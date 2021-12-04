The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
David Scott Muhs, 53, of Junction City, pleaded guilty to 2021 charges of felony fleeing, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of intoxicants; sentenced to 60 days in jail, 18 months probation, a year suspension of driver’s license and $1,400 in fines.
James Clinton Thomas, 60, Baker City, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants; sentenced to 45 days in jail, three years probation, suspension of driver’s license for life and $2,255 in fines.
There were no criminal sentences during the last week in Morrow County Circuit Court.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Darren Jackson, doing business as Jackson's Siding and Windows, of Walla Walla, vs. Kimberly and Paul Jensen, of Milton-Freewater, seeks $10,000.
There were no lawsuits of note in Morrow County Circuit Court.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been issued in Umatilla County for:
Taighler Ann Dougherty, 28, and Bowman Harris Pickett, 24, both of Pendleton.
Stephanie Politron, 20, and Gilberto García Ramirez, 22, both of Umatilla.
Geralen M. Harp, 44, and Michael A. Davidson Jr., 56, both of Pilot Rock.
Jennifer Alecia Estes, 46, and Justin Edward Gilcher, 44, both of Umatilla.
Victoria Jillian Hayles, 24, and Cody Michael Plocher, 25, both of Pasco.
Taylor Marie Gabrielle Aalgaard, 22, and Nathan Gene Fox, 26, both of Spokane.
Javier Velasco, 27, of Umatilla, and Brenda Mendoza Agustin, 28, of Stanfield.
Stephanie Louise George, 31, and Kyle Christopher Clark, 27, both of Hermiston.
Owen Charles Robinson, 22, and Hallie Renee Porter, 21, both of Laramie, Wyoming.
Ruben Javier Gonzales Jr., 24, and Francisca Paulina Sosa Jr., 23, both of Irrigon.
Brooke Anne Harrison, 19, and Cole Michael Abbott, 19, both of Pendeton.
Bruce Edward Thompson, 52, of Skagway, Alaska, and Lauren Ashley Brewer, 38, of Hermiston.
Yessica Martinez Melendez, 31, and Jovanny Calderon Cisneros, 28, both of Boardman.
Collin Michael Mcintyre Sr., 30, of Umatilla, and Brianna Dawn Waldorf, 27, of Lake Stevens, Washington.
Amy Lynn Hendrickson, 24, and Zakina Marie Blanchette, 31, both of Pendleton.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.