Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jody Jack Allen, 51, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Mail Theft or Receipt of Stolen Mail: sentenced to 25 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Sadie May Weatherford, 21, Arlington, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $1,800 fine-suspended, $58.84 restitution and 90 days driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Jose Jess Diaz-Lara, 44, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Silvia Edith Brocamontes, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $995 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees (termination of Diversion Program).
•Timothy Sean O’Brien, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended.
•Sundown Jackson Hagadorn, 29, Warm Springs, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine, $1,800 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 120 days jail and $100 fine.
•Lonnie Lynn Abbott, 45, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Menacing and Interfering with Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 3 years probation for each count.
•John Alexander Chlipala, 53, Walla Walla, Wash, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,900 fine-suspended and $229.95 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Walter Alfred Wolfe, 42, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, 240 hours community service, $2,210 fine, $2,790 fine-suspended and lifetime driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to 2 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended (2nd count discharged).
•Jose Ivan Lombera Lopez, 25, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 160 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to two counts of Refusal to Take a Test for Intoxicants: sentenced to $650 fine for each count; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 3 days jail.
•Tyler Corbin Dunn, 20, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV and Menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended for each count; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 270 days jail.
•Desarae Dawn Fitzpatrick, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection with Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Clinton Allison Stewart, 58, Weston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Alfonso Sanchez Fino, 56, Ontario, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection with Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended.
•Andrew John Haputa, 55, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $1,500 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Damon Fernando Ornelas, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, and 2 years probation; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
•Michael Dean Grace, 39, La Grande, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 120 hours community service, $3,000 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended, 3 years driver’s license suspension and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 10 days jail and 3 years driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to an additional six counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $3,000 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension for each count.
•Wendy L. Dash, 51, Eagle, Idaho, pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Juan Carlos Ochoa, 28, Hermiston, pleaded no contest to Menacing: sentenced to 5 days jail, 175 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Cristina Aviles, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Garrett Linn Mitts, 32, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and 25 hours community service, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentence to discharge.
•Wyatt Wayne Neal, 21, Clarkston, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $2,000 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Lucio Guardaro Ochoa, 22, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Thomas Joseph Jensen, 55, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 40 days jail, 140 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,500 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $2,000 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension.
•Bruce Allen Mills, 42, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Ulises Calvillo Rosas, 20, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Contributing to the Sexual Delinquency of a Minor: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,650 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Samantha Daun Irwin, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Ross Anthony McIntire Bland, 28, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 50 hours community service and $1,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $1,000 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Les Schwab Tire Center of Portland vs. Logan Ryan Eddens of Pendleton: seeks $2,196.77.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Michael I. McGee: seeks $4,029.32.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jacob R. Cahill: seeks $7,101.14.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Thomas Emanuel Bartalamay of Pendleton: seeks $11,035.57.
•Capital One Bank vs. Dennis R. Hollingsworth of Hermiston: seeks $1,479.37.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Landrie Smith of Athena: seeks $384.66.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Alicia Navarro and Armando Chairez of Hermiston: seeks $321.67.
•Atkinson Staffing Inc. vs. MM Hay Services LLC: seeks $305,871.69.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Cecil A. Shippentower of Milton-Freewater: seeks $10,443.92.
•Umatilla County vs. Moises Rivera and Titan Roofing LLC of Battle Ground, Wash.: seeks $72,253.17.
•Capital One Bank vs. Miranda M. Feist: seeks $2,365.04.
•Capital One Bank vs. Robert L. Espinosa: seeks $32,917.82.
•Capital One Bank vs. Pedro Saucedo: seeks $1,712.31.
•Capital One Bank vs. Dario Castro: seeks $1,639.11.
•Capital One Bank vs. Erin M. Taylor: seeks $2,126.98.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rigoberto P. Ponce Sr.: seeks $4,731.80.
•Capital One Bank vs. Duane Grassl: seeks $1,152.47.
•XL Vineyard Inc. vs. Lauriano Garcia dba Garcia Contractors: seeks $126,057.39.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Kathleen and Sterling Needles of Hermiston: seeks $314.98.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Malia M. Stratemeyer of Pendleton: seeks $642.99.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Luis Alberto Navarro of Boardman: judgment for $1,138.57.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Joannie Marie Jones and Booby L. Jones (Bobby L. Robert) of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,580.01.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jamie A. Robel of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $319.11.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla v. Joseph Niemeier of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $299.95.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Todd D. and Mandie Wagner of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1.070.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Esteban Gonzalez and Patricia Nava of Hermiston: judgment for $564.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. William L. (Bill) Mesteth of Hermiston: judgment for $5,382.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael D. Miller of Umatilla: judgment for $3,032.97.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Flavia Feliciano of Hermiston: judgment for $4,570.56.
•Capital One Bank vs. Lynn H. Smith of Pendleton: judgment for $5,664.97.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Ramon Dovalina of Hermiston: judgment for $2,155.63.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Ronald D. Leslie: judgment for $2,427.01.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Richard T. Carlisle of Wilsonville: judgment for $1,703.85.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Leta Lela Sherlock of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $518.30.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Janelle and Antonio Carrera of Hermiston: judgment for $647.43.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Zachariah and Grace Bubar of Athena: judgment for $445.70.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Mellyssa Seewer (Guenther) and Richard Seewer of Hermiston: judgment for $733.40.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Rikki Hasty of Hermiston: judgment for $264.08.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Todd D. and Mandie Wagner of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,070.88.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Julie Clark of Pendleton: judgment for $1,333.27.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sonia Alamilla of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,180.72.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Alejandra M. Martinez and Serafin D. Saldana of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $421.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Darrin Guardipee of Adams: judgment for $1,807.16.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Charles McKim of Hermiston: judgment for $845.53.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Steven Ray Takeyama of Pendleton and Jing Su Takeyama of Rolland Heights, Calif.; James D. Harmon and Beulah L. Harmon of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Lorenzo Chavez Lopez, 37, And Amelia V. Cortez, 33, both of Hermiston.
Anthony Modesto Clements, 50, and Jennifer Jeanette Ransom, 38, both of Stanfield.
Jessika Lynn Warner, 19, and Brandon Teague Humbert, 21, both of Milton-Freewater.
Mark H. Papineau, 48, and Abdias M. Huerta, 31, both of Boardman.
Anissa Jolynn Holmberg, 21, and Christopher Lane Leroy Rosecrans, 22, both of Pendleton.
Danielle Marie Wendt, 38, and Crystal Irene King, 45, both of Pendleton.
Wade James Bertsch, 56, and Mayerlin Ocampo Jimenez, 46, both of Stanfield.
Gerald Fredrick Saxwold, 69, and Rosita Beers, 59, both of Pendleton.
Jared Lloyd Sandy, 27, and Natasha Marie Epperson, 25, both of Stanfield.
Eusebio Espinoza-Armijo, 63, and Ginia Cruz Ambriz, 54, both of Hermiston.
