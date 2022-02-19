The following sentences were have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
William Brooks Bergstrom, 35, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two 2018 charges of third-degree sexual abuse; sentenced to three years probation, including registration as a sex offender, and $100 in fines.
Mathew Daniel Rhorer, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty 2020 charges of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault; sentenced to 15 years incarceration with the Oregon Department of Corrections with credit for time served and five year post-prison supervision that includes completion of a sex offender treatment program, an anger management treatment program and moral recognition treatment program.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Morrow County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Rock Electric Inc., of Hermiston, vs. GRB Service System Inc., of Fort Worth, Texas, Jimmy Tsan Su and Salena Gip Su, and North American Specialty Insurance Group, seeks $39,515.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Florencio De Los Santons Celestino, 30, and Esmeralda Madrigal Guzman, 23, both of Boardman.
Mikayla Lee Howell, 23, and Tommy Lee Bredfield, 23, both of Umatilla.
Yvonne Yvette Garcia, 42, and Grabiel Orozco Munoz, 37, both of Hermiston.
Lillythan Raine Meyer, 21, and Camron Russell Goldie, 19, both of Echo.
Matthew Henry Jensen, 27, and Destiny Anna Hope Saldana, 25, both of Milton-Freewater.
Christopher Wayne Burton, 34, and Andrea Michelle Kelley, 32, both of Pendleton.
Kyle Ray Carlton, 35, and Alma Rosa Rivera, 31, both of Umatilla.
Andres Mendoza Pablo, 46, and Candelaria Ramirez Ramirez, 53, both of Hermiston.
Anne Marie Contreras, 42, and Jose Francisco Martinez Ruiz, 43, both of Hermiston.
