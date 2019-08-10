Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Gracie Marie Hernandez, 20, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $400 fine and $1,350 fine-suspended, plus attorney fees.
•Pamela Ann Thornton, 52, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $2,300 fine-suspended.
•Kari Lynn Rytting, 38, Irrigon, was convicted of Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended.
•Patrick Aron Maines, 57, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 19 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Andrew Miller Davis, 35, Fort Myers, Fla., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $1,000 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and permanent revocation of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees.
•Charles Cass Cooley III, 41, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $200 fine.
•Roslynn Celine Simmons, 21, Adams, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and $2,250 fine-suspended.
•Christina Marie Rodriguez, 34, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $2,300 fine-suspended.
•Justin Keith Burnside, 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
•Josie Lee Pritchard, 30, Portland, pleaded guilty to two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Class A Felony: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units and 90 maximum jail units for each count.
MISDEMEANOR
•Ashley Rosellen Dima, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,400 fine-suspended.
•Angel Meza Chabolla, 37, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 240 hours community service, $1,145 fine, $1,855 fine-suspended and lifetime suspension of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees.
•Estevan Jose Martinez, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and $4,277.58 restitution, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•William Lee Thomas Jr., 58, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information on Transfer of Firearm: sentenced to $250 fine.
•Brittani Marie Marshall, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 160 hours community service, $250 fine and $6,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Scott Allen Hahn, 42, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $900 fine, $1,600 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $600 fine and $1,400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Michael Raymond Ortiz, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII (termination of Diversion Program): sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine, $5,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Christopher Jason Forman, 44, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 60 days jail and $100 fine-suspended.
•Armando Fulgencio Zamudio, 43, Blaine, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $2,000 fine, $3,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Stephen Lester Prock, 62, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Strangulation: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $250 fine and $6,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Glenn Elliott Leonard of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Oregon Dept. of Corrections: seeks $1 million plus other damages to be determined.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Shannon and Jonathon R. Lunzman (Lunzmann) of Pilot Rock: seeks $407.89.
•Clifford Dean Bray of Pendleton vs. Jesus “Jesse” and Maritsa Alvarez of Pendleton: seeks $10,000.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Brandi R. and Anthony George of Hermiston: seeks $3,912.25.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Alonso Ramos Asarias of Boardman: seeks $362.55.
•Joseph William Bernard of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Lt. Young, Matthew Vester, Oregon Dept. of Corrections, Sgt. Miller, Metsker, Sgt. Haga, Steven Ettlin, Deverah and Cunningham: seeks $2 million.
•Capital One Bank vs. William E. Laffen of Umatilla: seeks $1,668.17.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Dustyn J. Wagner: seeks $9,726.94.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jacintha P. Stanley: seeks $3,348.26.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Christina J. Solomon: seeks $1,828.58.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Cody P. Banks of Stanfield: seeks $2,932.10.
•Accounts Receivable Inc. vs. Keith E. Ames of Umatilla: seeks $824.10.
•Accounts Receivable inc. vs. Charles E. Hudgins of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,048.14.
•Accounts Receivable Inc. vs. Christopher J. Wallace of Hermiston: seeks $1,876.69.
•Accounts Receivable Inc. vs. Tracy L. Rozzell of Pendleton: seeks $2,422.68.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Angela R. Cook: seeks $1,823.03 and $2,421.61 in separate suits.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dawn D. Viesca: seeks $1,883.07.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Troy Muraco of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,881.79.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Leslie Halbert (Bray) of Pendleton: judgment for $2,179.79.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Becky Eakin of Hermston: judgment for $8,374.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Donald and Samantha Kordosky of Echo: judgment for $579.79.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ron and Kayla Farmer of Stanfield: judgment for $5,463.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Myriam C. Rome Sanchez of Stanfield: judgment for $891.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher Ely of Pendleton: judgment for $775.11.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amery Lee and Alaina Siler of Hermiston: judgment for $9,492.32.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jeremiah J. Arballo of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,052.61.
•Capital One Bank vs. Deborah A. Toliver of Hermiston: judgment for $5,335.97.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Tami Ann and Donald R. Norris of Umatilla: judgment for $599.31.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Patsy J. and Dennis Sabin of Pendleton: judgment for $1,519.09.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Chad W. and Adrian Hamby of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,215.
•Capital One Bank vs. Melanie R. Hearn of Weston: judgment for $1,788.78.
•Tara Mahoney of Pendleton vs. Fredrick C. Widman: judgment for $87,254.06.
•Troy Capital LLC vs. Jose Flores of Hermiston: judgment for $13,186.40.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Vernon Wildt of Hermiston: judgment for $1,745.03.
•Capital One Bank vs. Deborah A. Toliver of Hermiston: judgment for $5,335.97.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Amy Roper Spinden and Joshua Sean Spinden of Hermiston; Adrian Hamby and Chad William Hamby of Milton-Freewater.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Gerald Lonnie Swope, 48, and Emma Leicia Rea, 42, both of Pendleton.
Jeremiah Andrew Dybdahl Croft, 23, and Maeghan Brianne Wiseman, 21, both of College Place, Wash.
Ian Lee Summerfield, 24, and Courtney Chicago Brown, 23, both of Pendleton.
Gabriel Zeland Billings, 25, and Megan Kate Winther, 23, both of Hermiston.
Cody James King, 25, and Karrah Raquel Mattson, 26, both of Athena.
Joseph Anthony Brady, 30, and Rachael Rene Bean, 32, both of Pendleton.
Andrew Travis Williams, 49, and Jacqueline Lynn Ackerman, 49, both of Hermiston.
Joseph William Bostwick, 31, and Kelsie Walker Flynn, 30, both of Pendleton.
Kit Michael Jerone Gibson, 41, and Kyli Jane Mayenschein, 26, both of Hermiston.
Thomas Christopher Cochran, 36, andBrandi Nicole Dyer, 31, both of Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.