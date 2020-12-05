Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Galen Dale Clark II, 31, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
•Richard Anthony Smith, 22, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 45 hours community service, $250 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine (misdemeanor): sentenced to 21 days jail.
MISDEMEANOR
•Eric Allen Lawhead, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Juan Jimenez, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII; sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees (revocation of Diversion Program).
•Sasha Pearl Howard, 20, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•ABC Enterprises Inc. vs. Baba Ji Inc. and Baba Budha Ji LLC, dba Super 8 Motel Pendleton: seeks $4,699.12.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Richard J. Pierce of Hermiston: seeks $6,673.47.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Matthew M. Matta of Pendleton: seeks $3,562.99.
•Capital One Bank vs. Tyler D. Minton of Hermiston: seeks $3,591.93.
•Capital One Bank vs. Carrie L. Heppner of Hermiston: seeks $3,573.70.
•Tricia L. Vallie vs. Victor Aichele: seeks 38,899.28.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joan Aye: seeks $1,319.41.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Ronda Oertwich: seeks $2,673.74.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dan McNeil: seeks $2,327.15.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Andrelle J. Crawford: seeks $2,538.06.
•Discover Bank vs. Kelly A. Skramstad of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,890.37.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Elia Catalina Cruz of Umatilla: seeks $364.73.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Sherrie Winks of Hermiston: judgment for $8,881.04.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Alanna Nanegos: judgment for $1,935.80.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Nicole Demaster of Hermiston: judgment for $433.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel and Juanita Sinnett of Boardman: judgment for $963.42.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tamara Chorey: judgment for $7,326.47.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Jerry D. and Susan R. Miller of Weston: judgment for $557.14.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp vs. Daniella Duarte of Kennewick, Wash.: judgment for $1,862.32.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Malia Stratemeyer of Pendleton: judgment for $1,431.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jamal Vann and Karen Anderson-Vann of Pendleton: judgment for $3,514.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Zachary O. and Jillian Brooks of Baker City: judgment for $776.26.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Jesse James Sampson of Pendleton: judgment for $1,387.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ashley Ford of Irrigon: judgment for $10,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tiare K. Morlan of Pendleton: judgment for $520.93.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Renee Garcia of Echo: judgment for $3,505.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kendrick and Piper Shane of Pendleton: judgment for 643.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laura Headley of Boardman: judgment for $811.13 (amended).
•Credits Inc. vs. Timothy J. Sumner of Hermiston: judgment for $1,020.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jody Turner of Hermiston: judgment for $5,562.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria A. Gonzalez of Hermiston: judgment for $735.17.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Carlos Figueroa of Hermiston and Ramona Flores Lemus of Irrigon; James Warren Cornelius of Pendleton and Katie Roberta-Henshaw Cornelius of Weston; Tonya L. Myers and Logan Eddens of Pendleton; Daisy M. Cisneros of Hermiston and Jose D. Cisneros of Sunnyside, Wash.; Maria de Jesus Gurrola Covarrubias and Jesus Salvador Solorio Vidalez of Umatilla.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Shelley Marie Whitney, 43, and Casey Joe Wallis, 35, both of Pendleton.
Brooke Marie Aichele, 27, and Eliseo Gutierrez, 29, both of Milton-Freewater.
Alexia Breanne Tasker, 22, and Noah Champion Sanders, 23, both of Pendleton.
Stephanie Romero Alcocer, 21, an Naresh Sharma, 35, both of Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.