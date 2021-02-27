Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•David Daniel Morgan, 45, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80hours community service, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jimmy Keith Birdwell, 39, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $200 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Assault IV (misdemeanor): sentenced to 20 days jail, 160 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine.
•Melissa Rae White, 46, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 2 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $1,000 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Menacing (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Jolee Marie Romanick, 23, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
•Efren Benitez Arista, 23, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and $2,564.87 restitution, plus attorney fees.
•Spencer Monroe Strong, 30, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to Coercion: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 120 hours community service, $500 fine, $2,500 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Assault IV (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Joseph Cruz Almaguer, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Coercion: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $2,500 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Strangulation: sentences to discharge.
•Guadalupe Lara Garcia, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $200 fine (discharged).
•Habukkuk Adebu Thompkins, 20, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $500 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended and $252 restitution.
•Alleysen Nikol Reser (Aichele), 26, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mistreatment I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended.
MISDEMEANOR
•Jared Leon Patrick, 37, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $250 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended, $800 restitution and 90 days driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
•Kregg William Kinder, 58, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Reckless Driving: sentenced to 5 days jail, 175 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and 90 days driver's license suspension for each count.
•Jeremy Clayton Bergstad, 41, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Failure to Report as Sex Offender: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Nichelle Ann Begay, 25, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 1 year probation and $1,000 fine.
•Kenneth Lloyd Moore, 46, Lostine, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 70 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Andrew Cortez, 19, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentence to discharge.
•Alexis Rigomer Tejada, 37, College Place, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees (revocation of Diversion Program).
•Nyah Alexis Tejeda Hickman, 20, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and 90 days driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Clinton Allison Stewart, 60, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine.
•Stanley O'Neil McKnight, 34, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 50 hours community service, $150 fine, $850 fine-suspended and 90 days driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentence to discharge.
•Matthew James Way, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Theft II, Harassment and Disorderly Conduct II: sentences to discharge (restitution to be determined).
•Conner Alexander Fry, 28, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police: sentenced to 30 days jail.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Demetrio and Desiree L. Torres of Hermiston: seeks $2,445.05.
•Regional Acceptance Corp. vs. James and Kalyn Anderson: seeks $10,542.36.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Jacob J. Honl of Pendleton: seeks $9,509.06.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Amelie D. Pool of Hermiston: seeks $12,915.60.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Cindi L. Roberts of Pendleton: seeks $7,122.28.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Kelsea R. and Craig Kemmerer of Helix: seeks $694.14.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Trevor Gilman Sr. of Athena: seeks $969.20.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Codi M. Warner of Pendleton: seeks $756.01.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Citlalli Rome of Hermiston: seeks $1,995.36.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Patricia Ledezma of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,223.98.
•TD Bank USA N.A. vs. Jonathan Carrillo of Milton-Freewater: seeks $771.29.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Rebecca Y. Mavis (Venegas) of Stanfield: seeks $371.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael J. Hernandez of Richland, Wash.: seeks $979.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael and Tiffany Day of Hermiston: seeks $7,722.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nick Landreth of Boardman dba Nicks Cell Phone, Computer and Electronics Repair: seeks $839.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Karidne A. Monroy of Hermiston: seeks $1,076.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tamara and Michael Short of Pendleton: seeks $601.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyler A. Muldoon of Hermiston: seeks $4,350.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Oscar Castaneda of Pendleton: seeks $737.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shannon L. and Jonathan Lunzmann of Pilot Rock: seeks $829.13.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Paola Arciniega of Hermiston: seeks $268.63.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Jerrad and Jessica Romig of Umatilla: seeks $2,102.75.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Eric N. Ruiz Romero and Mayra Alvarez of Hermiston: seeks $210.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. Scott Tassie of Hermiston: seeks $1,628.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juan Duarte-Rodriguez of Hermiston: seeks $825.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gloria Garza of Boardman: seeks $3,366.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Belinda and Jeremiah Jackson of Hermiston: seeks $4,251.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sergio Venegas of Hermiston: seeks $715.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Samuel E. Morrow of Hermiston: seeks $632.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Micah and Elizabeth Gaskin of Hermiston: seeks $5,043.11.
•Credits Inc. vs. Teresa Rehak of Boardman: seeks $9,493.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian Russell Frost of Hermiston: seeks $3,448.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carlos A. Ramirez of Hermiston: seeks $1,354.78.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Randolph B. Moore of Hermiston: seeks $249.82.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Reynaldo Perez of Hermiston: seeks $5,063.87.
•Teresa Boss of Pendleton vs. McGee Rainbow LLC dba Rainbow Cafe of Pendleton and Shontel Marie Krantz of La Grande: seeks $251,869.71.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Lori Richards of Hermiston: judgment for $1,701.29 and $1,412.91, in separate suits.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Angela K. Garza of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,224.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amelia McBride (fka Ough) of Umatilla: judgment for $3,392.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lacy L. Childers of Hermiston: judgment for $2,931.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cherril Beecroft of Hermiston: judgment for $1,988.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Heidi Purcell of Pendleton: judgment for $6,945.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Todd Anthony Gallegos of Hermiston: judgment for $5,905.37.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Candice Asher-Wafer of Pendleton: judgment for $2,845.56.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Steven Grant Kendall of Athena: judgment for $2,545.48 and $931.05, in separate suits.
•Tzacapu Inc. dba Rebeca V. Garcia of Hermiston vs. Ubaldo Velazquez Silva of Hermiston: judgment for $2,876.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Mindy McClure of Hermiston: judgment for $2,240.13.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Arturo Torres of Hermiston: judgment for $3,911.86.
•Discover Bank vs. Victor S. Aichele of Stanfield: judgment for $2,659.64.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Gabriella Rubio (Gutierrez) of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,888.18.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Gerald W. Ouderkirk III of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $276.94.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Gary A. and Jean Kelly of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,221.44.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Bethany D. and Colby J. Olsen of Pendleton: judgment for $271.05.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Tabitha Lynn Attebery of Pendleton: judgment for $1,771.12.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Mark Edward Parm and Paula Parm of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Pedro Hernandez Verdoza, 30, and Maria De Jesus Gurrola Covarrubias, 35, both of Irrigon.
Travis Matthew Steidl, 31, and Brooke Lynn Sather, 35, both of Pendleton.
Curtis William Underwood, 53, and Nicole Marlene Dobbs, 49, both of Sunnyside, Wash.
Omar Gomez-Castillo, 28, and Alegandra Ibarra-Herrera, 28, both of Milton-Freewater.
Gabriela Perches Chavira, 39, and Felipe De Jesus Farias Flores, 37, both of Hermiston.
Memorie Raylee Cokeley, 21, of Bothell, Wash., and James Donald Stoudt IV, 25, of Spokane, Wash.
Araceli Hernandez Garcia, 33, and Alexis Corona Silva, 32, both of Hermiston.
