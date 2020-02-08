Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Krystian Thomas Allen, 29, Milton-Freewater, was convicted of Assault II: sentenced to 50 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 3 years post-prison supervision.
•Shane Lance Purcell, 35, Athena, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 6 months jail and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon and Falsifying Drug Test Results: sentenced to 180 days jail for each count.
•Uhuru’Sekou Kamara Ajani Obataiye-Allah, 38, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 19 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Joshua Aaron Blansett, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Strangulation: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Todd M. and Barbara Abercrombie of Irrigon: seeks $1,345.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mariah J. McAtee-Armstrong of Pendleton: seeks $898.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. James T. (Jaime) Jay of Pendleton: seeks $397.79.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessica A. Kestler of Hermiston: seeks $2,004.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Veronica N. Legarda of Hermiston: seeks $2,332.85.
•Credits Inc. vs. Deianira Martinez of Umatilla: seeks $941.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kevin M. Mitchell of Hermiston: seeks $1,362.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elisa M. Lowery-Omaljev of Stanfield: seeks $1,120.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Adan Torres Rafael and Elizabeth Olivo of Irrigon: seeks $552.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amado Rosas Romero and Collette Rosas of Pendleton: seeks $1,239.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sonia Salazar Sanchez of Irrigon: seeks $852.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Molly C. Sells of Hermiston: seeks $3,594.64.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian Snyder of Irrigon: seeks $1,159.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessica Trujillo of Umatilla: seeks $868.91.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher Wallace of Hermiston: seeks $964.98.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Jennifer L. and Dustin D. Earls of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,191.83.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Levi Matthew Hayden and Joanna Hayden of Hermiston: seeks $586.55.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. John Farrester of Hermiston: seeks $986.29.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Kari and Kyle Wilson of Pilot Rock: seeks $643.39.
•United Finance Co. vs. Antonio Alvaro of Hermiston: seeks $8,942.62.
•Brian A. Zimmerman vs. Tana Halligan: seeks $49,999.
•Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company as subrogee of Patrick Durant vs. Frankie’s Towing: seeks $2,783.22.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Summer Deon Murphy of Pendleton: seeks $321.25.
•Ashley Manor LLC vs. Aito Irusta of Stanfield: seeks $1,039.37.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Robert F. and Monica A. Benefit of Pendleton: seeks $405.77.
•Ashley Manor LLC vs. Charles Johnston of Kennewick, Wash.: seeks $5,197.
•Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. Nancy J. Niord of Pendleton and occupants of the property: seeks $13,862.72.
•Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona LLC vs. Aaron Ranslam: seeks $5,720.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Caitlin M. Vaughan of Walla Walla: judgment for $2,265.67.
•Credits Inc. vs. Billy R. and Valerie Jo Rosenbalm of Arlington: judgment for $528.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer Williams of Arlington: judgment for $1,283.82.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Noralba Ruiz of Hermiston: judgment for $900.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Luis Mesteth Aguilar of Umatilla: judgment for $4,433.86.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jasmine G. Romo of Irrigon: judgment for $4,855.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria A. Sanchez of Boardman: judgment for $467.57.
•Unifund CCR LLC vs. Theo M. Winter-Hauck of Pendleton: judgment for $1,037.64.
•Western Mercantile Agency Inc. vs. Ariel Michelle Grangood of Pendleton: judgment for $3,313.18.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Edward Kinney of Pendleton: judgment for $13,047.40.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marcum and Sandra Mason of Boardman: judgment for $2,773.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alberto Ruiz Gomez of Hermiston: judgment for $787.74.
•Credits Inc. vs. Francisco and Edith Santana of Irrigon: judgment for $297.36.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Quinette Irene Mecham of Umatilla and Garret Emery Mecham of Prague, Okla.; Lacie Lenae Magers-Ware and Michael Eugene Ware of Pendleton.
