit Class A misdemeanor (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
•Clinton Eugene Springer, 40, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to driving while suspended/revoked: sentenced to 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service and $1,900 fine; pleaded guilty to two additional counts of driving while suspended/revoked: sentenced to $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended for each count.
•Christopher Steven Starks, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness: sentenced to 19 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to attempt to commit class C/unclassified felony and menacing (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Paul Anthony Bonds, 29, McMinnville, pleaded guilty to driving while suspended/revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $1,000 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to a second charge of driving while suspended/revoked: sentence to discharge.
•Christine Irene Nandy, 48, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program; pleaded guilty to two counts of recklessly endangering another person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine for each count.
•Arthur Brickwood V, 42, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $795 fine, $1,705 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Anthony Wayne Ball, 51, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service and $500 compensatory fine, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief: sentenced to 15 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service and $500 compensatory fine.
•Eric Sebastian Shaver, 45, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine.
•Tyler Scott Miller, 31, Gresham, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 45 days jail, 135 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $1,245 fine, $1,255 fine-suspended and 1 year driver;s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Talitha Marie Wickham, 41, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to driving while suspended/revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 40 hours community service, $700 fine and $1,300 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Ridge Christian Matzen, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 4 years, 5 months and 22 days probation, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Joshua Cain Sorrells, 38, Salem, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, $1,000 fine and 1 year driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to second-degree failure to appear: sentence to discharge.
•Gabriel P. Ahilon Jimenez, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to failure to perform duties of driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and 90 days driver's license suspension, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to reckless driving: sentence to discharge.
•Justin Lee Rehmke, 36, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to fleeing/attempt to elude police: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Laura Wheeler: seeks $2,670.78.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Dora M. Santacruz: seeks $879.01.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Breanna Lynn Knudson of Pendleton: seeks $375.67.
•Capital One Bank vs. Danielle S. Ngiraingas of Pendleton: seeks $2,469.94.
•UHG I LLC vs. David Bender: seeks $9,077.15.
•Discover Bank vs. Maria G. Morales of Umatilla: seeks $2,306.49.
•Discover Bank vs. Kandi K. Trukositz of Hermiston: seeks $2,744.31.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Angela Dill: seeks $8,015.11.
•Rob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc. vs. Martha Santana of Pendleton: seeks $779.34.
•Rob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc. vs. Claude Eley and Edna Jones of Pendleton: seeks $744.82.
•Rob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc. vs. Loran Lindell of Pendleton: seeks $435.
•Rob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc. vs. Jason Terkelson of Pendleton: seeks $550.
•Rob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc. vs. Eric and Charleen MacPherson of Pendleton: seeks $2,324.49.
•Rob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc. vs. David White of Umatilla: seeks $322.
•Rob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc. vs. Maria Campos of Stanfield: seeks $414.40.
•Rob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc. vs. Aaron and Erica Schmidt of Pendleton: seeks $730.
•Rob Merriman Plumbing and Heating Inc. vs. Regency Hermiston: seeks $3,392.60.
•United Finance Co. vs. Ramon Morales Martinez of Boardman: seeks $1,700.72.
•Merchants Credit Corporation vs. Jordan Farley (Elser) and Justin B. Krieger of Pendleton: seeks $11,030.08.
•Capital One Bank vs. Jessica Stiner of Pendleton: seeks $1,993.13.
•United Finance Co. vs. Michael Gignac of Chesapeake, Virginia: seeks $1,179.18.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Emanuel N. and Brianna Diaz of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,211.20.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Marina E. Esparza-Corrales of Milton-Freewater: seeks $479.02.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Jay (Javier) and Carolyn Ramirez of Weston: seeks $617.71.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Joaquin and Martha M. Jaimes of Milton-Freewater: seeks $338.77.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Elida Nicole Ortega of Milton-Freewater: seeks $388.58.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Michael A. and Joyce Johnson of Milton-Freewater: seeks $216.52.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Caitlyn Dunn: judgment for $943.72.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Edwin T. Morningowl of Pilot Rock: judgment for $1,111.47.
•Accounts Receivable Inc. vs. Huburt Phipps of Hermiston: judgment for $2,209.91.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Geremy M. Baker of Pilot Rock: judgment for $1,763.64.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kevin and Megan A. Foth of Hermiston: judgment for $2,911.18.
•Credits Inc. vs. Donald and Mirisa McCullough of Pendleton: judgment for $353.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Randall and Jennifer Rosu of Arlington: judgment for $1,919.84.
•United Finance Co. vs. Alexxis Weeks of Pendleton: judgment for $2,045.82.
•CSO Financial Inc. v. Seth Allen Jokinen of Pendleton: judgment for $3,472.14.
•Jeff Bradbury of Pendleton vs. Linsey Bettis of Amarillo, Texas: judgment for $5,150.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Gary Trevino: judgment for $3,792.31.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Ryan D. Malone of Pendleton: judgment for $7,823.75.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Tara L. Ramos of Umatilla and Rafael Ramos Jr.; Georgiania F. Altizer and Clayton R. Shuman of Weston; Ashley Marie Gladden of Milton-Freewater and Frank Wood Gladden IV of Joseph; Daniel James Moyer and Dale Jean Moyer of Umatilla.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Cody Michael Boothman, 28, ad Jaris Janelle Palmer, 25, both of Hermiston.
Amanda Louise Reeder, 38, of Spokane, and David Allen Harris, 29, of Weston.
Miguel Aguilar Govea, 38, and Maria Cecilia Bajanero Nieto, 23, both of Umatilla.
Chantell Ray Tollefson-Bishop, 29, and Alexandrea Marie Rogers, 30, both of Irrigon.
Michelle Cathern Weems, 20, and Travis Haden Tice Livingston, 22, both of Hermiston.
Bailey Mae Townsend, 22, and Nicholas Michael Tobin Jones, 22, both of Hermiston.
Tammi Lynn Williams, 58, and Mark Douglas Campbell, 59, both of Hermiston.
Annie Sue Brouwer, 24, of Grandview, Washington, and Shelby Raudi Benscoter, 29, of Kennewick.
Robert Bryan Wolfe, 52, and Susan Olivia Keizur, 40, both of Hermiston.
Andrew Paul Goodwin, 25, and Macy Jean Gibbs, 24, both of Pendleton.
Timothy Joe Arbogast, 40, and Alyssa Linda-Kathleen Quiilen, 34, both of Pendleton.
