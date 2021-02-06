Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Carlose Saleador Duran, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance within 1,000 Feet of a School: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and 160 hours community service; pleaded guilty to Theft II (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Ruby Ann Sanders, 46, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $1,000 fine and $4,000 fine-suspended.
•Jose Olivarez Fernandez, 60, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Sexual Penetration I and three counts of Sodomy I: sentenced to 300 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 99 years post-prison supervision for each count; pleaded guilty to six counts of Sexual Abuse I: sentenced to 75 months Oregon DOC and 45 months post-prison supervision for each count; pleaded guilty to five counts of Using a Child in a Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct: sentenced to 300 months Oregon DOC and 3 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to a sixth count of Using a Child in a Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct: sentenced to 70 months Oregon DOC and 3 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to two counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse I: sentenced to 45 months Oregon DOC and 3 years post-prison supervision for each count; pleaded guilty to Incest: sentenced to 30 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Daryl Scott Frederickson, 44, Umatilla pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 80 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $3,400 restitution; pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine (2nd count), Hindering Prosecution, Felon in Possession of Firearm and two counts of Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police Officer (felonies), and Reckless Driving (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
•Gustavo Armando Sanchez, 20, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to four counts of Delivery of Cocaine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units and 90 maximum jail units for each count, 160 hours community service, $2,000 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Daniel Scott Morero, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Robbery III: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service, $200 fine and $500 restitution; pleaded guilty to Theft II (misdemeanor): sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Eliseo Segundo De Jesus, 38, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to four counts of Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $1,650 fine-suspended for each count; pleaded guilty to a fifth count of Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $1,750 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Jonathan Elisha Lopez, 31, Harrisonberg, Va., was convicted of Initiating False Report: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $900 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Rodolfo Ferrer Garcia, 34, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 15 days jail, 165 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $250 fine and 90 days driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Tyler Scott Moorehead, 35, College Place, Wash., pleaded guilty to Criminal Simulation: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, pllus court costs and fees.
•Ronnie Lee Moore, 40, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 25 hours community service and $261.43 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Rachelle Ann Olvera, 50, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $500 fine and $500 fine-suspended.
•David Leon Colbray, 33, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 15 days jail and $100 fine-suspended.
•Selina Marie Riggs, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $800 fine and $1,200 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Jesica Galligher of Salem and Roxanne Stout of Pilot Rock vs. Meadow Acres Angus Ranch LLC of Echo and Ted Rickard of Olympia, Wash.: seeks $95,000.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Natalie K. Lytton: seeks $1,386.64.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brian Arellano: seeks $6,490.25.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jamie Alsteen: seeks $2,313.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Noralba Rodriguez Ruiz: seeks $3,189.17.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kimberly Perez: seeks $1,599.70.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Antonio Gudino: seeks $10,279.33.
•Capital One Bank vs. Fidel Torres of Umatilla: seeks $4,828.51.
•Capital One Bank vs. Melinda C. Simmons of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,704.29.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Janet Almonte and Jose Calderon of Hermiston: seeks $380.21.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Alexis Elaine Ricker (Egerer) of Hermiston: seeks $332.11.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jazmin R. Silva of Pendleton: seeks $2,094.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Leslie and Jeremy Nitz of Pendleton: seeks $3,155.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amy Roper (Spinden) of Hermiston: seeks $1,518.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Clemetina Villegas of Hermiston: seeks $427.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Griselda Zaragoza Ponce and Alejandro Pureco of Milton-Freewater: seeks $744.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lucia T. Zavala and Felipe Chavez of Hermiston: seeks $2,954.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ronald and Susan Cochet of Hermiston: seeks $667.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Fawn Rene Vargas of Umatilla: seeks $729.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brenda Jimenez Ambriz of Hermiston: seeks $1,159.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amanda M. and Joshua Estes of Umatilla: seeks $683.61.
•Credits Inc. v. Gloria Gutierrez of Hermiston: seeks $815.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shawn C. Fitzgerald of Umatilla: seeks $2,122.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lezlee H. Curtis of Hermiston: seeks $594.26.
•Valley Credit Service Inc. vs. Adrian Rodarte of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,142.59.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Christian R. Wallace of Pendleton: seeks $3,458.67.
•Jason Edward Haigh of Stanfield vs. Phlycia Jean Haigh and David Vaugh of Bend: seeks $432.50.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Kathleen Bergman of Umatilla: seeks $2,437.29.
•Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona LLC vs. Jesse Rick: seeks $5,070.
•United Finance Co. vs. Christina Moe and Rickey Craig Jr. of Mt. Vernon, Ind.: seeks $3,048.96.
•United Finance Co. vs. Nicole Johnson of Pendleton: seeks $1,305.71.
•United Finance Co. vs. Astoria Thompson of Pendleton: seeks $1,132.17.
•United Finance Co. vs. Gregory and Beth Piper of Pendleton: seeks $3,887.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Fernando Araujo Bustos and Maria Zamora of Hermiston: seeks $892.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alejandro Zazueta Villegas of Heriston: seeks $1,376.67.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mark and Jana Pursel of Pendleton: seeks $2,074.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Belen Carrillo Gutierrez and Ernesto Gutierrez of Umatilla: seeks $530.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shuree R. Jemmett of Hermiston: seeks $492.79.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Leona M. Berumen of Pendleton: seeks $5,855.50.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Michael Ellis of Pendleton: seeks $946.09.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Marisa Burgmeier of Hermiston: seeks $1,548.52.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•United Finance Co. vs. Saida Benicio Rodriguez of Hermiston: judgment for $2,002.98.
•United Finance Co. vs. Wanda Harris of Pendleton: judgment for $1,630.20.
•United Finance Co. vs. Tucker Arnold of Pendleton: judgment for $3,246.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cody A. Livingston of Umatilla: judgment for $3,869.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. Billie and Robert Barker of Boardman: judgment for $2,046.18.
•Capital One Bank vs. David A. Brown of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $5,048.23.
•Capital One Bank vs. David G. Salazar of Pendleton: judgment for $8,979.42.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Richard J. Pierce of Hermiston: judgment for $6,673.47.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Steven Smith: judgment for $2,777.14.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Patricia Pancoast: judgment for $2,731.71.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Brandy J. McVay of Pendleton: judgment for $1,306.62.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Charles H. Day of Hermiston: judgment for $2,485.88.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jeremy Johnson: judgment for $704.99.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Dustyn J. Wagner of Pendleton and Stephanie Wagner of Gresham; Tammy M. Gilman of Pendleton and Trevor L. Gilman Sr. of Athena; Shannon Michelle Cedeno and Angel Cedeno Pena of Hermiston; Brooke L. Fox of Stanfield and Korey C. Fox of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Tye Spencer Stewart, 42, and Jaylene Lynn Garton, 39, both of Pendleton.
Brandie Marie DeHoog, 34, and Gabriel Alexander Meyer, 34, both of Hermiston.
