Sentences
PENDLETON — The following felony sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Ashley Jean Barbari, 29, Bend, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to conditional discharge.
•Sydney Nicole Riddle, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $500 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Possession of Stolen Vehicle: sentence to discharge.
•Kristina Louise Montez, 31, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 50 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 10 months post-prison supervision and $200 fine-suspended.
•Omar Mosqueda Camacho, 22, Yakima, Wash., pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine and Delivery of Cocaine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and 6 months driver’s license suspension for each count; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentence to discharge.
•Jessica Marie Gray, 31, Umatilla, was convicted of Supplying Contraband: sentenced to 14 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 9 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 30 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Derek Lamar Williams, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 25 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest and Criminal Mischief II: sentences discharged.
MISDEMEANOR
•Cassie Marie Bogen, 30, Irrigon, pleaded no contest to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jon Paul Wondra, 49, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $1,750 fine.
•Devin Christopher Lavoie, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Matthew Loring Murray, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Reckless Driving, Driving While Suspended/Revoked, Resisting Arrest and two counts of Criminal Mischief II (counts merged): sentenced to 185 days jail for each count, and $854.70 restitution.
•Seth Ryan Charette, 35, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 30 days jail; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Michelle Preciado, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 30 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Discover Bank vs. Russel G. Weber of Hermiston: seeks $16,489.34.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Kandi K. Trukositz of Hermiston: seeks $608.19.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Tamara and Andrew Bacon of Hermiston: seeks $495.37.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Irma R. Galvez and Rigo Arellano of Stanfield: seeks $241.66.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Erik Matthew Wydra of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,247.08.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Felipe Resendiz of Umatilla: seeks $893.92.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Robert Duane Swales Jr. of Stanfield: seeks $2,381.29.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Travis McCann of Stanfield: seeks $2,596.38.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Amelia Ough of Umatilla: seeks $118.
•Toyota Motor Credit Corp. vs. Vivian J. Sullivan of Hermiston: seeks $7,434.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria Burciaga of Hermiston: seeks $415.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Katrina N. Capote of Umatilla: seeks $1,238.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ryan and Stephanie A. Kettler of Hermiston: seeks $504.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Edgar Leal of Hermiston: seeks $862.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rebecca J. Labelle of Hermiston: seeks $654.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mindy M. Johnson of Pendleton: seeks $1,301.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elizabeth Fagan (Balli) of Pendleton: seeks $7,158.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeremiah and Rebecca Quesada of Boardman: seeks $617.98.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Amber Stallings: seeks $1,415.09.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Maydee L. Daggett: seeks $9,407.76.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kayla Kerr: seeks $2,862.44.
•Western Mercantile Agency Inc. vs. Vicki Lynn Gourley-Neer of Pendleton: seeks $1,278.77.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Reynaldo Meza of Hermiston: judgment for $879.35.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Steven Weathers of Stanfield: judgment for $2,639.57.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Olivia Ramos of Hermiston: judgment for $609.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rosa Guzman of Umatilla: judgment for $1,232.05.
•Capital One Bank vs. Efren Nava of Umatilla: judgment for $2,727.99.
•Discover Bank vs. Michelle Weber of Hermiston: judgment for $7,219.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Derek Taylor of Pendleton: judgment for $874.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shannon L. and Michael Homer of Pendleton: judgment for $1,873.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brenda Burright of Hermiston: judgment for $436.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lauren Bradley of Hermiston: judgment for $2,256.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Feliciano Joaquin Pedro of Hermiston: judgment for $1,144.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marlena White of Hermiston: judgment for $2,285.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Danielle Martin Kestler (Myers) of Hermiston: judgment for $1,137.33.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Laura Lee Boeshans of Pilot Rock and Michael Scott Boeshans of Pendleton; Carrie Lynn Hammersla of Weston and Christopher Mark Hammersla of Milton-Freewater.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Nathan John Hurty, 20, of Stanfield and Sierra Marie Summerfield, 20, of Pendleton.
Michael Andrew Potts, 21, and Victoria Marie Gutierrez, 22, both of Hermiston.
Robert Franklin Gann, 56, and Connie Jean Urie, 56, both of Milton-Freewater.
Nicholas Brandon Zook, 37, of Boardman and Kristina Renee Zook, 37, of Umatilla.
Caleb Tanner Stewart, 21, and Monica Kay Jenkins, 31, both of Pendleton.
Eduardo Torres, 26, and Iris Yumey Sandoval, 21, both of Stanfield.
Jonathon Jerald Buchholtz, 23, and Caela Rose Dunagan, 20, both of Moses Lake, Wash.
Alejandro Ramirez Carlos, 33, and Carmen Tinoco Cortes, 27, both of Hermiston.
Mario Thomas Lagao, 42, and Tracy Lynn Russell, 41, both of Pendleton.
Ford Edward Powers, 18, and Meg Rose Nelson, 19, both of Richland, Wash.
Aaron Micheal McFarlane, 37, and Eileen Bridget McCormick, 36, both of Pendleton.
