Lawsuits

The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):

Granite Construction Co., of California, vs. Home Run Land LLC, of Hermiston; Lloyd and Lois Piercy, of Hermiston; and Bank of Eastern Oregon: seeks $300,802.92.

Randy Rice, of Pendleton, vs. Cassidy N. Kelly, of Boardman, seeks $66,681.93.

The following lawsuits have been filed in Morrow County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):

Les Schwab Tire Centers of Portland LLC, of Heppner, vs. Kenneth Browne, of Boardman, seeks $1,592.17.

Marriages

Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:

Amanda Rae Deboer, 33, of Pendleton, and Marcus Lee Hickman, 29, of La Grande. 

Danielle Elizabeth Tao, 29 and Andrew Michio Tao, 32, both of Hermiston. 

Anibal Carrillo Jeronimo, 26, and Lorena Vargas Ramirez, 24, both of Umatilla. 

Carlos Arturo Perez Melecio, 29, and Vilma Esperanza Perez Gonzalez, 26, both of Boardman. 

Cody Thomas Hoepfner, 22, of Weston, and Kaitlyn Anne Jones, 23, of Pendleton.

Domingo Perez Ramos, 19, and Lucia Gonzalez Lopez, 23, both of Hermiston. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.