The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Jose Elias Joaquin Gaspar, 18, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to charges from 2019 of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving; sentenced to two years probation, including an alcohol treatment program, 90 days suspension of driver’s license and $590 in fines and fees.
There were no criminal sentences during the last week in Morrow County Circuit Court.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
John R. Dunn, of Hermiston, vs. Joseph Minazadeh, of Stanfield, seeks $500.
There were no lawsuits of note during the past week in Morrow County Circuit Court.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Saraya Katherine Wise, 28, and Darrell Anthony Montez, 29, both of Umatilla.
Elizet Paola Sanchez, 24, of Boardman, and Rodrigo Tejeda, 29, of Hermiston.
Crystal Gail Daggett, 40, and Tandy Lynn Bamford, 43, both of Milton-Freewater.
Tarrie Grace Lincoln, 22, and Lane Mathew Clack, 26, both of Hermiston.
Jeremy Wayne Smith, 44, of Portland, and Jennifer Lynn Bond-Quist, 43, of Canby.
