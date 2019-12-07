Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Sydney Patric Thompson, 25, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Cedric Alexander Dorsey II, 26, Seattle, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 1 year post-prison supervision, $200 fine and $3,775 restitution.
•Miriah Ann Withers Elwell, 28, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Heroin: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
•Cassandra Darlene Ross, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Terrance Spencer, 26, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded no contest to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 25 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Charles P. Donahue, 32, Spokane, Wash., pleaded guilty to Throwing Away Lighted Material in a Prohibited Area: sentenced to $225 fine.
•Terrence Oregon Farwell, 49, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $500 fine, $4,500 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Robert Shawn Mahon, 40, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Strangulation: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $500 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Gerritt James Johnson, 27, Enterprise, pleaded guilty to Fraudulent Use of Credit Card: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine-suspended and $303 restitution.
•Phenix Wernlund, 18, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $150 fine, $1,850 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,400 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Theft III and Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Tami Rood of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,020.65.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Douglas Johnson of Pendleton: seeks $3,363.39.
•Western Mercantile Agency Inc. vs. Ariel Michelle Grangood (Haselden) of Pendleton: seeks $3,283.83.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Jose Isabel Gomez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,845.40.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC s. Chad V. Armstrong of Hermiston: seeks $3,130.92.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ramon Dovalina of Hermiston: seeks $2,478.84.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sherrie Winks of Stanfield: seeks $1,146.56.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Bailey Harter and Joe Watters of Pendleton: seeks $2,336.41.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Casey Baker of Boardman: seeks $1,419.64.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Llanira Samora of Hermiston: seeks $1,400.33.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Christopher M. Kaufman of Pendleton: seeks $1,514.14.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Jennifer L. Gilcher of Hermiston: seeks $6,959.10.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Kelley Hoskins of Hermiston: seeks $1,983.53.
•Umpqua Bank vs. Benjamine R. Hoffman: seeks $1,025.80.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Agustin Cano of Hermiston: seeks $755.41.
•Discover Bank vs. Ronna L. Garrison of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,164.02.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Natalie K. Lytton of Hermiston: seeks $1,438.43.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Joshua Jeppe of Pendleton: seeks $424.09.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Oscar Castaneda of Pendleton: seeks $731.01.
•Les Schwab Tire Center of Portland vs. Melleah E. Leighty of Pendleton: seeks $1,482.64.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Diane Goatsen: judgment for $1,409.61.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Youbany Razon of Umatilla: judgment for $1,598.32.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Rose A. and David Benton of Hermiston: judgment for $714.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amber Lee Been of Pendleton: judgment for $5,640.70.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Ralyn Clodius of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $363.20.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jack Charles Oar of Pendleton: judgment for $249.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kruz S. Barfuss of Hermiston: judgment for $1,815.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Catherine Devoe of Pendleton: judgment for $3,118.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amanda and Levi Kauffman of Hermiston: judgment for $2,548.85.
•Credits Inc. vs. Teofilo Ruiz Castaneda of Hermiston: judgment for $4,751.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laura and John Calhoun of Umatilla: judgment for $9,633.67.
•Credits Inc. vs. Montana Gray of Pendleton: judgment for $4,276.80.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Cherrie M. Hutchison of Pendleton: judgment for $928.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victoria Hernandez of Hermiston: judgment for $808.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Esther (Lesther) A. Fuentes Lopez of Irrigon: judgment for $2,209.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kayla Barnett of Pendleton: judgment for $584.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Diana M. Fogg of Hermiston: judgment for $634.94.
•North American Recovery Inc. vs. James Schell of Umatilla: judgment for $1,051.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Angel Darien Leyva of Hermiston: judgment for $3,441.39.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Kassidee K. Hutchison of Pendleton: judgment for $593.55.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Misty A. Campbell of Weston: judgment for $587.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael Fig of Umatilla: judgment for $1,846.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ashley E. Browning of Hermiston: judgment for $3,894.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Natalia E. Rosales of Hermiston: judgment for $3,771.99.
•United Finance Co. vs. Tracey Silva of Pendleton: judgment for $1,084.
•United Finance Co. vs. Kenola Linfoot of Pendleton: judgment for $2,321.56.
•Credits Inc. vs. Katherine L. Robinson of Hermiston: judgment for $2,041.16.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Melissa Whitaker-Julian and Jeremy Julian of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,490.25.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Juanita and Daniel Sinnett of Boardman: judgment for $1,194.15.
•United Finance Co. vs. Omar Luna Guijarro of Boardman: judgment for $1,902.46.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Elizabeth D. Johnson of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $779.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Chelsea K. Hams of Heppner: judgment for $4,620.35.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Ellen Louis Faulkner of Umatilla and Cory E. Faulkner of Hermiston; Lorri Diane Wright of Milton-Freewater and John Wayne Wright of Wallowa.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Kim Kathleen Copenhaver, 51, and Stanley Dean Huling, 56, both of Weston.
Victoria Lee Anne Anderson, 53, and Gerald Wayne Brown, 64, both of Milton-Freewater.
Tonya Marie Maydole, 52, and Mark Alan Chapman, 51, both of Pendleton.
David Leon Earl Jr., 29, and Sarah Marie Brown, 29, both of Pilot Rock.
Rosa Emma Umana, 48, and Jose Luis Gualip, 58, both of Hermiston.
Jessica Marie Diaz Saldana, 25, and Fernando Saucedo Pizano, 25, both of Milton-Freewater.
Ana Maria Cadenas, 34, and Cesar Rodriguez Castillo, 33, both of Hermiston.
Randell Leroy Dickenson II, 35, and Melissa Rayann Littrell, 33, both of Hermiston.
Brenda Karina Morales, 25, and Luis Angel Montes, 25, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Demesha Delashae Rodriguez, 48, and Walter Perry Jr., 52, both of Pasco, Wash.
Melissa Lorraine Smith, 32, and Jerilyn Mackey, 29, both of Pendleton.
Alberto Jose Molina, 29, of Athena, and Angela Guadalupe Cisneros-Alcaraz, 25, of Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.