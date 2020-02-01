Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Michaela Elizabeth McCarty, 31, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and enrollment in Drug Treatment Court; pleaded guilty to a second count of Possession of Heroin: sentence to discharge.
•Dillan Drake Massey, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $1,000 fine-suspended and enrollment in Drug Treatment Court (conditional discharge).
•Truman Lloyd Chamberlin, 24, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 30 days Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Dalton Gene Hall, 24, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 30 days Oregon DOC, 1 year post-prison supervision and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to a second count of Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 30 days Oregon DOC and $100 fine.
•Alyssa Casey Harvill, 22, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, and restitution to be determined.
MISDEMEANOR
•Travis Matthew Williams, 46, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Clemente Resendiz Jr. Santos, 19, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 25 hours community service and $100 fine.
•William Paul Breckheimer, 26, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 30 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Rhonda Colgrove, 41, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $2,000 fine, plus court costs and fees.
Deyma Louise Cantu, 30, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Theft II and Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and restitution to be determined for each count.
•Cynthia Joann Kautz, 46, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Shirleyann Luthe, 70, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 6 days jail, 174 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,645 fine, $855 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Michael Sean Wilson, 43, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $200 fine and $3,588.60 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Rivermark Community Credit Union vs. Donald Cundiff: seeks $9,802.27.
•Richard Leon McKenzie of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Brian Dalton, John or Jane Does, Colby Hamilton and Steve Dankenbring of Dallas, Oregon: seeks $2,589.51.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Adrian Skinner of Hermiston: seeks $251.79.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Lauren R. Watko-Conklin and Dane Conklin of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,354.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alexis Almonte of Hermiston: seeks $503.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rebecca and Shawn Boothroyd of Hermiston: seeks $1,827.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Josefina Govea and Luis Felipe of Hermiston: seeks $1,625.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Terry and Kristen Iverson of Hermiston: seeks $5,989.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gloria J. Schmidt of Boardman: seeks $1,373.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Arnolfo Zavala of Boardman: seeks $503.78.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Dustyn Wagner of Pendleton: seeks $1,233.18.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Leona M. Berumen of Pendleton: seeks $5,855.50.
•Bank of the West vs. Tad Allen Ely: seeks $85,356.02.
•Capital One Bank vs. Marylee I. Hartman of Pendleton: seeks $3,490.98.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Khami Mae Kelty (Gorbett) of Pendleton: seeks $1,776.96.
•Cody, Barden, Daniels & Palo Inc. dba The Commercial Agency vs. Matthew (Matthews) C. Morrell dba MM Hay: seeks $108,904.55.
•Leona Ranstrom of Salem vs. River City Church Inc., Congregational Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, Inc., and Largent Reeb: seeks $874,000.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Haley Flemmer of Pendleton: seeks $1,418.88.
•Capital One Bank vs. Andy R. Stelk of Echo: seeks $5,082.64.
•Capital One Bank vs. Adrian Sandoval of Hermiston: seeks $3,919.79.
•Capital One Bank vs. Kimberly N. Perez of Hermiston: seeks $1,983.78.
•Capital One Bank vs. Heather M. Kestler of Hermiston: seeks $2,382.61.
•Capital One Bank vs. Richard M. Howland of Pendleton: seeks $3,014.37.
•Capital One Bank vs. April K. Meadows of Pendleton: seeks $21,913.32.
•Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. vs. Nancy J. Niord (Nancy Haberlin), Michael A. Niord, Annette Niord, Carrie Niord, Yvonne Niord, John Niord and all others claiming right, title, lien or interest: seeks $163,253.89.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Jo Paasch of Hermiston: seeks $823.19.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Alena Marie Davis of Pendleton: seeks $646.26.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Dennis Hollingsworth of Hermiston: seek $809.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Humberto Gutierrez of Hermiston: seeks $1,043.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael and Kimberly Gibson of Hermiston: seeks $637.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kathleen A. and Jeffrey Aichele of Stanfield: seeks $1,162.42.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Donald J. Tveidt: judgment for $4,704.39.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Nicholas Servi of Pilot Rock: judgment for $1,814.28.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kristi L. Paxton: judgment for $2,245.68.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Carol J. Jones: judgment for $4,710.98.
•First National Bank of Omaha vs. Scott B. Magnuson of Hermiston: judgment for $6,452.33.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Maurilia E. Corrales of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,263.19.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jose A. Medina Jimenez Sr. and Jose Romo Jimenez Jr. of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,298.28.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Stephenie A. Browne of Pendleton: judgment for $438.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Karina Venoy of Hermiston: judgment for $1,225.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Scott Magnuson of Hermiston: judgment for $2,029.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hilaree R. Vanderpas of Hermiston: judgment for $1,067.41.
•American Express National Bank vs. Darlene Brown of Pendleton: judgment for $8,733.94.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Travis M. Yunk of Athena: judgment for $933.11.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Malia M. Stratemeyer of Pendleton: judgment for $615.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daisy Palomino of Hermiston: judgment for $885.70.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Justin Northern of Pendleton: judgment for $259.73.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Chelsey Carlton and David Colbeck of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $715.16.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sherrie L. Winks: judgment for $1,944.87.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Michael I.McGee of Pendleton: judgment for $3,042.66.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jacob R. Cahill of Pendleton: judgment for $5,675.77.
•Credits Inc. vs. Irma R. Iniguez Galvez of Stanfield: judgment for $842.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher and Alicia Anderson of Hermiston: judgment for $2,357.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jolyn R. and Donald Ford of Stanfield: judgment for $297.30.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Daniel Peloso of Umatilla: judgment for $800.
•Valley Credit Service Inc. vs. Fernando Poveda of Pendleton: judgment for $915.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rick and Rebecca Rasmussen of Pendleton: judgment for $1,074.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Guillermo Perez Rodas and Sally Leon of Hermiston: judgment for $428.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer Williams of Arlington: judgment for $2,767.77.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Trent Alan Douglas and Vourie Ann Douglas of Ukiah; Stacy J. Anderson of Pendleton and Kim J. Anderson of Milton-Freewater; Norma I. Jaime-Sanchez and Daniel Jaime-Diaz of Hermiston; James E. Hasty and AnneLiese M. Hasty of Hermiston; Kaitlin Victoria Jordan and Justin Bryce Jordan of Hermiston; Virginia Oliver of Pendleton and Arthur Brickwood; Charles Thomas Croley of Pendleton and Kaleigh Gene Croley of Stanfield.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Donald Lee Raisanen, 53, and Daisy Mendoza, 46, both of Hermiston.
Jared Michael Adams, 22, and Corrina Denise Ogoy Tiboni, 21, both of Hermiston.
Efraim Estrada Orozco, 26, and Gabriela Hernandez Juarez, 21, both of Hermiston.
Angela Christine Mann, 46, and Christopher Kevin Steinmetz, 37, both of Pendleton.
