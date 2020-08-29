Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Azucena Gomez Villalpando, 26, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service and $250 fine; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentence to discharge.
•Devon Riley Viera, 26, Ontario (SRCI), pleaded guilty to Assault of Public Safety Officer: sentenced to 20 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision, plus restitution to be determined.
•William Allen Hernandez, 52, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Stalking: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer and Theft III: sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Richard Paul Spiess Jr., 57, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Falsifying Drug Test Results: sentenced to $200 fine plus attorney fees.
•George Luis Angel, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentence to discharge.
•Amanda Renee Cazares, 35, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I and Improper Use of an Emergency Reporting System: sentenced to $100 fine for each count.
•Dagoberto Macias Escalante, 58, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 90 days driver’s license suspension.
•Kevin Lee Krieger, 48, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 25 hours community service, $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Errin Marie Hill, 23, Ione, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $150 fine, $850 fine-suspended and $147.03 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Adrian Torres Nava, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentenced to 30 days jail, $100 fine and $100 compensatory fine.
•Ramon Olmos Huerta, 37, Pasco, Wash., pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentence to discharge.
•Michelle Lee Phillips, 33, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Manacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Daniel Valdovino Mendoza, 47, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,400 fine-suspended and $250.62 restitution.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Mindy Humbert of Hermiston: seeks $1,237.05.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Shawn White of Hermiston: seeks $2,285.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Blanca E. Martinez of Hermiston: seeks $715.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jorge Alberto Martinez of Hermiston: seeks $937.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Leonardo and Nancy M. Campos of Hermiston: seeks $1,504.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Travis Cori Ness of Hermiston: seeks $8,002.56.
•Credits Inc. vs. Astrid Hernandez of Umatilla: seeks $3,537.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Norma Gutierrez and Javier Carrillo of Hermiston: seeks $2,492.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Eric J. and Amanda Hausinger of Boardman: seeks $3,034.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer Stites of Stanfield: seeks $4,942.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kember L. and Dylan Studer of Umatilla: seeks 709.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lesly Aguilar of Umatilla: seeks $1,898.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyray and Orkesia Randle of Pendleton: seeks $779.43.
•United Finance Co. vs. Tyray and Orkesia Randle of Pendleton: seeks $1,94.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessica L. Payton of Hermiston: seeks $1,894.12.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Jacob and Reylena Cimmiyotti of Hermiston: seeks $252.18.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Janie Cuellar: seeks $2,300.52.
•Laura Annette Renz of Umatilla vs. Harley Alan Werner Jr. of Troutdale and Jane Doe Werner: seeks $120,000 plus non-economic damages to be determined at trial.
•David Edgar Wonnacott of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Tyler Blewett, Supt., TRCI, et al.: seeks $5,104.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Diana Aguilar (Castaneda) of Pendleton: seeks $5,812.67.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brittany Johnson of Hermiston: seeks $4,964.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Wade McCafferty of Portland: seeks $2,365.86.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Orejel Manzo and Angelica Orejel of Irrigon: seeks $754.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephani Palmore of Pendleton: seeks $356.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian Snyder of Irrigon: seeks $441.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeffrey and Amber Terry of Hermiston: seeks $640.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Arthur Van Pelt of Pendleton: seeks $1,647.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ellen K. and Darcy Vandever of Hermiston: seeks $1,613.35.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jerry P. Reeves of Hermiston: judgment for $2,079.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mallory E. Murr of Umatilla: judgment for $6,438.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Humberto Guzman Barreto of Hermiston: judgment for $9,949.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie Perez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,260.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Oriana S. Coutino of Hermiston: judgment for $6,106.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Luz Martell of Hermiston: judgment for $2,190.95.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Joshua McKamey of Hermiston: judgment for $233.89.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Keta Arlene Vasquez Ozbun (Keta A. Grabner) of Pendleton: judgment for $353.72.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Victor C. Montoya of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,415.85.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Oneci (Onecia) Saray Acuna-Sanchez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $3,043.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ganine Moses of Pendleton: judgment for $1,148.69.
•Vista Village MHP vs. Sean Devon Heath of Pendleton: judgment for $3,375.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kimberly Silva of Boardman: judgment for $2,191.11.
•Credits Inc. vs. Francisco Muniz of Umatilla: judgment for $1,277.79.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria G. and Francisco Arreola of Umatilla: judgment for $4,632.89.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Nestor Morales Lara of Milton-Freewater and Connie Frances Flores of Walla Walla, Wash.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Esteisy Leon Mendoza, 21, and Ignacio Madrigal, 25, both of Irrigon.
Julianna Grace Vanden Brink, 31, and Timothy Scott Niehenke, 27, both of Umatilla.
Lance Jacob Warne, 26, of Milton-Freewater, and Emily Penrose Redding, 23, of Walla Walla, Wash.
Jacob Devin Kessler, 37, and Regina Ann Aguilar, 37, both of Pendleton.
Bruce Gilbert Clark, 58, and Lori Ann Knight, 54, both of Pendleton.
Claudia Renee Dugan, 29, of Hermiston, and Samoul Nang, 29, of Aloha.
Victoria Ann-Ralynn Martin, 40, and Logan Dell Hayden, 38, both of Pendleton.
Jeffrey Taylor Stallings, 31, and Ana Gabriela Corona, 37, both of Milton-Freewater.
Makaela Raelynne McKague, 24, and Tavis Daimion chapman, 26, both of Pendleton.
Tiffany Breann Jones-Eades, 26, and Andrew Michael Crewse, 32, both of Milton-Freewater.
Josie Mae Chadek, 22, and Devon Earl Grigsby, 23, both of Milton-Freewater.
