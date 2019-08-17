Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Phouphith David Bounxaysana, 45, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine Within 1,000 Feet of a School and Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 27 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 3 years post-prison supervision for each count; pleaded guilty to two counts of Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision for each count.
•Dustin Duane Mead, 33, Selah, Wash., pleaded guilty to Delivery of Heroin and Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $3,000 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended for each count, and 120 hours community service.
MISDEMEANOR
•Sonia Rene Anderson, 44, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation and $500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Anthony Paul Lightner, 36, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Marcus Thomas Rhorer, 39, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to two counts of Giving False Information to Police on Citation/Warrant, and one count of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and $6,000 fine-suspended for each count, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Danielle Holden of Pendleton: seeks $350.68.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Torie W. Gonzalez of Pendleton: seeks $2,596.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Todd M. and Barbara Abercrombie of Irrigon: seeks $466.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Eva Alva of Pendleton: seeks $1,391.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel E. and Lorie J. Graham of Hermiston: seeks $704.47.
•Credits Inc. vs. Spencer C. Hull of Hermiston: seeks $4,387.40.
•Credits Inc. vs. Timothy and Karen Malcolm of Pendleton: seeks $993.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kathryn Miller of Pendleton: seeks $3,003.59.
•Credits inc. vs. Jose Luis Munoz and Lourdes Carrillo Lopez of Hermiston: seeks $2,237.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nicole Obrist of Pendleton: seeks $2,500.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ben Schofield of Pendleton: seeks $924.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alexander R. Sendlinger of Hermiston: seeks $476.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Naquasia Leanne Smith of Hermiston: seeks $797.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shelly Smith of Pasco, Wash.: seeks $483.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laurie M. Timm of Pendleton: seeks $2,761.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bennie and Shari Wilson of Stanfield: seeks $8,611.45.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Jamie Alsteen of Athena: seeks $1,569.33.
•Kirstin Boggs of College Place, Wash., vs. Kyle Rouse of Milton-Freewater: seeks $10,000.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Matthew Henderson of Hermiston: seeks $16,006.89.
•Discover Bank vs. Duane A. Grassi: seeks $7,999.80.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Christopher A. Uhde of Umatilla: seeks $868.44.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Felix Rios and Sandra Garcia Garduno of Umatilla: judgment for $8,276.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Reyna L. Arredondo Valles of Hermiston: judgment for $9,018.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Roy G. and Christina Weems of Hermiston: judgment for $1,561.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Frank and Bonnie Brandin of Hermiston: judgment for $1,981.89.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Dianna Lynn Chaney Ellis of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $800.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian Barrett of Umatilla: judgment for $4,946.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brittany Haskell of Umatilla: judgment fo r$1,736.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Crespin Proa of Umatilla: judgment for $567.15.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Aimee Courtright of Pendleton: judgment for $1,696.62.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Joseph Tovar of Hermiston: judgment for $377.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ana Avila of Hermiston: judgment for $5,641.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sylvia Viesca of Umatilla: judgment for $1,707.23.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Ryan David Flores of Hermiston and Amy Kristine Flores of Stanfield; Barbara Ann Coble-Hutchings of Milton-Freewater and Stephen Robert Hutchings; Phillip L. Hickey and Sheri D. Hickey of Hermiston; Jonathan Dow Davison of Bend and Jennifer Kathleen Davison of Adams; Cheri Kay Rosenberg Hadden and Brett Aaron Hadden of Pendleton; Darrel Warren Ashcraft and Deanna Dawn Ashcraft of Hermiston; Brandin Lee Armenta of Stanfield and Annemarie Armenta of Hermiston; Lisa Ann Mavis of Hermiston and Martin Henry Mavis of Stanfield; Jill Marie Pitt and Joseph Ralph Pitt of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Justin Allen Raymond, 30, and Joelynn Danielle Mendoza, 25, both of Hermiston.
Joshua Charles King, 33, and Macy Bre Paterson, 25, both of Hermiston.
Michael Scott Boyd, 46, and Barbara Kay Aylett, 46, both of Hermiston.
Heather Jean McCulley, 37, and Taisha Kathleen Myers, 30, both of Pendleton.
Larry Ray Chamberlain, 61, and Joanna May Coller, 48, both of Baker City.
Christian Jonathan Silva Rosales, 20, of Kennewick, Wash., and Amancer Shalom Robles, 22, of Irrigon.
Jose Alfredo Nava Resendiz, 39, and Zahara Mejia Preciado, 39, both of Hermiston.
Erik Alan Nelson, 52, of Pendleton, and Judith Ann Walker, 54, of Hermiston.
Adam Conner Lange, 27, and Osa Jubilee Forrester, 28, both of Pendleton.
Edgar Jacob Ramirez, 25, and Sarah Elizabeth Jackson, 26, both of Hermiston.
Theodore Lawrence Kitrel, 22, and Jordynn Danielle Round, 22, both of Stanfield.
Dakota Skye Fitzpatrick, 23, and Kodi Joi Archambault, 24, both of Pendleton.
Collin Wayne Story, 30, and Mariah Brianna McQuown, 28, both of Weston.
