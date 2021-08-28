Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Malia Ashley Burrows, 28, Richland, Washington, pleaded guilty to possession of Schedule II controlled substance: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 50 hours community service, $250 fine and $291.29 restitution; pleaded guilty to second-degree theft (misdemeanor): sentence discharged.
•Angela Michelle Carson, 36, Hermiston, pleaded no contest to third-degree assault: sentenced to 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $2,500 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Damon Fernendo Ornelas, 26, Portland (Cedar Hills Hospital), pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder: sentenced to 90 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections, 3 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Dustin Joseph Engel, 36, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to possession of burglary tool or theft device (misdemeanor): sentenced to 150 days jail and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to attempt to commit class A misdemeanor: sentence to discharge.
•Daniel Jaime Diaz, 40, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to fleeing/attempt to elude police: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Department of Corrections, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail and $100 fine.
•Gary Duane Laird, 47, Pendleton (EOCI), pleaded guilty to assaulting a public safety officer: sentenced to 18 months Oregon Department of Corrections, 2 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Damien Sky Figurski, 20, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of motor vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to menacing and second-degree failure to appear (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Galen Kent Yallup Jr., 41, Tacoma, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 60 days jail and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to attempt to commit class C/unclassified felony: sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to resisting arrest: sentence to discharge.
•Zachery Medelez Sandoval, 19, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to failure to perform duties of driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended, 90 days driver's license suspension and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Ryan Scott Christian, 33, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to failure to perform duties of driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $300 fine, $1,450 fine-suspended, 90 days driver's license suspension and restitution to be determined.
•Samantha Kay Riggle, 33, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to telephonic harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•James Robert Lacey, 37, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to harassment: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Kevin Kelly Gwin, 54, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to three counts of menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation and $100 fine (counts 2 and 3 discharged).
•Kristopher Lee Iager, 43, Vancouver, Washington, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of restricted weapon: sentenced to 30 days jail.
•Jonathan Harry Evans, 60, Echo, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 100 hours community service, $1,000 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Terrence Oregon Farwell, 51, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment: sentenced to 45 days jail and restitution to be determined for each count.
•Jacoah Devin Scott, 22, Adams, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault: sentenced to 61 days jail, 119 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to menacing: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine, plus restitution to be determined.
•Lyndsey Marie Coates-Jensen, 44, Pilot Rock, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 30 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation and $300 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Oregon State Credit Union v. Lupita Phyllis Tohet: seeks $19,419.60.
•State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. as subrogee of Kelly Edens v. Apollo Sheet Metal Inc. and Union Pacific Railroad Company: seeks 42,581.70.
•Atlas Financial Services v. Robin K. Clarke of Pendleton: seeks $1,316.99.
•Credits Inc. v. Fabiola Ambriz Bolanos of Hermiston: seeks $1,581.26.
•Credits Inc. v. Benito Madera Arellano of Stanfield: seeks $948.28.
•Credits Inc. v. David Silva Jr. and Alma Silva of Heriston: seeks $1,068.68.
•Credits Inc. v. Amanda I. and Jared Neider of Umatilla: seeks $9,906.62.
•Credits Inc. v. Isaac and Emily Dunn of Irrigon: seeks $4,222.65.
•Credits Inc. v. Leanne Foster of Pendleton: seeks $808.99.
•Credits Inc. v. Ashley E. Gonzalez of Hermiston: seeks $572.20.
•Credits Inc. v. Michael Lee Harris of Umatilla: seeks $1,744.83.
•Credits Inc. v. Daniel A. Jackson of Hermiston: seeks $1,965.87.
•Credits Inc. v. Alejandro N. Munoz of Hermiston: seeks $1,558.19.
•Credits Inc. v. Sadie A. Frederickson of Umatilla: seeks $4,236.42.
•Credits Inc. v. Erik Olivas of Hermiston: seeks $2,379.32.
•Credits Inc. v. Regina Rodriguez and Sergio Aguilera of Umatilla: seeks $748.83.
•Anthony Salazar of Pendleton (EOCI) v. Oregon Department of Corrections, Erin Reyes, TRCI superintendent, and Collette Peters, Director, et. al: seeks $73.
•We Paint LLC of Pendleton v. James Kinner and 111 Properties LLC of Richland, Washington, Anchor Nationwide Loans LLC, Anchor Loans LLC and Brian L. and Camilla P. Freeman of Pasco: seeks $38,349.
•Quick Collect Inc. v. Sunnie J. Moore of Pendleton: seeks $1,013.94.
•CSO Financial Inc. v. Lee Engblom of Pilot Rock: seeks $471.67.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Discover Bank v. Wendi L. Fox of Umatilla: judgment for $6,750.93.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Erasmo Rodriguez: judgment for $1,294.91.
•Credits Inc. v. Duchaine P. Kirby Scott of Hermiston: judgment for$2,231.25.
•Credits Inc. v. Adam and Maygen Hess of Saint Helens: judgment for $1,829.42.
•Credits Inc. v. Vickie M. Turrell of Heppner: judgment for $239.05.
•Credits Inc. v. Rogelio Rodriguez Sr. and Maria Rodriguez Barajas of Pendleton: judgment for $1,180.63.
•Credits Inc. v. Marc and Bonnie Matlack of Umatilla: judgment for $928.38.
•Capital One Bank v. Jacquelyn C. Johnson of Pendleton: judgment for $1,882.83.
•Capital One Bank v. Rosemary Guardado of Pendleton: judgment for $1,644.49.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Eugene M. Kohn: judgment for $2,605.91.
•Capital One Bank v. Henry D. Clark of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,055.10.
•Credits Inc. v. Jose Jesus Lomeli Ojeda of Boardman: judgment for $1,317.50.
•Credits Inc. v. Savannah Reyes of Hermiston: judgment for $6,241.79.
•Credits Inc. v. Silvestre Antonio Victor of Boardman: judgment for $2,312.47.
•Credits Inc. v. Viridiana Escalante of Hermiston: judgment for $2,672.16.
•Carrie A. and Jenny L. Stamm of Umatilla v. Dakota R. Burkenbine and Chance Pencock of Hermiston: judgment for $1,200.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Jessica Arnold of Pendleton: judgment for $208.
•Ronald Dean Harral of Milton-Freewater v. Darius M. Vixie of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $8,396.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Brenda K. Murray of Adams and Rodney J. Murray of Pendleton; James Anthony Hiss and LaShannah Rondell Hess of Umatilla; Elizabeth Anne Kelley and Michael Robert Kelley of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Reyna Araceli Pacheco Mendoza, 48, and Juan Salvador Ortiz Bazan, 35, both of Umatilla.
Emily Grace Whalen, 23, and Austyn Michael Ottum, 22, both of Kennewick.
Mayeli Carrillo Alvarado, 27, and Jesus Carrillo Jr., 35, both of Pendleton.
Taylor Ann Skramstad, 26, and Kade Bryden Walgamott, 24, both of Nampa, Idaho.
Michael H. Leopold Jr., 48, and Quinette Irene Mecham, 54, both of Umatilla.
Zachary Wayne Moss, 30, and Shannon Nikole Craighead, 28, both of Pilot Rock.
Ben Peter Pihl, 22, of Hermiston, and Kinncey Johanna Schuh, 20, of Pendleton.
Matthew Brian Hyder, 29, and Kayla Lorraine Nelson, 29, both of West Richland.
Claire Rain Hogge, 24, and Cody Justin Roderick, 27, both of Pendleton.
Kyle Benjamin Schrudder, 31, and Courtney Nicole Snyder, 30, both of Umatilla.
Paola Andrea Flores, 25, and Eduardo Mateo Mincinoiu Zorzon, 24, both of College Place.
Salvador Jovanny Llerenas, 22, of Walla Walla, and Melissa Mendez Banderas, 23, of Stanfield.
Madeline Rose Winn, 33, and Willie Izack Grover, 36, both of Helix.
Keenan Royce Hack, 24, and Jennifer Lynne McDougall, 23, both of Pendleton.
Allison Eileen Ashbeck, 36, and Justin Anthony Legrand, 37, both of Plano, Texas.
Michael Ivan McGee, 53, and Jawea Johanna Sandelin, 46, both of Pendleton.
