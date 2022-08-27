Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Jennifer Denise and Jeremy David Hungerford of Weston vs. Garrett Allyn Clayton Hungerford of Pendleton; seeks $2,000.
Jason L. Knut, of Hermiston, vs. Benjamin Michael Lampereur, of Hermiston, and Deere & Co.; seeks $2,513,538.30.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Ma Engracia Orozco, 44, and Nicacio Patino Gonzalez, 40, both of Umatilla.
Caleb William Peterson, 36, and Rhiannon Rosalia Mim, 35, both of Pasco.
Auna-Marie Audrieauna Minson, 30, and Mario Ivan Alferez Garcia, 32, both of Pendleton.
Ashley Yadira Murillo, 36, and Joel Gomez, 38, both of Boardman.
Lynda Edith Medina, 35, and Mario Alberto Mendoza, 36, both of Hermiston.
Cynthia Chavez, 33, and Jacob John Latourette, 35, both of Pasco.
Morgan Marie Micheletti, 26, of La Center, Washington, and Mclain Matthew Leonard, 26, of Hermiston.
Pedro Lemus Arita, 48, and Melba Yaneth Ulloa Bueso, 45, both of Umatilla.
Veronica Sanguino Cancino, 42, and Enrique Loza Sandoval, 33, both of Hermiston.
Nicole Mae Menzes, 20, of Umatilla, and Devaen Gene Weems, 22, of Hermiston.
Breyl Ann Montoya, 26, and Alejandro Lara, 33, both of Walla Walla.
Sadee Rae Hoffman, 23, and James Eugene Muniz, 28, both of Stanfield.
Janessa Christine Brickman, 27, and Tegan Veiko Kaneaster, 32, both of Pilot Rock.
