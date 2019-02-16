Sentences
PENDLETON — The following felony sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jonathan David Brewer, 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to conditional discharge.
•David Paul Thomas 52, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 22 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 3 years post-prison supervision and $2,000 fine; pleaded guilty to a second count of Burglary I: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and $500 fine; pleaded guilty to Burglary II, Theft I, Theft II, Aggravated Theft I and Criminal Mischief II: sentences to discharge.
•Steven Ray Duggan, 55, Pendleton, was convicted of Delivery of Methamphetamine Within 1,000 Feet of a School: sentenced to 45 months Oregon Dept. of Correction (DOC) and 3 years post-prison supervision; was convicted of two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 30 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision for each count.
MISDEMEANOR
•Chad Robert Payant, 40, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft II and two counts of Driving while Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Eric Martin Lennox, 53, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information on Transfer of Firearm and Unlawfully Purchasing Firearm: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Sean Luis Hernandez, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentence discharged.
•Shawn Paul Troyer, 25, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jaden Wayne Orr, 23, Heppner, pleaded guilty to Strangulation: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Jesse Lee Hart, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information on Transfer of Firearm: sentence discharged.
•Levi Daniel Reed, 35, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass II, Tampering With Physical Evidence and Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
•Javier Romo, 60, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Michael A. Legore of Milton-Freewater: seeks $7,175.64.
•United Finance Co. vs. Diego Gonzalez of Hermiston: seeks $2,850.90.
•Mildred Marie Clark of Hermiston vs. Rick Clark of Las Vegas, Nev., individually and in his capacity as trustee of the Mildred Clark Family Trust: seeks $798,242.49.
•Capital One Bank vs. Russell E. and Beverly A. Ratashak: seeks $4,373.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessmyn R. and Charles S. Allen of Irrigon: seeks $4,857.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Britney A. Breneman of Pendleton: seeks $2,017.86.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marilyn K. Haines of Umatilla: seeks $9,753.13.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Megan Blake of Pendleton: seeks $779.96.
•State Accident Insurance Fund vs. Maxwell PDL Lodging LLC and Matthew Matta of Pendleton: seeks $3,334.96.
•Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Dawn E. and Dustin Wilson: seeks $6,970.30.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Patricia Nava: seeks $4,138.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Katelynn Eiden of Hermiston: seeks$5,951.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Karen Fowler of Hermiston: seeks $3,741.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amy A. Gomez of Hermiston: seeks $1,357.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shawn P. O’Donnell of Pendleton: seeks $1,035.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cody W. and Gabrielle D. Webster of Pendleton: seeks $843.15.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jill L. Schmitz of Hermiston: seeks $1,820.54.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Yosselin Salazar of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,695.38.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Enrique Benitez of Athena: seeks $2,663.34.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Arnulfo N. Nunez of Hermiston: seeks $906.37.
•Peterson Enterprises Inc. dba Valley Empire Collection vs. Jay B. and Ashley M. Harwood: seeks $12,321.55.
•United Finance Co. vs. Morgan Leanne Smeltzer of Pendleton: seeks $6,786.34.
•United Finance Co. vs. Joli and Patrick Thompson of Pilot Rock: seeks $2,734.76.
•United Finance Co. vs. Isabel Alvarez Ramirez of Stanfield: seeks $6,750.82.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jozef Jones of Umatilla: seeks $4,907.19.
•United Finance Co. vs. Richard Price of Hermiston: seeks $2,440.15.
•United Finance Co. vs. Teeman Jackson and Frances Gomez Chalakee of Pendleton: seeks $1,998.61.
•United Finance Co. vs. Ambar Oseguera of Umatilla: seeks $5,042.82.
•United Finance Co. vs. Kimberly Hamilton of Pendleton: seeks $4,448.66.
•United Finance Co. vs. Alyse Moss of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,090.05.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Blanca Castro of Stanfield: judgment for $2,390.34.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Dessia Shank of Pendleton: judgment for $1,754.75.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kimberly K. Hamilton of Pendleton: judgment for $1,712.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian R. Frost of Hermiston: judgment for $2,236.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Irma Martinez of Boardman: judgment for $9,804.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lauri and Duane Huxoll of Hermiston: judgment for $991.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nora Guimond (Akootchook) of Hermiston: judgment for $9,884.19.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Blanca Castro of Stanfield: judgment for $2,390.34.
•Discover Bank vs. Marty R. Stewart of Hermiston: judgment for $4,146.17.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Ashley Newberry (Donsen) and Rocky Newberry of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $315.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Esmeralda Rios of Hermiston: judgment for $3,090.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeffrey Severson of Umatilla: judgment for $5,888.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cheri J. Allen of Hermiston: judgment for $2,685.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marie N. Patterson of Boardman: judgment for $1,393.85.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ryan and Stephanie A. Kettler of Hermiston: judgment for $504.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dorothy L. and Paul Estrada of Umatilla: judgment for $895.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeff and Hope Hartley of Umatilla: judgment for $5,559.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Russell M. Richards of Pendleton: judgment for $926.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. Matthew D. Wilson of Irrigon: judgment for $1,254.89.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
AnDrea Michelle Kelley of Pendleton and Keith Wesley Kelley of Yucca Valley, Calif.
