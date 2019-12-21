Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Lauren Ashley Williamson, 33, Pendleton, was convicted of Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, $1,586.68 compensatory fine and $91.25 restitution; was convicted of six counts of Negotiating Bad Check: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation and $500 fine-suspended for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Brandy Ann Anderson, 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Jesus Ramiro Soto, 38, Pilot Rock, was convicted of Unlawful Sexual Penetration I: sentenced to 100 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 140 months post-prison supervision and $200 fine-suspended; was convicted of Felon in Possession of Firearm and Menacing: sentences to discharge.
•Michael Daniel Reyes, 29, Salem, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 30 months Oregon DOC, 1 year post-prison supervision and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Possession of Stolen Vehicle: sentence to discharge.
•Taryn Craig Leighty, 27, Weston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
•Bernardo Chino Martinez, 32, Moxee, Wash., pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II and two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another person: sentenced to 45 days jail for each count.
MISDEMEANOR
•Melissa Marian Carey, 33, Baker City, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•David Noel Welker, 35, Vancouver, Wash., pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•John Quincy McClammy, 20, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended for each count; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentence discharged.
•Teonna Rishawn Horn, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $400 fine and $1,600 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Michael Von Vertrees, 42, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Reckless Burning: sentenced to 8 days jail and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,400 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; .
•Eva Danielle Enright, 47, Pendleton, was convicted of Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 5 days jail, 1 year probation and $500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Daisy Rachel Hendershot, 42, Milton-Freewater, was convicted of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $500 fine and $500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; was convicted of three counts of Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 10 hours community service, $100 fine and $500 fine-suspended for each count, plus restitution to be determined.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•TD Bank USA N.A. vs. Renee K. Corley of Pendleton: seeks $1,528.70.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Russel G. Weber of Hermiston: seeks $8,911.79.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Bousay Khathavong: seeks $1,152.34.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Pedro Valdez: seeks $843.09.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Lisa Ruiz of Pendleton: seeks $3,562.75.
•West Extension Irrigation District vs. Peter Hotrum of Irrigon, Mann Mortgage LLC dba Direct Home Loan Center, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Umatilla County and all unknown occupants: seeks $1,641.08.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Michael Low of Hermiston: seeks $7,081.38.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Claribel Martinez-Gonsalez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,416.48.
•Christopher Schuening of Pendleton vs. The City of Pendleton: seeks $66,781.29.
•Kenneth Reid Withers of Irrigon vs. Esteban and Cynthia Rodarte of Umatilla: seeks $50,764.09.
•NWB Sales LLC and Neil W. Brown of Pendleton vs. Superior Plumbing of Central Oregon LLC and Greg Williamson of Terrebonne: seeks $900.
•Lorena Aguilar of Milton-Freewater vs. Premier Motors Inc. and Danny Freeman of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,218.45.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Andy J. Strasser of Milton-Freewater: seeks $175.05.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Kurtis M. Wyttenbach of Athena: seeks $ 313.13.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jennifer Allen Gaboury and Joseph Gaboury II of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,630.31.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Emmitt Quintal of Weston: seeks $706.79.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Edward R. Martinez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,938.33.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Chandler L. Vieu of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,679.19.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Devyn Marie Huddleson of Milton-Freewater: seeks $254.94.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. James and Delana Wilbourn of Milton-Freewater: seeks $217.24.
•Kimberly and Heidi Centers of Oak Harbor, Wash., vs. Giant Schnauzers of Oregon of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,257.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alma Delia Torres Galarza of Hermiston: seeks $1,850.05.
•Credits Inc. vs. Irma R. Iniguez Galvez of Stanfield: seeks $1,781.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mao San (Gettmann) of Hermiston: seeks $3,453.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amy Gomez of Hermiston: seeks $1,957.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daisy Palomino of Hermiston: seeks $885.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael Reese of Hermiston: seeks $1,583.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lily Ringe (nka Gilstrap) of Hermiston: seeks $1,452.91.
•Credits Inc. vs. John and Debbie Schlichting of Pendleton: seeks $6,711.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gretchan and James Varady of Hermiston: seeks $2,630.40.
•Robert Lucas Brown of Pendleton vs. Brianna Abbott of Pendleton: seeks $5,000.
•Robert L. Brown of Pendleton vs. SHannon N. Craighead of Pendleton: seeks $5,000.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Justin Northern of Pendleton: seeks $278.41.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Colton McKenney of Hermiston: seeks $208.13.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Chelsey Carlton and David Colbeck of Milton-Freewater: seeks $730.85.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Leona M. Berumen of Pendleton: seeks $1,801.27.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jonna Barnes of Pendleton: seeks $6,357.09.
•James Albert Tibbets of Pendleton vs. 1003 Hamilton LLC dba Blue Mountain Village Apartments of Pendleton: seeks $190.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Valley Credit Service Inc. vs. Katie L. Tayloe of Pendleton: judgment for $201.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Lana Meacham of Pendleton: judgment for $763.29.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jami Wilson of Pilot Rock: judgment for $1,062.62.
•United Finance Co. vs. Aaron Bigleggins of Pilot Rock: judgment for $2,525.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carlos Mendoza of Hermiston: judgment for $6,298.48.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Habacuc Jara of Walla Walla: judgment for $2,173.04.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Angela M. Cossitt of Pendleton: judgment for $740.96.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Crystal LeAnne Curtis of Hermiston and Timothy Patrick Curtis Jr. of Irrigon; Kaylee Stroder and Robert C. Stroder of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Derek Ryan Hickman, 29, and Kara Ann DeBoise, 22, both of Benton City, Wash.
Douglas Milton Minton, 51, and Ann Marie Richards, 45, both of Hermiston.
Michelle Teresa Marino, 46, and James Comyn David Dewar, 46, both of Salt Springs, Fla.
Jose Daniel Gutierrez Gomez, 42, and Taylor Nikole Daniel, 28, both of Sunnyside, Wash.
Maria Veronica Zaragoza, 37, and Jose Jesus Diaz Lara, 44, both of Milton-Freewater.
Josie Rhea Erickson, 23, of Pilot Rock, and Rhyce Cole Pruit, 24, of Irrigon.
Cesar David Huizar de los Santos, 30, and Alejandrina Camacho Garcia, 29, both of Stanfield.
Tyron Lee Travis, 51, of Tillamook, and Jennifer Lynn Krigbaum, 27, of Pendleton.
Bobby Joe Woods, 43, of Pendleton, and Louieline Jayme Alvior, 22, of Santo Tomas Davao Del Norte, Philippines.
Jessika Lynn Warner, 19, and Brandon Teague Humbert, 21, both of Milton-Freewater.
Sarah Ann Stafford-Richards, 32, and Andrew Mitchell Profitt, 30, both of Boardman.
Nabor Murguia Mejia, 43, and Maria de Jesus Ortega Davalos, 43, both of Irrigon.
Monte W. Johnson, 41, and Stacie Marie Brasher, 36, both of Irrigon.
Armando Contreras Leal, 22, of Hermiston, and Yakima Guzman Espinoza, 20, of Stanfield.
Lindsey Mae Cabral, 24, and Michael LaFay Blais Jr., 25, both of Hermiston.
