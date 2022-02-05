The following sentences were have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Case Laurence Weems, of Rupert, Idaho, pleaded guilty to 2021 charges of felony fleeing, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced to two years probation and $350 in fines.
Bridgette Ann Packard, 34, of Stanfield, pleaded guilty to charges of giving false information to a police officer, and a jury convicted her on counts of possession and delivery of methamphetamine; sentenced to 15 months incarceration with the Oregon Department of Corrections, and two years of post-prison supervision.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Michael J. Johnson, of Weston, vs. William J. Steele, of Haines, seeks $843.
State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance vs. Robin Jean Callaham, Daniel Charles Callaham, Tanner Ervin Callaham, all of Pendleton, seeks $188,181.31.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Pedro Ivan Sanchez Santana, 26, and Thalia Michelle Russell, 28, both of Hermiston.
Summer Jewell Richmond, 36, and Melvin Ernesto Valladares, 43, both of Hermiston.
Jahmal Andrelle Crawford, 25, and Teresa Jeanete Fernandez, 35, both of Hermiston.
Kurtis Galen Dodson, 31, and Marly Gene Wunderlich, 33, both of Pendleton.
Douglas Dee Bennett, 88, of Echo, and Ruth M. Otis, 83, of Hermiston.
Mathew Allen Underwood, 41, and Toni Michelle Bentler, 55, both of Hermiston.
