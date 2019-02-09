Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jedidia Eugene Ingram, 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine, $2,250 fine-suspended and 6 months driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•John Scott Urlacher, 24, Pendleton (EOCI), pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence discharged.
•Karen June Sutton, 52, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail unit, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Mark Anthony Davis, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $250 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended and $198 restitution, plus 6 months driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentence to discharge.
•Mario Acosta Andrade, 39, Umatilla, was convicted of 16 counts of Identity Theft: sentenced to 3 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $2,800 fine-suspended for each of two counts, plus $4,049.61 restitution (14 counts sentence to discharge); was convicted of Aggravated Identity Theft and Theft I: sentences to discharge; pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $100 fine, $1,900 fine-suspended, restitution to be determined and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Erica Madrigal, 25, Umatilla, pleaded no contest to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $2,800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Use of ESG/Tear Gas/Mace II and Recklessly Endangering Another: sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Juan Fernando Ponce, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Leeann Rose Shelley, 37, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and $785.40 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Dylan Michael Botti, 22, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $300 fine and $700 fine-suspended, plus attorney fees.
•William Wayne Bozarth, 58, Hermiston, pleaded no contest to two counts of Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $250 fine, $750 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined for each count.
•Gilberto Ramos Llamas, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 100 hours community service, $2,255 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to $100 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension (sentence to discharge).
•Santos Sandoval Vargas, 44, Springfield, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to $700 fine.
•Jose Cardenas Romero, 56, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $1,255 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Maria Aguilar: seeks $7,176.70.
•David John Hodges vs. Good Shepherd Health Care System and Daniel S. Buck M.D.: seeks $7.43 million.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Kenneth and Jasmine Michaels of Pilot Rock: seeks $8.439.41.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Mary Spracklen: seeks $1,123.40.
•Discover Bank vs. Carlos Quintero of Hermiston: seeks $6,045.15.
•Citibank vs. Quinette I. Mecham of Umatilla: seeks $5,294.71.
•Citibank vs. Sheryl A. Benson of Pendleton: seeks $2,520.
•Discover Bank vs. Charity R. Fenley of Hermiston: seeks $2,785.30.
•Discover Bank vs. Holli K. Godare of Pendleton: seeks $1,542.07.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Clint J. Walters of Pendleton: seeks $18,114.28.
•Randy Budau of Salem vs. Trans-West Logistics Inc. (Logistiques Trans-West Inc.), Service Trans-West Inc. and Francois Turgeon of Montreal, Quebec, Canada: seeks $482,500.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ondrea R. Hubbell of Pendleton: seeks $3,306.04.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Carie Horn of Hermiston: seeks $1,743.25.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Donna J. Brown of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,419.98.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Eduviges A. Rodriguez of Hermiston: seeks $6,004.70.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brian A. Davis of Hermiston: seeks $822.49.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kelley L. Hoskins of Hermiston: seeks $1,717.44.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Eric F. Carlson of Hermiston: seeks $614.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ryan and Amy K. Flores of Stanfield: seeks $945.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rosa Ortiz of Hermiston: seeks $1,304.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessica Piel of Hermiston: seeks $651.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Budd E. Richards of Hermiston: seeks $9,854.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brittany L. Seufert of Irrigon: seeks $4,656.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Olga Maria Walker of Adams: seeks $3,163.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ernesto Gutierrez and Belen Carrillo Gutierrez of Umatilla: seeks $2,013.32.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Kandi K. Trukositz of Hermiston: judgment for $587.06.
•TD Bank USA vs. Judith M. Raysor of Hermiston: judgment for $1,345.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Cynthia C. Robles (Carbajal) and Cruzberto Robles of Hermiston: judgment for $274.66.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Eric Stephen and Amanda McLaughlin of Weston: judgment for $3,425.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Candace and Alexander Honcell of Hermiston: judgment for $3,192.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tammy R. Bair of Umatilla: judgment for $7,208.47.
•Credits Inc. vs. Malinda and Justin O. Davis of Arlington: judgment for $1,420.20.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Timothy McElrath of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,027.79.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Breona James of Pendleton: judgment for $1,136.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tana J. Guenther of Bend: judgment for $1,764.85.
•Discover Bank vs. Rebecca J. Day of Umatilla: judgment for $3,842.44.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Janet M. Doty: judgment for $2,443.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cora Stewart (nka Collier) of Hermiston: judgment for $2,772.90.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Megan Quintal of Athena and Emmitt Quintal of Weston; Courtney M. Lee of Hermiston and Justin G. Lee of Richland, Wash.; Jennifer L. Zwald and Aaron R. Zwald of Hermiston; Joseph Arthur Milliken of Hermiston and Miranda E. Milliken of Portland; Richard D. Johnson of Pendleton and Chantiel M. Johnson of Santa Cruz, Calif.; George D. Bean and Maricris D. Bean of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Jorge Jaimez Ordaz, 40, and Ashlea Dawn Lovett, 29, both of Hermiston.
