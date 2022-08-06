The following sentences were have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Michael Jay Terkelson III, 23, of Pendleton, was convicted of a 2021 charge of fourth-degree assault; sentenced to two years probation and a $100 fine.
Alejandro Martinez Silva, 36, of Damascas, was convicted of 2021 charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run involving property; sentenced to 30 days in county jail, with at least two days hard time before release, two years of probation, one year suspension of driver’s license and $1,505 in fines.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Amanda Nicole Meyer, 32, and Dustin Warren Harrington, 36, both of Stanfield.
Amber Rose Powell, 30, and Jason Elli Ferry Jr., 34, both of Pendleton.
Zane Alexander Schnetzky, 27, and Chelsie Nicole Walker, 27, both of Pendleton.
Kelley Breane Fitch, 27, and Shayne Gregoory Wagner, 28, both of Pendleton.
Todd Anthony, 53, and Liza Renee Estrada, 48, both of Hermiston.
Christina Renee Thorpe, 38, and Jared Wayne Hatcher, 31, both of Hubbard.
Alexander David Baty, 32, and Elisha Ann Smith, 27, both of Pendleton.
Billy Don Wiggs, 79, and Medalyn Vega Maglinte, 32, both of Hermiston.
Griselda Gomez Hernandez, 26, and Juan Ponce Angel, 27, both of Kennewick.
Tyler Jay Hulce, 29, and Cassandra Lynn Rogers, 31, both of Pendleton.
