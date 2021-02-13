Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Nathan Gonzalez, 33, Salem (OSP), pleaded guilty to Supplying Contraband: sentenced to 8 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Chalen James Ottmar, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $3,800 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Luis Enrique Zamarripa Grimaldo, 40, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police and Possession of Forged Instrument I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended for each count, and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to DUII (misdemeanor): sentenced to 90 days jail, $255 fine and lifetime suspension of driver’s license; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police (misdemeanor): sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Giving False Information to Police in Connection With Citation/Warrant (misdemeanors): sentenced to $100 fine for each count.
•Ridge Christian Matzen, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of a School: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Michaela Elizabeth McCarty, 32, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units and 30 maximum jail units.
•Miguel Angel Mendoza Corro, 38, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded no contest to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Lidia Karissa Flores, 42, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentence to discharge.
•Tyler Ray Richards, 36, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation $100 fine and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Jonathan Allen Thomas, 32, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 120 hours community service, $1,900 fine, $1,100 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentences to discharge; pleaded guilty to a second count of DUII: sentenced to 45 days jail, 135 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $2,000 fine-suspended and lifetime suspension of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees.
•Ryan Brett Weber, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine for each count; pleaded guilty to a third count of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $1,000 fine.
•Gregory Alan Schroeder, 36, Albany, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 30 hours community service, $100 fine and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Christopher Dilley of Umatilla: seeks $1,088.63.
•Second Round LP vs. William Patterson of Hermiston: seeks $2,808.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alberto Ruiz Gomez and Loni Silvani Gomez of Hermiston: seeks $4,375.40.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sheena Sager of Hermiston: seeks $443.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ashley Longhorn of Hermiston: seeks $790.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Florencio Arrellano Alatorre of Hermiston: seeks $881.44.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Michael J. Monaco of Adams: seeks $3,400.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Dana Mae Kelm of Pendleton: seeks $6,694.07.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Amber L. Heath of Pendleton: seeks $2,929.83.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Raymond Arthur Corp of Hermiston: seeks $6,292.29.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Irene Cortez (Nunez) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $513.41.
•Discover Bank vs. April E. Dutton of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,004.82.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Alison Olson of Milton-Freewater: seeks $615.09.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Miguel Velasco Moncada of Umatilla: judgment for $9,698.
•Portfolio Recovery Services LLC vs. Josh Owens of Athena: judgment for $5,876.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Javier R. and Joaneen Padilla of Irrigon: judgment for $4,197.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hailee Jo and Tyree Justin Sanchez of Hermiston: judgment for $979.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Donna and Jason Maben of Heppner: judgment for $625.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alicia and Christopher Anderson of Hermiston: judgment for $4,045.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alicia and Jesse Reynen of Pendleton: judgment for $1m991.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nina Lucia Soliz of Pendleton: judgment for $669.04.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. James E. Ferrier of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $421.68.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Maria Cernas Lopez and Rogelio Gonzalez Hernandez of Hermiston; Shannon M. Dimock of Pendleton and Joshua A. Dimock of Redmond; Jennifer Anne Royer and Brian Douglas Royer of Hermiston; Kelby MIchael Kautz of Umatilla and Josephine Swayne Kautz of Kennewick, Wash.; Danielle Kathleen Homer of Albany and Kyle Lawrence Homer of Hermiston; Serina Janette Madrigal of Stanfield and Raul Manuel Madrigal of Hermiston; Tyler Blewett of Parma, Idaho, and Heather Melanie Blewett of Hermiston; Kay A. Foster and Donald J. Foster of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Manuel Carrillo Lopez, 52, of Grandview, Wash., and Eva Gomez Revera, 45, of Irrigon.
Benjamin Michael Arrigoni, 35, and Heather Lynn Bakker, 34, both of Kennewick, Wash.
