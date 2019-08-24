Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Dylan Cayne Arland, 28, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance (Schedule II): sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $500 fine.
•Timothy Allen Okaly, 42, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $3,000 fine-suspended for each count, and 80 hours community service.
•Nicolas Garza Landeros, 21, Boardman, pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine-suspended for each count.
•Tyler Paul Wilcox, 32, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $250 fine and $1,250 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to a second count of Theft I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $200 fine, plus attorney fees.
•Alexander Alvin Abell, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to 120 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision, $250 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 120 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision and $250 fine.
•Cathy Lynn Maher, 70, Charlo, Mont., pleaded no contest to Possession of Controlled Substance (Schedule II): sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $2,300 fine-suspended, plus attorney fees (amended sentence).
•John Atsetse Wilson, 44, North Bonneville, Wash., pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft I: sentenced to 3 years probation and restitution to be determined for each count; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,255 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 3 years probation for each count.
•Patrick Quincy Meadows, 30, Richland, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Stolen Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service, $500 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus attorney fees; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Gabriel David Freeman, 25, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Rochelle Ann Cox, 46, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Sarah Evalena Clark, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Shelby Anne Tucker, 28, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Escape III: sentenced to 8 days jail.
•Elsa Griselda Lopez, 39, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service and $231.36 restitution.
•William James Collier Jr., 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to a Police Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service and $2000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Samantha Daun Irwin, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Escape III: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation and $1,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentence to discharge.
•Ronald Dale Leslie, 29, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $250 fine, $1,750 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $2,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Nikki Lynn McGirr, 50, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information on Transfer of Firearm: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Nakeysha Shanay Cox, 34, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Animal Neglect II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service, $1,000 fine-suspended and $497.07 restitution.
•Natalie Lanae Key, 20, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Peace Officer on Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $150 fine and $1,850 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Mark Peterson dba Mark & Sue’s Alfalfa of Pendleton vs. Linda Mathews of Pendleton: seeks $720.
•Andrea Garcia of Milton-Freewater vs. Mattie Johnson of Walla Walla: seeks $900.
•Louis P. Soros of Auburn, Wash., vs. Conrad and Tina Niemeier of Weston: seeks $4,000.
•Ronald J. Anderson of Umatilla vs. Conrad and Tina Niemeier of Weston: seeks $5,000.
•Southern Oregon Credit Service Inc. vs. Brett Leake of Helix: seeks $1,321.45.
•Discover Bank vs. Hailey E. Hartley of Hermiston: seeks $16,655.34.
•Julie M. Stewart vs. Whip City Auto LLC: seeks $2,658.
•Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Sean Gaiter-Barnes and Eliane Rodriguez: seeks $9,982.30.
•Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Mellanie N. and Seth R. Charette: seeks $6,947.73.
•Capital One Bank vs. El Taco Loco Jr. and Sonia Alamilla: seeks $2,093.27.
•Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Brian and Kacie Hemphill: seeks $7,366.87.
•Cascade Collections inc. vs. Hannah Jill Donayri of Pendleton: seeks $10,000.
•RJB Investments LLC vs. Pam Green Ralls, Frank Green, the unknown heirs of Frank S. Hiatt and Patricia L. Hiatt and all others claiming right, title, lien or interest: seeks quiet title of property.•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Tristan Ahlschlager of Hermiston: seeks $2,009.08.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Robert Montgomery of Hermiston: seeks $2,303.44.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brad Ward of Pendleton: judgment for $1,413.68.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jasmin Ramirez of Hermiston: judgment for $5,231.69.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jake Haynie: judgment for $3,673.17.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Aleea A. Strouse: judgment for $13,336.83.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Ryan L. Bork: judgment for $3,512.92.
•Discover Bank vs. Juan C. Pena of Stanfield: judgment for $5,914.88.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lisa Ruiz of Pendleton: judgment for $1,213.24.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Joy Heath (Jamesheath) of Hermiston: judgment for $1,350.70.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Daniel G. Weitzel of Hermiston: judgment for $2,529.21.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shawna Muth of Pendleton: judgment for $1,012.24.
•Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona LLC vs. Leslie Marsh: judgment for $4,302.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tina K. Wells of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $3,943.93.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Travis Mix of Umatilla: judgment for $1,957.56.
•Credits Inc. vs. Thomas D. Jameson of Pendleton: judgment for $934.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hanna S. Carson of Umatilla: judgment for $1,744.71.•Credits Inc. vs. Thad T. Marti of Irrigon: judgment for $442.13.•Credits Inc. vs. Wade Miracle of Hermiston: judgment for $540.26.•Midland Funding LLC vs. Terry Lupinacci of Hermiston: judgment for $2,059.11.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robert A. Piersol of Hermiston: judgment for $6,726.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kayla N. Alexanian of Pendleton: judgment for $523.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elia C.Cruz of Umatilla: judgment for $642.37.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Cassandra Michael of Pendleton and Kyle Michael of Willamina; Ana Siueti Palaki-Pinza and Christopher James Pinza of Milton-Freewater; Amy Lou Mullin and Thomas Grant Mullin of Pendleton; Michael Howard Appleton and Brenda Renee Appleton of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Hulette Marc Johnson, 45, and Jaime Kristine O’Brien, 35, both of Milton-Freewater.
Phillip Andrew Williams, 55, and Tamara Jean Hamilton, 56, both of Irrigon.
Robert Tilford Erskine, 54, and Martine Kelly Desler, 49, both of Lenore, Idaho.
Dennis R. Hollingsworth, 57, and Lisa Lakay Miller, 55, both of Hermiston.
Elmer Daniel Estrada Gurrrero, 33, and Sonia Yamileth Barrientos, 38, both of Boardman.
Jordan Christopher Tyer, 28, and Emily Devon Staigle, 28, both of Pendleton.
John C. Garcia, 48, and Stephanie M. Ketelson, 41, both of Hermiston.
Eduardo Quirarte Lopez, 42, and Alma Judith Miranda Lara, 37, both of Hermiston.
Luis Eduardo Juarez Garcia, 24, and Leslie Esmeralda Zuniga, 23, both of Boardman.
Robert Michael Vert, 38, and Nancy Anne Platt, 29, both of Seattle.
Kyle Joseph Mehrer, 22, and Alyson Minnie Blair, 20, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Raymond Scott Covington, 45, and Jennifer Kay Carvo, 42, both of Pasco, Wash.
Jeffery Warren Jones, 23, and Hanna Danielle Bullock, 22, both of Milton-Freewater.
