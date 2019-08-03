Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Robert Glen Rupert, 54, Shelton, Wash., was convicted of Aggravated Theft I, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, and five counts of Theft I (all counts merged): sentenced to 36 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision, plus restitution to be determined.
•Jerry Lynn Leinweber, 46, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Failure to Report as Sex Offender: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended.
•Blane Philip Taylor, 26, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 60 days jail and $100 fine.
•Joey Adair Crooke, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 10 months jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine, plus attorney fees (waived); pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $200 fine for each count.
MISDEMEANOR
•Ondrea Ranae Ellis, 24, Pasco, Wash., pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Adolf Gonzalez-Salazar, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 49 days jail; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection With Citation/Warrant: sentence to discharge.
•Gerald Dain Rensink, 33, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 2 years probation.
•Lawrence Joseph Hines, 52, Meridian, Idaho, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection with Citation/Warrant: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Timathy Nathan Thomason, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $4,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees (termination of Diversion Program).
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Synchrony Bank vs. Valerie Hurford of Umatilla: seeks $1,813.78.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Karol Westfall of Hermiston: seeks $748.27.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Wayne and Carol Roberts of Umatilla: seeks $2,323.08.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Lisa McCoy of Hermiston: seeks $305.55.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Susana Q. Torres Cisneros of Hermiston: seeks $430.08.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Alyssa Wizner of Hermiston: seeks $897.88.
•Jose Omar Garcia Garcia of Hermiston vs. German Aguilar of Hermiston: seeks $5,100.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael G. Acton of Stanfield: seeks $1,082.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sky M. Hahn of Pendleton: seeks $2,797.05.
•Credits Inc. vs. Anna S. Carson of Umatilla: seeks $1,665.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Leslie A. Halbert (Bray) of Pendleton: seeks $421.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Annette and Kevin Hammond of Athena: seeks $4,132.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Thad T. Marti of Irrigon: seeks $368.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mirna Martinez of Richland, Wash.: seeks $5,528.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Wade (Patrick Wade) Miracle of Hermiston: seeks $515.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Martha E. Montes of Boardman: seeks $1,610.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kelly and Rebecca Robison of Hermiston: seeks $3,147.08.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Ashley S. Rowland of Pendleton: seeks $487.16.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Michael L. Watkins of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,242.99.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jacob I. and Megan Keeler of Milton-Freewater: seeks $231.16.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Randy W. Ezell of Milton-Freewater: seeks $5,658.04.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Melissa S. and Justin Engels of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,232.86.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Chad W. Hamby of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,341.12.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Pamela Hawley of Weston: judgment for $2,602.90.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Damain Orr of Pendleton: judgment for $1,425.55.
•Discover Bank vs. Kathleen M. Marshall (Phifer) of Pendleton: judgment for $13,462.89.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Donald Robert Mahr of Pilot Rock: judgment for $765.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mario Bazan Ayala and Yaneli Ayala of Umatilla: judgment for $718.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Janea R. and Kevin P. Fricke of Hermiston: judgment for $2,988.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Aaron Wilson of Irrigon: judgment for $1,159.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel L. Sandoval of Pilot Rock: judgment for $2,103.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie Lynn Atilano of Umatilla: judgment for $577.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rebekah L. Comstock of Heppner: judgment for $1,811.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. Francisco Diaz Jr. and Julissa Moncada of Umatilla: judgment for $1,119.72.
•Phyllis Joan Owens of Milton-Freewater vs. Karla Lane and Lazy K Ranch of Milton-Freewater: judgment for court costs and fees.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Mariah Murray of Hermiston: judgment for $1,892.20.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Fayrine McGregor League of Umatilla: judgment for $366.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Darlene and Fortunato Pacheco of Umatilla: judgment for $1,336.70.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Deborah Ann Neil of Pendleton: judgment for $732.02.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Michelle Louise Tachella and David Antone Henry Tachella of Pendleton; Daena R. Gaines and Scott G. Gaines of Pendleton; Krickett Jinae Mabe of Hermiston and James Roderick Random Mabe of Newcastle, Neb.; McKenzie M. Marly of Milton-Freewater and Victor J. Marly of Portland.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Mark Jeremy Schmidt, 25, of Clinton, Utah, and Charlotte Annabelle Forrest, 21, of Rexburg, Idaho.
Greg Barton Hamm, 33, and Tavin Renae Headings, 22, both of Hermiston.
Jacob Alden Brickey, 21, and Denise Wirth, 23, both of Spokane Valley, Wash.
Eric Todd Crowther, 35, of Hermiston, and Josefina Marianna Lonn, 29, of Skovde, Sweden.
Aaron Robert Chrystal, 42, and Marcia Shelynn Studebaker, 35, both of Hermiston.
Charles Edward Hackler, 24, and Kadedra Keana Harris, 24, both of Pendleton.
Roberto Amezcua Cruz, 24, and Kelly Maureen Buschke, 32, both of Hermiston.
Mycheal Angel Flores, 21, of Hermiston, and Carla Yesenia Ledesma, 22, of Umatilla.
