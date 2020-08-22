Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jessica Denice Pankey, 37, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Michael Lynn Walton, 49, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Failure to Report as Sex Offender: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units and 40 hours community service.
•Carri Ann Olea (Boylan, Townsend, Frederickson), 40, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Negotiating Bad Check: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to a second count of Negotiating Bad Check and two counts of Theft II: sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Michelle Rea Warner, 47, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Giovanni Avila Aguilar, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,650 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Seth Ryan Charette, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 60 days jail.
•Jeremie Glen Edwards, 46, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Kala Marie Jeanette Jones, 44, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine.
•Trace E. Bronkhorst, 30, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Jeffrey Guy Bellingham, 62, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Violation of Wildlife Law with Culpable Mental State: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $500 fine, $500 restitution and 3 years hunting license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Fernando Saldana, 23, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Jason Lee Endicott, 41, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail0suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Rebecca Lynn Hodges, 46, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 30 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to a second count of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Anthony Albert Robles, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to $125 compensatory fine (discharged).
•Jacob Thomas Beacham-Breeding, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV and Strangulation: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation and 80 hours community service for each count, $100 fine, $1,900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Payton Johnson Gadsden, 18, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentences discharged.
•Anthony Daniel McKenney, 31, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 150 hours community service, $2,400 fine and revocation of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 45 days jail and $100 fine.
•Grant Patrick Kightlinger, 26, Klamath Falls, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and Enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 90 days driver’s license suspension (sentence discharged).
•Felicia Monique Lara, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Paul Duane Caverly, 49, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II and Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
•Brandon Teague Humbert, 22, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to $225 fine.
•Michelle Lee Phillips, 33, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 65 days jail, 115 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees (revocation of Diversion Program).
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Mary Spracklen of Pendleton: seeks $1,503.55.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Percephoni Hensley of Athena: seeks $1,432.50.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Eric S. Tindol of Weston: seeks $5,764.73.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc vs. Joseph L. Crosby of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,868.15.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Jason J. Little of Pendleton: seeks $2,388.97.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. James W. Bond of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,521.97.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Michael Andrew and Joyce A. Johnson of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,654.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Melodi J. Deborger of Hermiston: seeks $1,393.79.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hildi-Anne and Gerald S. Verdin of Pendleton: seeks $1,039.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robert L. DelCurto of Stanfield: seeks $2,107.05
•Credits Inc. vs. Elaina Maria Picard of Pendleton: seeks $484.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer M. and Brett Kralman of Echo: seeks $439.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kelly A. and Marcia Myers of Hermiston: seeks $4,804.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Patti J. Brandt of Arlington: seeks $2,000.09.
•Credits Inc. vs. Thomas E. and Sara L. Barnett of Hermiston: seeks $468.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shawn P. and Sandra O’Donnell of Adams: seeks $628.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lindsey M. Evans of Stanfield: seeks $942.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Glen V. Swanger and Felicia Lara of Hermiston: seeks $2,220.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rumaldo Rodriguez of Hermiston: seeks $1,433.35.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Jason C. Thomas of Stanfield: seeks $198.57.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Ashley Fulton of Hermiston: seeks $535.77.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Deyma Smith of Hermiston: seeks $1,168.42.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. David Galindo (Cazares) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,711.63.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. David Lee of Milton-Freewater: seeks $16,211.94.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Eric Nava of Hermiston: seeks $1,356.75.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Paul Lopez Jr. of Stanfield: seeks $2,814.99.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jeffrey Evens of Hermiston: seeks $1,196.81.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Danny Nolan of Umatilla: seeks $1,268.65.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Joseph V. Vieira of Hermiston: seeks $2,176.01.
•Eileen Uhlenkott, Darrell Sewell, Rob Sewell and Clint Sewell vs. Edward and Tricia Sewell of Milton-Freewater: seeks $112,361.92.
•Antonio Ruelas of Hermiston vs. Juan Trujillo of Hermiston: seeks $777.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Fernando Araujo Bustos and Maria Zamora of Hermiston: seeks $1,584.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Devon Putman of Hermiston: seeks $4,131.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Emanuel Pinto of Hermiston: seeks $605.05.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jordyn Schaible of Irrigon: seeks $1,280.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael Upmeyer of Pendleton: seeks $1,281.
•Credits Inc. vs. Frank Galvan and Guadalupe Morales of Hermiston: seeks $896.
•Credits Inc. vs. Terry S. and Margarita Franks of Umatilla: seeks $2,358.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael A. Siler of Hermiston: seeks $1,279.53.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Donald G. Becker of Pendleton: seeks $3,462.81.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Umatilla County Federal Credit Union vs. Vicky James of Hermiston: judgment for $7,341.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Raymond J. Wing of Hermiston: judgment for $693.14.
•United Finance Co. vs. Joshua and Liza Mendenhall of Hermiston: judgment for $2,169.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alex Escamilla of Hermiston: judgment for $2,701.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Whitney Johnson of Hermiston: judgment for $1,995.98.
•Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Darrell L. and Victoria A. Montez of Hermiston: judgment for $78,659.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph A. Steinbruck of Irrigon: judgment for $4,005.89.
•Accounts Receivable Inc. vs. Maria Ruiz of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,190.97.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Rebecca Ellen Adams of Pendleton and Gary Gene Adams of Beaverton; Alexis Ann Waine and Gabriel Ryan Walker of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Matthew Edwin Everett, 25, and Taylor Louise Fritz, 25, both of Pendleton.
Hunter Riley Frazier, 22, and Jessica Renee Franks, 22, both of Pendleton.
Daniel Charles Surridge, 49, and Nicole Marie Watkins, 49, both of Maple Valley, Wash.
Hunter Clark Erwin, 26, and Samantha Lynn Cox, 28, both of Pendleton.
Josie Quina Fernandez, 23, of Irrigon, and Kaz Conrad Robertson, 29, of Hermiston.
Hermelinda Mendoza Agustin, 19, of Stanfield, and Mauro Garcia-Sanchez, 21, of Hermiston.
Johnathon Roy Hackett, 40, and Jolene Tamara Davis, 44, both of Hermiston.
Christopher James Sabin, 36, and Amanda Ann Hinkle Mancilman, 34, both of Pendleton.
Gary Charles Wolcott, 71, and Linda Sue Lindman, 70, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Ashley Willow Moser, 23, and Kenneth James Mathis, 33, both of Stanfield.
Haley Nicole Foley, 26, and Isaac Anthony Aguilar, 24, both of Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.