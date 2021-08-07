Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Tyler Duane Winterton, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $200 fine.
•Charles Adam Buettner, 34, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to criminal simulation: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $250 fine, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to second-degree theft (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Dustin Ray Quittschreiber, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to first-degree failure to appear: sentenced to $200 fine (discharged).
•Megan Amity Rochelle Simmons, 44, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to possession of Schedule II controlled substance: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $200 fine (conditional discharge); pleaded guilty to third-degree theft: sentence not listed.
•Larry Frank Monkus, 70, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to fleeing/attempt to elude police officer: sentenced to 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $200 fine, $1,800 fine-suspended and 90 days driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to private indecency (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Nathan Scott Eckel, 23, La Grande (homeless), pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $1,800 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined for each count.
•Caitlin Merlene O'Dai, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
•Morgan Zurita Rodriguez, 37, Ontario, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and $250 fine, plus attorney fees.
•Jaime Torres Flores Jr., 26, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 35 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Keith Emery Friend, 50, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft: sentenced to $100 fine, $3,000 compensatory fine and $2,849 restitution.
•Nelson Charles John, 50, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail, $1,745 fine and permanent suspension of driver's license, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to driving while suspended/revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine.
•Christopher Lee Peck, 39, Pendleton, entered a conditional guilty plea to DUII: sentenced to 4 days jail, 176 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Margaret Elaine Hill, 46, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to four counts of recklessly endangering another person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 5 years probation for each count, $100 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and $699.34 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•John Arthur Nibler, 30, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Marcos Cisneros Calderon, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to failure to perform duties of driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 50 hours community service, $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Brandon Kylar May, 27, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and $55.13 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Joseph Trimble, 71, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Daniel Trevino, 36, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $400 fine-suspended and $100 restitution; pleaded guilty to second-degree theft: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $400 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Capital One Bank vs. Ricardo Arevalo Pina of Umatilla: seeks $3,996.22.
•JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. vs. Guadalupe Mata: seeks $8,943.82.
•Capital One Bank vs. Nathan S. Rudder of Pilot Rock: seeks $1,642.82.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Damian Herrera of Hermiston: seeks $2,450.29.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jose L. Chavez Gonzalez and Gloria Flores Vazquez: seeks $7,432.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elizabeth C. Chairez of Hermiston: seeks $630.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Julie and Curtis Clark of Pendleton: seeks $737.85.
•Credits Inc. vs. Viridiana Escalante of Hermiston: seeks $2,672.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Armando Munoz Jr. of Pasco: seeks $2,834.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jacob. E. and Barbara Reynolds of Hermiston: seeks $723.54.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Mindy Humbert of Hermiston: seeks $280.47.
•C&H Glass LLC vs. Jennifer Dokka of Pendleton: seeks $523.80.
•C&H Glass LLC vs. Tricia Baird of Pendleton: seeks $226.71.
•C&H Glass LLC vs. Mentzer & Elliot and Greg Elliot of Pilot Rock: seeks $409.35.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Benjamin Richard Hoffman of Pendleton: seeks $666.59.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Maureen L. Bucio of Hermiston: seeks $3,178.93.
•Citibank vs. Vern Bock of Umatilla: seeks $8,711.83.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Patrick L. Patterson of Weston: seeks $414.82.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Martha Pulido and Isaias Escobar of Milton-Freewater: seeks $744.30.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Jodi L. Bloomberg of Milton-Freewater: seeks $665.95.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Oscar Omar Santana of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,710.80.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Fausto Medina Diaz and Celina Medina of Milton-Freewater: seeks $358.42.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Reilly and Douglas Miller of Pilot Rock: seeks $679.51.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Kerrie Ann and Jeremy Daniel Garcia of Athena: seeks $1,196.54.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Madison A. Dave of Pilot Rock: seeks $327.74.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Ana L. Carranza of Milton-Freewater: seeks $252.90.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Makayla Hutchison of Pendleton: seeks $460.62.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Daniel E. Whitmore of Milton-Freewater: seeks $736.30.
•Robert Bennett of Pendleton vs. Travis Stahl and George Tester of Stanfield: seeks $115,475.83.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Cascade Collections Inc. vs. Adam J. Perez II of Umatilla: judgment for $622.87.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Eric Estrada of Pendleton: judgment for $887.59.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Maria G. Luna and Geronimo Armenta of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $658.81.
•Goldman Sachs Bank USA vs. Lree Minthorn: judgment for $6,488.13.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Gertrudes G. Garcia (Aguilar) of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $288.40.
•Credits Inc. vs. Melanie Wilson of Umatilla: judgment for $1,129.98.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Thomas D. Kobasa of Pendleton: judgment for $849.75.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Adam Futter of Pendleton: judgment for $1,016.41.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Kim Salinas of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $368.76.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Zeberia J. Cummings of Mount Vernon and Rhonda Cummings of Hermiston; Bonnie Stocke of Hermiston and Casey Stocke of Nampa, Idaho; Candelaria Armenta of Umatilla and Cesar David Arteaga Hernandez of Hermiston; Beverly Reed Thomas and Robert Francis Thomas of Hermiston; Stacey Jo Wesner-Brink of Hermiston and Steven Arthur Brink of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Briseida Sandoval Alatorre, 20, and Pablo Cesar Rodriguez, 21, both of Hermiston.
Ambrosia Magdalena Lopez Ramirez, 35, and Jorge A. Gavidia, 63, both of Hermiston.
Lydia Kathryn Hetterley, 36, and Jimmy Boy Hewitt, 34, both of Pendleton.
Jamie Marie Osowski, 23, and Jacob Javier Jay Ramirez, both of Florence, Arizona.
