The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Michael Christopher Reyes, 33, an inmate at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, was convicted of charges from 2017 for assaulting a public safety officer, a Class C felony, and fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor; sentenced to 42 months in Oregon Dept of Corrections and a $200 fine.
Jessica Mercedes Larson, 30, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to a felony charge from 2017 of possession of oxycodone; sentenced to 18 months probation, 80 hours of community service and $200 in fines.
Antonio Jose Miguel, 30, of Hermiston, was convicted of misdemeanor charges from 2020 of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving; sentenced to a one-year driver's license suspension.
There were no criminal sentences during the last week in Morrow County Circuit Court.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Larry E. Jenkins of Milton-Freewater vs. Ramiro Andrade Anbriz of Milton-Freewater, for $50,000 but less than $1 million for past and future medical costs, lost wages and expenses and past and future pain and suffering.
Progressive Universal Insurance Company vs.Gilbert Anthony Lucio, for $16,823.22
There were no lawsuits of note in Morrow County Circuit Court.
Divorces
Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Nicole Miracle and Patrick W. Miracle, both of Hermiston.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Spencer Allen Craig, 27, of Hermiston, and Whitney Brooke Gillen, 24, ofPasco.
Lilian Maria Melendez, 23, and Gerardo Tellez, 28, both of Boardman.
Nicole Katherine Bell, 23, and Ian Arnold Ray Macgregor, 23, of Hermiston.
Caitlin Elizabeth Clough, 23, and Gabriel Paul Blochlinger, 20, both of Pasco.
Keala Hope Vanhorn, 20, of Hermiston, and Justin Keith Terry, 32, of Pendleton.
Ellissa Lee Durning, 24, and Bradly Jay Lewis Chatfield, 25, both of Pilot Rock.
Jason Alexander Walsh, 19, and Lyndsey Nadine Smith, 27, both of Milton-Freewater.
Eric William Gabriel, 55, and Shauna Leigh Nosler, 51, both of Pendleton.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.