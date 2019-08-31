Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Bryce Devon Dickinson, 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Felony and Identity Theft: sentenced to 18 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 3 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine and restitution to be determined for each count; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class B Felony: sentenced to 58 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Richard Paul Spiess Jr., 56, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended.
•Eduardo Rodriguez Barriga, 28, Hermiston, was convicted of Assault II: sentenced to 70 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine, $1,300 fine-suspended and $1,407.20 restitution; was convicted of 2 counts Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentences discharged.
•Joseph Troy Johnson, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Levi Daniel Reed, 335, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Theft I: sentenced to 16 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined.
•Robert Craig Maker, 43, Umatilla, was convicted of Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $500 fine and $4,500 fine-suspended.
MISDEMEANOR
•Dexter Garnez Hall, 33, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $150 fine, $1,850 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Sierra Lynn Burchell, 28, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $2,100 fine and $100 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to a second count of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $1,100 fine and $1,100 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Eric Shannon Pennington, 51, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine and 120 days vehicle registration suspension.
•Phillip Floyd Stalvig, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and $750 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jesse Thomas Moore, 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection with Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 30 days jail.
•Michael Osvaldo Cervantes, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II, Unlawful Entry Into Motor Vehicle and Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 180 days jail for each count.
•Jessica Diane Stricker, 41, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 60 days jail and $100 fine-suspended.
•Jason Andrew Stewart, 37, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Assault IV” sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Discover Bank vs. Eric P. Rodriguez of Pendleton: seeks $4,567.30.
•Unifund CCR LLC vs. Connor J. Brownson of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,884.29.
•Irma Maya Ortega vs. Audrey A. Blade and Platinum Transportation LLC: seeks $442,000.
•Capital One Bank vs. Genesis J. Colgrove of Hermiston: seeks $3,080.56.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Carol J. Jones: seeks $4,710.98.
•American Express National Bank vs. John P. Mabry: seeks $4,735.36.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael Burks: seeks $1,939.65.
•United Finance Co. vs. Scott Wylie of Umatilla: seeks $748.72.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jose Ochoa Arreguin of Hermiston: seeks $7,267.99.
•United Finance Co. vs. Miguel Lubiano Garcia of Umatilla: seeks $3,450.42.
•United Finance Co. vs. Evelia Duarte of Kennewick, Wash.: seeks $4,796.66.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Miles R. Burke of Pilot Rock: seeks $2,755.72.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Kevin J. Stocker of Hermiston: seeks $911.05.
•United Finance Co. vs. Justina Dunbar of Hermiston: seeks $886.95.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Amanda G. Burke of Pendleton: seeks $1,054.39.
•Discover Bank vs. Devin Christensen of Hermiston: seeks $1,701.43.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Jessica A. Gomez (Sabin) of Pendleton: seeks $936.50.
•Richard Walczyk of Pilot Rock vs. Patrick and Natasha Conrad of Pendleton: seeks $10,000.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Terry Johns (Clark) of Pendleton: seeks $626.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. William A. Boyd II of Hermiston: seeks $409.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jacob Cunningham of Hermiston: seeks $1,482.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Colton McKenney of Stanfield: seeks $490.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sarahanne Peterson of Hermiston: seeks $1,602.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alexander M. Profitt of Hermiston: seeks $2,025.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Guillermo Ramirez and Yeni Gordillo of Boardman: seeks $890.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Neva W. Smith of Irrigon: seeks $1,297.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Angela M. Wilson of Umatilla: seeks $3,853.09.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Marc Matthew McWilliams of Hermiston: judgment for $1,812.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael G. Acton of Stanfield: judgment for $1,143.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Annette and Kevin Hammond of Athena: judgment for $4,132.39.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Amber Westfall of Hermiston: judgment for $763.60.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Sharon Dodgin of Walla Walla: judgment for $3,902.94.
•United Finance Co. vs. Margarita Sanchez of Irrigon: judgment for $708.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mirna Martinez of Richland, Wash.: judgment for $5,878.75.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kassandra R. Brooks of Hermiston: judgment for $1,821.17.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Kayla Leanne Torres Scheider of Walla Walla: judgment for $1,391.85.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Robert Casey Johnson (Burch) of Walla Walla: judgment for $861.05.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jairo Rodriguez Alvarado and Melissa Shewchuk Alvarado of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $549.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Margrita Del Curto of Pendleton: judgment for $511.21.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Kyle Louis and Tessie Ann Shelley of Hermiston: judgment for $973.19.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Yesenia and Eduardo Trujillo of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $482.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sky M. Hahn of Pendleton: judgment for $2,797.05.
•Capital One Bank vs. Bryon Demos Enterprises LLC and Bryon N. Demos: judgment for $7,808.46.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Jeffrey M. Bain of Pendleton: judgment for $1,353.25.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Alex Clarice Pennington of Hermiston: judgment for $329.57.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Thoms E. and Stacey Wells of Hermiston: judgment for $669.16.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Gustavo Armando Sanchez of Hermiston: judgment for $579.25.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Aurora Sanchez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,130.62.
•Accounts Receivable INc. vs. Tracy L. Rozzell of Pendleton: judgment for $2,422.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tammy Lynn and Gene A. Sheppard of Boardman: judgment for $1,247.86.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Carie and Mark Z. Horn of Hermiston: judgment for $615.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Kim and Jeremy Bolen of Hermiston: judgment for $1,526.46.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Antonio Garcia of Milton-Freewater: judgment fo r$481.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Angela Cimmiyotti of Pendleton: judgment for $683.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bryce D. Dickinson of Pendleton: judgment for $460.48.
•Accounts Receivable Inc. vs. Charles E. Hudgins of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $3,048.14.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Tyler James Dolan, 30, of Sunnyside, Wash., and Jadie Ann Wick, 27, of Hermiston.
Eric G. Coria, 29, and Kimberly Solis, 29, both of Umatilla.
Curtis Troy Papineau, 20, of Athena, and Krysta Nycole Calvert, 19, of Weston.
Dalton Robert Dean Reents, 24, and Danielle Marie Monteiro, 26, both of Pasco, Wash.
Cody James Cant, 27, and Danielle Elizabeth Piper, 26, both of Pendleton.
Jesus Alejandro Godinez Sanchez, 21, and Roseanne Sanchez, 19, both of Pendleton.
Jukkaphong Kwunkaew, 33, of Ban Noen, Phetchabun District, Thailand, and Sopause Yem, 25, of Salem.
Francis Cook Smith II, 31, and Stephanie Jewell Harshman, 29, both of Umatilla.
Jeremy Alan Hastings, 29, and Hailey Jean Cox, 23, both of Hermiston.
Daniel Lee Altherr, 32, and Lillian Crystal Wilson, 31, both of Richland, Wash.
Jesse Darryl Brown, 26, and Kaira Kay Ludwig, 27, both of Hermiston.
Fredy Arroyo Sr., 43, and Claudia Guzman, 43, both of Milton-Freewater.
Dauvin Franklin Brown, 36, and Amanda Marie Inlow, 30, both of Hermiston.
Kelly Patrick Mullican, 52, and Dawn Marie Bell, 59, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Heather Courtney Suing, 31, and Luisa Reyes Sierra, 30, both of Payette, Idaho.
