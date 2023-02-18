Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Danielle Mosteller versus Francine Smith, both of Pendleton; seeks $175,219.23.
Dissolutions
Dissolutions have been granted in Umatilla County for:
Karen A. Taylor, of Pendleton, and Blane Phillip Taylor, of Pilot Rock.
Noe D. Valdez Jr., of Umatilla, and Gloria Valdez, of Hermiston.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Duane Michael Wister, 43, and Mary Christine Johnson, 40, both of Pendleton.
Danny Martinez, 23, and Nancy Salgado, 21, both of Milton-Freewater.
Janell Darle Davis, 29, and Alvaro Francisco Manuel, 31, both of Hermiston.
Brilynn Elizabeth Reed, 45, and Victor Hugo Alvarado, 43, both of Pendleton.
Cody Michael Samson, 22, of Hermiston, and Dakota Dawn Durfey, 22, of Boardman.
Andrew D. Stearns, 34, and Jossie L. Fine, 34, both of Pendleton.
Krystle Desiree Harper, 35, and Cordero Lyndell Reed, 35, both of Pendleton.
Clarise Lynn Huesties, 26, and Troy Walter Loyd Gentis, 25, both of Pendleton.
Israel Cruz Matias, 26, and Adelina Ramirez Perez, 21, both of Hermiston.
