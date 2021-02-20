Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jovanni Lemus, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class B Felony: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and 80 hours community service.
•Dane Michael Schell, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $2,500 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Nicholas Brandon Zook, 40, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 30 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft I (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
•Chantal Dorina Ramirez, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Conner Mark Schumacher, 26, Boise, Idaho, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 125 hours community service, $2,000 fine and permanent revocation of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees.
•Liliana Marie Guzman, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $250 fine and $8,395.17 restitution; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II (misdemeanor): sentenced to 45 days jail, 135 days jail-suspended and 3 years probation; pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle and Criminal Mischief I: sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Justin Harley Klaus, 32, Spokane, Wash., pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $100 fine and 9 days driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Tyler James Simpson, 35, Pendleton pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Aaren Antheny Berrera Rivera, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fien and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police and two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentences to discharge.
•Alejandro Gutierrez, 24 Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 30 days jail.
•Dustin Ray Quittschreiber, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 15 days jail and $1,000 fine; pleaded guilty to a second count of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentence to discharge.
•Gary Dale Rincker, 33, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Failure to Report as Sex Offender: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•James Anthony Jones, 44, Adams, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Wesley Brandon English, 20, Helix, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, $2,000 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•JaNessa Prewitt vs. Columbia Basin Bioscience LLC and Columbia Basin Onion LLC: seeks $300,000.
•TBF Financial LLC s. Jeffery T. Dooley Sr.: seeks $7,740.45.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Cassandra and Robert Nichols of Hermiston: judgment for $243.58.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Jerald L. Mesteth of Hermiston: seeks $5,068.17 and $3,851.49, in separate suits.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Susan E. Munoz: seeks $2,356.53.
•Capital One Bank N.A. vs. William J. Jackson of Hermiston: seeks $3,118.35.
•Capital One Bank N.A. vs. Melinda C. Simmons of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,700.77.
•Capital One Bank N.A. vs. Eric Nava: seeks $3,617.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cearah Woods of Boardman: seeks $488.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ryan and Amanda Tremblay of Hermiston: seeks $694.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria E. and Francisco Tejeda of Hermiston: seeks $5,819.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael John Coombs of Hermiston: seeks $5,542.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Vania B. Flores of Hermiston: seeks $602.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ayerim Gonzalez Gomez and Angel Gallegos of Umatilla: seeks $917.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rikki Hasty of Hermiston: seeks $405.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ashley C. Henriquez of Hermiston: seeks $444.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gabriel A. Meyer of Hermiston: seeks $1,662.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juan Jose Pacheco of Umatilla: seeks $1,158.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marie N. Patterson of Boardman: seeks $755.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph E. Reyes of Pendleton: seeks $736.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Martin Rizo of Boardman: seeks $1,024.75.
•Credits Inc. vs. Saida Y, Benicio Rodriguez of Hermiston: seeks $5,048.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alberta Saldana of Hermiston: seeks $557.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Adrian Sandoval and Marisa Rodriguez of Hermiston: seeks $513.37.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Justin D. Younger of Hermiston: seeks $4,416.39.
•Blake Potter of Hermiston vs. Felipe Lopez of Hermiston: seeks $2,482.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Evergreen Financial Services INc. vs. Tammy Whipple of Hermiston: judgment for $718.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Shawna A. Rasco of Umatilla: judgment for $1,317.45.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Gabriela Trevino, 31, and Jacob Lynn Manlove, 28, both of College Place, Wash.
Benjamin Michael Arrigoni, 35, and Heather Lynn Bakker, 34, both of Kennewick, Wash.
