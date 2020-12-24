Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Peter Michael Bagnall, 27, Ontario (SRCI), pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine-suspended.
•Kyler Jacob Piel, 29, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Assault IV and Strangulation: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and $1,000 fine-suspended for each count.
•Martin Jamie Gallegos, 20, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Sexual Abuse II: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended for each count, and $1,137.50 restitution.
•Priscilla Candelaria, 26, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units and 6 months driver's license suspension for each count, $800 fine, $2,200 fine-suspended and 160 hours community service.
•Tina Renee Phillips, 49, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service and $250 fine.
•Miguel Angel Martinez Morales, 46, The Dalles (NORCOR), was convicted of Rape III: sentenced to 24 months Oregon DOC, 5 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine and $5,000 compensatory fine; was convicted of two counts of Sexual Abuse II: sentenced to 30 months Oregon DOC, 5 years post-prison superivsion and $200 fine for each count.
MISDEMEANOR
•Sheryl Ann Haws, 51, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Jason Michael Tinsley, 38, Athena, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units and 30 maximum jail units; pleaded guilty to a second charge of Possession of Methamphetamine and Carrying Concealed Weapon: sentences to discharge.
•Kylie Ann West, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine.
•Isidro Ambriz Mendoza, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentence to discharge.
•Eva Marie Goforth, 53, Athena, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jose Javier Tadeo Rodriguez, 35, Irrigon, was convicted of Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $500 fine, $5,750 fine-suspended and $315 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Richard Tyler Smith, 39, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 18 months probation.
•Dustin Joseph Engel, 35, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,000 compensatory fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Tristan Jack Fiscus, 22, Madras, pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to 60 days jail and $100 fine.
•Mark A. Moiseev, 31, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and 50 hours community service; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentence to discharge.
•Kevin Allen Hightower, 30, The Dalles, pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft II and one count of Criminal Trespass I: sentences to discharge.
•Jesse Edward Clark, 22, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Kayce Marie Hall, 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $300 fine and $700 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Geoffrey Scott Hayes, 41, Richland, Wash., pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection with Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 22 days jail.
•Francisco J. Villanueva Gomez, 27, Lyle, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine and 1 year driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentence to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Fabian Cortez of Hermiston: seeks $607.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Melissa and Christopher Hardcastle of Umatilla: seeks $1,478.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael A. Nelson and Joe Lawrence (Lowrence) of Pendleton: seeks $712.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mindy L. and Troy A. Newdiger of Irrigon: seeks $836.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Silvia Ortega Rodriguez of Boardman: seeks $1,010.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sonja Morene Sorensen and Jake Neiman Sorensen of Boardman: seeks $1,429.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alex Watson of Umatilla: seeks $958.51.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Blake Belveal of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,548.41.
•Perry Scott of Hermiston vs. Alisha Randolph of Meacham: seeks $510,000.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Susan J. Warne of Pendleton: seeks $1,652.10 and $1.665.66, in separate suits.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Brandy J. McVay: seeks $1,306.62.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Floyd Pancoast: seeks $2,670.14.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Josh Owens: seeks $5,876.84.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Alba J. Arellano of Hermiston: seeks $1,289.56.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Mindy McClure of Hermiston: seeks $2,240.13.
•Karen Underhill vs. Pendleton Center for the Arts dba The Arts Council of Pendleton Inc. and the city of Pendleton: seeks $48,056.24.
•American Express National Bank vs. Danny W. Christensen of Stanfield: seeks $21,835.36.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Charles H. Day of Hermiston: seeks $2,485.88.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Derrick Futter of Pendleton: seeks $3,546.60.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Fabiola Munoz of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,238.04.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Carlos Blanco of Hermiston: seeks $2,919.46.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Aaron Gomez of Pendleton: seeks $2,010.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jacqueline M. Hirsch of Hermiston: seeks $3,311.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alexis Mendoza of Boardman: seeks $482.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Britni B. Sickler of Hermiston: seeks $3,027.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stefanie Blake of Umatilla: seeks $2,267.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Crystle J. Abujen Garcia of Pendleton: seeks $2,377.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gregory T. Lytton of Hermiston: seeks $2,024.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sandra Delapaz and Jose Hernandez of Umatilla: seeks $918.77.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Miguel A. Zamora of Boardman: seeks $333.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Aly L. Espain of Hermiston: seeks $622.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kaylee Shae Vanderkooy (Ledbetter) of Hermiston: seeks $662.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria H. Zavala and Jorge Lopez of Boardman: seeks $1,984.70.
•Torgerson's LLC vs. Steven Heitshusen of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,702.86.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Antonio "Anthony" Garcia Flores Jr. and Antonio Flores Sr. of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,631.64.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Jeffrey H. Randolph of Hermiston: seeks $5,531.64.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Abel Garcilazo Mendoza of Umatilla: seeks $2,205.92.
•Discover Bank vs. Angel R. Neider: seeks $7,888.69.
•Discover Bank vs. Jose J. Pena: seeks $6,382.77.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Elaine K. Rodriguez and Sean Gaiter Barnes: seeks $4,487.54.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Angela K. Garza: seeks $2,224.76.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Martha R. Ramirez: seeks $7,322.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jacklyn M. and Eric Vermillion of Hermiston: seeks $1,453.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lacy L. Childers of Hermiston: seeks $3,042.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carmen Ramos of Echo: seeks $1,730.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Raechel Bennett of Umatilla: seeks $773.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Isaias Aguilar of Hermiston: seeks $1,863.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Adam Rutter of Hermiston: seeks $2,038.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nancy R. Hughes of Hermiston: seeks $4,029.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Levi M. and Joanna Hayden of Hermiston: seeks $1,993.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Erik Calvillo Huxel of Umatilla: seeks $4,577.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Natalia E. Rosales of Hermiston: seeks $536.67.
•Credits Inc. vs. Armando Vazquez of Hermiston: seeks $3,410.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria C. Mendez Lopez of Hermiston: seeks $2,121.47.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Martinez and Maria Flores of Boardman: seeks $574.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Josue and Tasha Zamarripa of Pendleton: seeks $397.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Javier R. and Joaneen Padilla of Irrigon: seeks $3,433.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kathleen Durfey of Hermiston: seeks $1,247.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cindia Trujillo (nka Ibarra) of Boardman: seeks $594.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kirk M. and Delores Nunnery of Irrigon: seeks $1,443.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alyssa Wizner of Umatilla: seeks $787.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rodolfo Torres Tapia and Maria Villagrana of Hermiston: seeks $1,537.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cherril Beecroft of Hermiston: seeks $1,823.05.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sergio Carmona of Boardman: seeks $1,029.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rachel and Pedro Muniz of Hermiston: seeks $1,502.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hollie N. Huff of Hermiston: seeks $512.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ashley and Wesley Brooks of Pendleton: seeks $1,354.68.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lynda Holland of Hermiston: judgment for $1,036.60.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Juan Colin of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $4,396.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Noel and Brenda Morfin of Hermiston: judgment for $1,047.9.
•Credits Inc. vs. Valerie Rico of Umatilla: judgment for $1,835.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Vanessa Thomas of Hermiston: judgment for $2,157.73.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Adrian Guzman of Umatilla: judgment for $3,214.73.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Mindy McClure of Hermiston: judgment for $13,800.75.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Janis Laisner of Hermiston: judgment for $1,706.62.
•Kendall Mack of Ukiah vs. Ronald and Amber Combs of Ukiah: satisfaction of claim for $427.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juan and Esthela Atilano of Umatilla: judgment for $1,445.75.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie D. Martin of Umatilla: judgment for $800.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Corey Michael Gettmann of Hermiston: judgment for $9,879.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Fawn R. Vargas and Daniel Palomino of Hermiston: judgment for $1,876.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lee A. Salvador of Stanfield: judgment for $810.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Yarabith Ramirez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,423.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ronald W. and Dora M. Paris of Hermiston: judgment for $1,877.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jonah Weaver-Trammell of Irrigon: judgment for $1,865.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Breanna P. Van Fossen of Hermiston: judgment for $1,140.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jonathan Paris of Hermiston: judgment for $229.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kristina and David Knudsen of Hermiston: judgment for $977.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cristina Moreno Hernandez of Hermiston: judgment for $9,826.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Don Self and Isabel Lemus of Umatilla: judgment for $2,531.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carmen and Jesus Diaz of Boardman: judgment for $1,196.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Wyatt Bishop of Hermiston: judgment for $1,418.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Phelicia M. Lepez of Hermiston: judgment for $850.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joshua and Sandra Walker of Hermiston: judgment for $1.74.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dawn M. and Matthew Sharp of Hermiston: judgment for $569.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Holly Ann Griggs of Umatilla: judgment for $334.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hermelinda and Vicente Juarez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,815.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tammie Proa of Umatilla: judgment for $3,336.11.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jolie Wendt of Pendleton: judgment for $5,905.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tanisha and Charles Stuckey of Umatilla: judgment for $10,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Martin Ayala of Hermiston: judgment for $1,509.
•Credits Inc. vs. Logan R. Markwick of Hermiston: judgment for $1,046.14.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Amanda Marie Erhardt of Hermiston and Benjamin Thomas Henry of Walla Walla, Wash.; Katherine Anne Hunnel of Pendleton and Kyle Edwin Hunnel of Portland; Darryl Russell Osborn of Weston and Yolanda Maria Osborn of Milton-Freewater; Michelle Lynne Vaughn of Hermiston and William Hall Brewer of Drain; Maryrose Bayman and Lyndon David Bayman of Athena.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Christopher Ryan Hasbrouck, 27, and Shalika Robin-Leslie Taillon, 30, both of Pendleton.
Amanda Jo Bradford, 25, and Casey Allen Schiller, 31, both of Pendleton.
Rebecca Marie Cantu, 26, and Nestor Leonardo Meza, 25, both of Walla Walla, Wash.
Elisa Saldana Arreola, 19, and Baltazar Romero Villalpando, 25, both of Milton-Freewater.
Ashley Marie Eddens, 29, and David James Wadley, 27, both of Athena.
Licenna Michelle Bouit, 25, and Kyle Geofrey Dunn, 25, both of Kennewick, Wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.