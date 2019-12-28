Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jordan Matthew McMann, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 28 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Melanie Elaine Tarter, 46, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Forgery I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $1,800 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 18 months probation and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Skyler Raven Hollingshead, 18, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to $225 fine.
•Jennifer Ashley Cervantes, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to 15 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation and $100 fine-suspended.
•Jose Saturnino Calvillo, 38, Irrigon, pleaded no contest to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $5,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees (Diversion Program terminated).
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Alger P. Brigham: seeks $9,383.86.
•Rochelle Sturgeon vs. Samantha Terri Tompkins and Taliah Grace St. Hilaire: seeks $50,000.
•Westlake Services LLC dba Westlake Financial Services vs. Kalyn N. and James D. Anderson: seeks $9,542.53.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Jessamyn Allen of Umatilla: seeks $2,719.53.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Sally Dumont of Pendleton: seeks $2,934.98.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Juliana Canchola of Umatilla: seeks $2,395.43.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Ryan Rottelo and Jackie Mankins of Pendleton: seeks $853.45.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Armando Garduno of Walla Walla: seeks $5,976.99.
•Roger K. Simmons of Hermiston vs. Denise E. Dohman (Simmons) of Hermiston: seeks $5,802.82.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tracey L. Miller of Pendleton: seeks $1,859.60.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Freda Taylor of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,303.37.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Pedro Garcia of Hermiston: seeks $1,396.67.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kevin Cordell of Hermiston: seeks $2,227.87.
•Discover Bank vs. Blair W. Sarmiento: seeks $13,414.76.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Marcus A. Longoria of Hermiston: seeks $2,491.39.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Alex Gutierrez of Hermiston: seeks $1,645.45.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Andres S. Martinez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,495.82.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Kimberly Wilson of Umatilla: seeks $1,192.64.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Richard T. Curtis of Hermiston: seeks $4,394.51.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jocelyn Guardado of Umatilla: seeks $2,567.33.
•Capital One Bank vs. Thomas E. Peterson of Pendleton: seeks $2,632.47.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Mary Melton of Hermiston: judgment for $1,864.22.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Dakota Kennedy of Pendleton: judgment for $906.68.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Crystal Fleming of Pendleton: judgment for $312.04.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Devon F. Chesnut of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $640.26.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Donald Eugene Wagner of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $261.23.
•Douglas W. Rothrock and Bryan Robert Gent of Milton-Freewater vs. Justin Lee Matteson of Hermiston: judgment for $5,000.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Mary Jane Hall of Stanfield and Ernie A. Hall of Great Falls, Mont.; Rosetta A. Minthorn-Enick and Darrell Daniel Enick of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Marcelino Rodriguez Prado, 30, and Michelle Mendoza, 27, both of Umatilla.
Obadiah Jerome Nye, 28, of Milton-Freewater, and Kaitlin Brooke Riley, 25, of College Place, Wash.
Kiani Alohalani Hopkins, 31, and Jesus Adrian Jimenez, 31, both of Hermiston.
Gerald Fredrick Saxwold, 69, and Rosita Beers, 59, both of Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.