PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Victor Guadalupe Estrada Nuno, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 16 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections(DOC), 3 years post-prison supervision and $500 fine; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentenced to $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Possession of Prohibited Firearms or Silencer: sentenced to 3 years probation.
•Antonio Maurice Devereaux, 33, Eugene, pleaded guilty to Supplying Contraband: sentenced to 14 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Moises Salas, 30, Echo, pleaded no contest to Theft I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Katrina Anne Quinones, 35, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended for each count, 80 hours community service, and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony and Resisting Arrest (misdemeanors): sentenced to $100 fine for each count.
•Shawn Michael Chandler, 42, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 10 days Oregon DOC, 1 year post-prison supervision, $200 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft III (misdemeanors): sentenced to 10 days jail for each count.
•Anthony Scott Tompkins, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 120 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Theft II (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine.
•Jerry Dale Ingle, 69, Nampa, Idaho, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 200 hours community service, $2,500 fine and lifetime suspension of driver's license.
•Jacob Allen Gornick, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $250 fine and $750 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Harassment (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail and $100 fine.
•Adrian Alberto Guerra, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Class A Felony: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $200 fine, $800 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Delivery of Heroin: sentence to discharge.
•Scott Alan Maker, 32, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 15 days Oregon DOC and 1 year post-prison supervision.
•Luis Ramon Garcia, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction unit, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I and Theft II (misdemeanors); sentences to discharge.
•Michael Frederick Snyder, 30, Hermiston, pleaded no contest to Criminal Mischief I: sentenced to 30 months Oregon DOC-suspended, 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and $1,545.98 restitution; pleaded no contest to Disorderly Conduct II, Criminal Mischief III and Harassment (misdemeanors): sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Arturo Javier Iniguez, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 100 hours community service and $500 fine.
•Tara Jeanette Mitchell, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $1,000 fine.
•Christian Garcia Hernandez, 24, Pendleton (EOCI), pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine: sentence to discharge.
•Diane Lee Elliot, 71, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Jeffrey Mac Huntington, 56, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Michael Wayne Hamilton, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV and Theft II: sentences to discharge.
•Oscar Cabezas Orozco, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $800 fine and $700 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Walter Seth Cox, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $200 fine.
•Colton Duane Dyer, 31, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentence to discharge.
•Austin Jeffery Hinrichsen, 29, Baker City, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $287 restitution.
•Jose Alonso Armenta Landa Jr., 26, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Juan Everett Cisnero, 25, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to time served.
•Brandon Arthur Kohfield, 25, Ukiah, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Rafael Garza Jr., 50, Grandview, Wash., pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $800 fine and $200 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jacob McLain Gonsalves, 37, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Armando Leal Contreras, 23, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $1,250 fine and $250 fine-suspended.
•Blake Jeffrey Been, 20, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Cameron Lee Morehead, 50, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 96 hours community service, $1,250 fine and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Kenneth Fricke of Hermiston vs. Angel Darien Leyva and Josslyn Mena of Hermiston: seeks $83,027.96.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Ronda Derycke of Pendleton: seeks $722.56.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. John Taber of Pendleton: seeks $386.49.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Isidro Diaz and Rosa Zavala of Hermiston: seeks $2,122.24.
•Discover Bank vs. Brian K. Barrett of Umatilla: seeks $14,373.37.
•American Express National Bank vs. Kelsey Kluherz of Hermiston: seeks $11,282.90.
•Discover Bank vs. David A. Bender of Stanfield: seeks $13,708.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jerry Williams of Pendleton; seeks $779.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hilario Avila and Maria A. Aguilar of Hermiston: seeks $2,655.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ward Bucher of Pendleton: seeks $2,921.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyson and Jennifer L. Cross of Athena: seeks $1,079.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jerry R. Hill of Hermiston: seeks $784.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Norie E. Jones of Pendleton: seeks $922.77.
•Credits Inc. vs. William Gibson D. and Michelle Koskela of Walla Walla, Wash.: seeks $2,572.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Steven Castillo Sr. of Umatilla: seeks $668.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Simon and Elisa Gomez of Umatilla: seeks $835.75.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie D. Graham of Hermiston: seeks $1,901.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Edgar Valdes of Irrigon: seeks $3,001.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mark R. and Marilyn Hammersla of Pendleton: seeks $489.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Valerie and Howard Califf of Hermiston: seeks $2,887.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amelia McBride (formerly Ough) of Umatilla: seeks $3,392.41.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Anya M. Drzazga of Pendleton: judgment for $6,877.56.
•Progressive Classic Insurance Company vs. David Len Moir of Pendleton: judgment for $3,358.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph A. and Ashley Munkers of Irrigon: judgment for $667.77.
•Credits Inc. vs. Colby R. Elsea-Grayson of Pendleton: judgment for $1,493.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jaime and Valerie Harer of Pilot Rock: judgment for $357.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dustin and Chelsea Gutierrez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,139.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel and Tiffany Locey of Irrigon: judgment for $572.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Timothy Sumner of Hermiston: judgment for $1,020.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jody Turner of Hermiston: judgment for $5,562.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Chyyanne S. Miller-Hicks of Umatilla: judgment for $2,129.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Timothy Lear of Boardman: judgment for $1,335.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dahna Rodriguez of Hermiston: judgment for $4,342.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tara Ruffo-Mitchell of Pendleton: judgment for $635.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria B. Sanchez Hernandez of Boardman: judgment for $1,534.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeffery W. Hensley of Irrigon: judgment for $10,000.
•Midland Credit Management INc. vs. Michelle McBride of Pendleton: judgment for $1,322.37.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Yolanda Nunez of Hermiston: judgment for $2,332.03.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. David Burch of Umatilla: judgment for $1,070.33.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kelly Case of Pendleton: judgment for $1,378.49.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Christopher and Hannah Rogers of Athena: judgment for $990.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bryson L. Phillips of Hermiston: judgment for $8,857.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tetus Pankey of Hermiston: judgment for $453.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Chelsea M. Bergin of Hermiston: judgment for $751.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christina Garner of Pendleton: judgment for $2,915.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Heather R. Pretz of Pendleton: judgment for $527.30.
•CSO Financial INc. vs. Jeremiah Jordan Caudill of Pendleton: judgment for $480.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Omar Luna-Guijarro and Josefina Sanchez Rodriguez of Boardman: judgment for $1,549.39.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Fantasia Lorraine Hinojosa of Hermiston and Brenda Y. Hinojosa of Nampa, Idaho; Jean Marie Kelly of Milwaukie and Matthew Irvin Kelly of Pendleton (separation); Mickey Anne Manley and Jeremy Daryll Manley of Hermiston; Douglas Neil Reynolds and Becky Sue Reynolds of Pendleton; Rafael Orozco Sandoval and Rosa E. Castaneda of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
David Edward Van Dam, 32, and Kelly Ilene Wark, 33, both of Hermiston.
Richard Lee Rowe Jr., 35, and Cassandra Marie Fine, 29, both of Ukiah.
Jose Guadalupe De La Paz, 32, and Brenda Patricia Arellano-Pinto, 33, both of Hermiston.
Greg Scott McCullough, 49, and Sabrina Louise McCullough, 49, both of Hermiston.
Michael James Maddox, 50, and Tiara Hope Roth, 45, both of Umatilla.
Marie Samantha Agripino, 26, and Jose Antonio Carvajal, 34, both of Boardman.
