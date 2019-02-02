Sentences
PENDLETON — The following felony sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
•Jeramie Lee Gillman, 42, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended and 18 months probation.
MISDEMEANOR
•Brandon Scott Dixon, 37, Grover Beach, Calif., pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $500 fine and $500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
•Deng Peter Makuey, 26, Vancouver, Wash., pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentence to discharge.
•Rebecca Charlene Arzt, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Derek Alan Ness, 39, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to $200 fine.
•Mike Gonzalez Amaya, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to 15 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Tucker Brock Whitten, 30, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Taking, Angling, Hunting or Trapping in Violation of Wildlife Law or Rule: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $500 fine, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentence discharged.
•William Patrick Bradley, 71, Meridian, Idaho, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 160 hours community service, $1,750 fine, $1,750 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Kyle Richard Snow, 34, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $1,255 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Dalton Dale Booker, 29, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 1 year probation.
•Aimee Christine Gibson, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $2,776 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Ajamu Dia Nathan, 22, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $400 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Sara Chantell Shaver, 33, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and 80 hours community service.
•Jason Dale Snow, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine plus attorney fees.
•Arturo Beas, 44, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•York International Corporation-UPG vs. Columbia Basin Heating and Cooling LLC: seeks $6,674.20.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Donna I. Gray: seeks $16,388.71.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tonya Bosworth: seeks $2,147.27.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jennifer Konrad: seeks $1,170.12.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Paul Gilliland: seeks $1,133.77.
•Capital One Bank vs. Kathleen Simmons of Pendleton: seeks $1,807.66.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Tonya Bosworth: seeks $1,077.31.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Kenneth James Knight of Weston: seeks $204.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kenneth and Jennifer Rhoades of Pendleton: seeks $539.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victor J. Lemus Carrillo and Maria G. Morales of Boardman: seeks $9,730.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Paola Arciniega of Hermiston: seeks $551.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sarah L. Brandt (Sarah May) of Pendleton: seeks $1,412.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ilene Gilchrist of Pendleton: seeks $705.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Heather Ambrose of Tillamook: seeks $5,953.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Claudia Carrera Cisneros of Hermiston: seeks $908.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sarahi H. Mendoza (Hernandez) of Hermiston: seeks $591.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Eduardo Torres of Stanfield: seeks $5,332.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bill K. Workman of Madras: seeks $861.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tina White of Pendleton: seeks $1,868.48.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Kyle Crader of Pendleton: seeks $637.58.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Sharon Rae Morin of Umatilla: seeks $3,048.10.
•Martin Meraz of Pasco, Wash., vs. MMT Transport Inc. and Petko Petrov: seeks $2.5 million.
•Martin Meraz of Pasco, Wash., vs. System Transport Inc. and Austin Boyd: seeks $2.5 million.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Jerry Reeves: seeks $1,783.37.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Mervin McBean of Adams: seeks $2,012.97.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Tara K. Machado of Hermiston: seeks $2,624.69.
•Cach LLC vs. Norman A. Dumont: seeks $6,443.40.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Nicole Watson: seeks $1,438.92.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Matthew Vaughan: seeks $1,632.15.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael M. Kwong: seeks $3,427.13.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Robert T. Brissett: seeks $1,843.32.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brittany Coy: seeks $2,926.81.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lisa M. Ruiz: seeks $1,549.40.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Nohely Monroy of Hermiston: seeks $2,277.45.
•DeLeon Xavier of Pendleton vs. Oregon Dept. of Corrections: seeks $10,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dawn R. Martin of Kennewick, Wash.: seeks $1,789.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer Lynne Cross of Athena: seeks $2,314.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alfonso Aguilar Jr. of Hermiston: seeks $1,876.81.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Robert G. Marshall of Pendleton: judgment for $386.86.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Janet Petersen of La Grande: judgment for $1,629.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nichole F. Goforth of Irrigon: judgment for $1,849.81.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Craig R. Perkins of Pendleton: judgment for $223.96.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Robert G. Warden and Angela L. Waugh of Pendleton: judgment for $6,566.96.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Robert Duane Swales Jr. of Stanfield: judgment for $2,381.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer Oswald of Hermiston: judgment for $1,618.59.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Gilbert A. Torres and Catherine Brenaman of Hermiston: judgment for $310.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jasmine Gerard of Hermiston: judgment for $1,537.62.
•Webcollex LLC dba CKS Financial vs. Robert Harris of Hermiston: judgment for $2,533.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Andrew Stone of Hermiston: judgment for $2,860.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Katrina N. Capote of Umatilla: judgment for $1,238.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeremiah and Rebecca Quesada of Boardman: judgment for $617.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hector Trujillo of Umatilla: judgment for $9,414.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nubia L. Loera of Irrigon: judgment for $1,497.27.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Pablo Josue Rosales of Umatilla and Rosa Blanca Rosales of Kennewick, Wash.; Frances Church Buckley of Umatilla and Christopher John Buckley of Hermiston; Jennifer Sheree Bush of Pendleton and Jeffrey Dale William Bush of Hermiston; Janette M. Partlow and Richard J. Partlow of Pendleton; Erin Mickayla Agnew and David Andrew Agnew of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Rodolfo Lucatero, 34, and Jose Eduardo Carrillo, 31, both of Pasco, Wash.
Randy Dean Black, 71, and Leonie Joanna Schallig , 72, both of Milton-Freewater.
Santiago Benitez Venegas, 42, and Korina Vera Melchor, 45, both of Hermiston.
Robert Allen Shippentower, 72, and Beverly Jean Penney, 71, both of Pendleton.
Juan Carlos Garcia Diaz, 37, and Elizabeth Leon Mendoza, 34, both of Stanfield.
