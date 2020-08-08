Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Chet Lee Schisler, 37, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 60 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 3 years post-prison supervision.
•Kaitlyn May Kelly, 26, Wilsonville (CCCM), pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $200 fine (discharged).
•Kayla Lee Christy, 32, Boise, Idaho, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $500 fine and $2,500 fine-suspended, plus attorney fees.
MISDEMEANOR
•Marcos Diaz, 27, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Mark Andrew Riddell, 50, Salem (MCCF), pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail, $3,000 fine and lifetime suspension of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Failure to Appear II: sentenced to $100 fine for each count and 1 year driver’s license suspension (discharged).
•Adam Alexander Green, 22, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 30 days jail, $200 fine and $80 restitution; pleaded guilty to a second count of Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine.
•Arthur Brickwood V, 41, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to Harassment: sentenced to $440 fine plus attorney fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Great West Casualty Company as subrogee of Double SS Trucking LLC vs. Azuria Monique Alegria: seeks $49,999.99.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Robin Bitrick of Pendleton: seeks $1,553.72.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Wayne Courtain of Pendleton: seeks $2,366.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alfredo Trejo of Stanfield: seeks $4,361.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jerrod H. and Loida Hasenbank of Pendleton: seeks $2,462.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michelle Delia Villarreal of Pendleton: seeks $5,784.61.
•Ally Bank vs. Julia M. Urquidez and Roscoe L. Coverdell of Milton-Freewater: seeks $31,257.86.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Richard W. Horton of Hermiston: seeks $2,196.61.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Wilton Eley of Pendleton: seeks $4,477.01.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Craig Perkins of Pendleton: seeks $2,482.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kimberly Silva of Boardman: seeks $2,099.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. David C. Navejar of Hermiston: seeks $824.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria Ordaz of Umatilla: seeks $4,696.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bobbie Flower of Umatilla: seeks $1,735.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gilberto and Clementina M. Villegas of Hermiston: seeks $1,080.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Francisco Muniz of Umatilla: seeks $1,216.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian J.L. and Jennifer Tracy of Hermiston: seeks $1,013.75.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria G. and Francisco Arreola of Umatilla: seeks $4,017.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dawn D. and Abel Viesca of Umatilla: seeks $2,144.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tamara Carstens Blank and Bruce Blank of Pilot Rock: seeks $458.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jasmine Gerard of Irrigon: seeks $1,869.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mayra Alvarez and Eric Ruiz Romero of Hermiston: seeks $662.46.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Donna Lee Henry (Donna L. Andy) of Pendleton: seeks $553.08.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Keta Arlene Vasquez Ozbun (Keta A. Grabner) of Pendleton: seeks $353.72.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Victor C. Montoya of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,415.85.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Oneci Saray Acuna-Sanchez and Onecia Acuna-Sanchez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,043.94.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Wanda R. Brown of Milton-Freewater: seeks $785.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brandie and Jerrid Weaskus of Pendleton: seeks $677.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ganine Moses of Pendleton: seeks $890.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nicholas and Suzanne Maris of Hermiston: seeks $1,546.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Megan C. and Monte Toombs of Echo: seeks $434.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tomasa De La Cruz Ciprian of Boardman: seeks $9.333.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel W. and Andrea L. Brinton of Bend: seeks $497.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Krystal L. Levden of Hermiston: seek $1,034.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Genevieve McFarlane of Hermiston: seeks $1,690.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Martin S. Rizo of Boardman: seeks $509.41.
•Andrea Garcia of Milton-Freewater vs. James Cavan of Hermiston dba Dreams to Reality: seeks $62,500.
•NW RBI Inc. vs. Daryan Lewis of Hermiston: seeks $3,937.66.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Nationwide Northwest LLC vs. Nathan William Anton and Melinda Rae Butcher: judgment for $6,195.55.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Donna Lee Riggs of Pendleton: judgment for $437.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lynnea A. Kennedy of Umatilla: judgment for $4,034.88 attorney fees.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Pamela Hawley: judgment for $7,113.02.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Christina Lara of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $371.62.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Maria Guadalupe Meza (Maria Guadalupe Saldana) of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $985.03.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Gary L. Schnabel of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $135.65.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Lindsay Hector of Hermiston and Devin Christensen of Irrigon; Kyle L. Wilson and Kari R. Wilson of Pilot Rock.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Ross Diego Mendiola, 25, and Edna Lucero Hernandez, 25, both of Umatilla.
Alexis Elaine Ricker, 31, and Zachary Alec Egerer, 37, both of Hermiston.
Jerome Dartanian Washington, 39, and Mandy Sue McDonald, 36, both of Milton-Freewater.
Cassidy D. Lemons, 39, and Matthew Phillip Bahr, 31, both of Pendleton.
Sierra Cynthia Miller, 22, and Cody Robert Jacobs, 23, both of Hermiston.
Daniel Kim Mullay, 30, and Jessica Mae Carey, 26, both of Hermiston.
Edgar O. Olmos, 38, and Jazmine Chantel Kerr, 23, both of Irrigon.
Heather Valerie Ann Teem, 26, and Michael Reese, 28, both of Hermiston.
Elizabeth Platas Pardo, 56, and Rogelio Cantu Jr., 57, both of Toppenish, Wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.